Good Luck With That: Prime Minister Of Barbados Demands $4.9 Trillion In Reparations

Well, we suppose if you're going to made insane demands, you may as well go big or go home.

Meet Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados. She was recently in London and called for global reparations for slavery, and another video is circulating of exactly how much she's demanding:

Watch:

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is demanding $4,900,000,000,000 in reparations for slavery. pic.twitter.com/soGlIkiqk2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 8, 2023

Reuters has more on her appearance in London:

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley used a speech in London on Wednesday to call for a global conversation on reparations for countries that saw their people enslaved, sometimes for centuries, under colonial rule. "The conspiracy of silence has diminished the horror of what our people faced," Mottley said in a lecture at the London School of Economics where she studied in the early 1980s. Barbados was one of Britain's first slave colonies. English settlers first occupied the Caribbean island in 1627 and, under British control, it became a sugar plantation economy using enslaved people shipped from Africa.

But there's an interesting tidbit here (emphasis added)

Slavery was abolished in 1834 and Barbados became fully independent in 1966 and then a republic in 2021, though it has remained part of the Commonwealth. Mottley had also had a meeting with new British foreign minister, and former Prime Minister, David Cameron while she was in London. Questioned whether she had asked him directly about the UK making reparations payment, which she had earlier cited an estimate of being worth $24 trillion based on a "standard definition" of damage, she said she would not disclose the details.

So she actually wants $24 trillion, not just $4.9 trillion.

The reparations conversation keeps coming up, over and over again. Twitter/X users know exactly how to respond to it, too:

great to start the morning off with a laugh, thanks for this — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) December 8, 2023

$4.9 trillion is laughably absurd.

Paid to people who were never slaves, by people who never owned a slave.



Got it. — MarciJoy (@msmarcijoy) December 8, 2023

And that's the problem a lot of people have: we never owned slaves. Why should we pay?

(The Left will argue we have 'privilege' extending from our ancestors, but can they prove our ancestors owned slaves?)

Why not make it more?



The sky's the limit when you are just demanding money for no good reason. — Modern Papist (@ModernPapist) December 8, 2023

Why not more?

Why not every penny on earth?

Do I get reparations for being Irish ? — ⚓️🇦🇺SKULLDOM🇦🇺⚓️ (@SKULLDOMLAND) December 8, 2023

Good question.

We're guessing Mottley will say no. Because reasons.

Check is in the mail. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 8, 2023

It'll arrive February 30.

I’d like to see the breakdown on how she reached this number. https://t.co/MbEUfZwe34 — XC Girl Dad (@XCGirlDad1) December 8, 2023

Yes. Please show your work, Prime Minister.

Sure Jan we’ll get right on that 🙄 https://t.co/EWNaQ0VBOq — OneLove1776 (@oneLove177617) December 8, 2023

Yep.

Given the current Bidenomics, that is what, like $4,900? #Bidenomics https://t.co/qIeDcwN0Kb — philospeak | mostly peaceful (@philospeak) December 8, 2023

It'll buy you a gallon of milk and some bread these days.

I don't think Nigeria or Ghana can pay this https://t.co/TQbJ3tp83x — Daniel🥨 (@melvynbraggfan7) December 8, 2023

The Left doesn't like to hear this, but a lot of slaves were sold in Africa, by Africans. It's just the reality of history. Yet it's only Western nations who are supposed to make reparations.

Respectfully the only people in this world with 4.9 trillion are Saudi Royal Families lol https://t.co/5bBYRpBL8t — Bailey Wilkins (@BWilkins133) December 8, 2023

And even they probably don't have that much money.

Just to put it into perspective, the U.S. government collected $5 trillion in revenue in fiscal year 2022. So she's demanding our entire revenue for reparations.

And that's not counting her demand for $24 trillion in 'standard damages.'

Let them run with this, no reasonable person feels bad for descendants whose ancestors suffered, 99.9% of everyone’s ancestors suffered immensely. That’s why we revere our ancestors for getting us tot his point. https://t.co/eNbMckjhgC — Cliff (@CJ_Rodd) December 8, 2023

People really have no idea how awful the standard of living was for most of humanity until very, very recently. Most children died in infancy; adult life expectancy was low. There were few creature comforts and certainly none of the conveniences we have today. Diseases ran rampant, and medicine was woefully ill-equipped to deal with most illnesses.

That we even made it, that we get to be alive in 2023 (for all its ills) is amazing.

Nobody is getting trillions in reparations.

***

