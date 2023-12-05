Awesome: Nic Cage At Comic Con Is Just So Good

Nic Cage is experiencing a renaissance; he's had 8 movies out in the last two years, with at least four more coming up in 2024.

This video is from 2016, but it's still so cool to see:

Advertisement

Nicholas Cage hanging out at a Comic Con, just chatting with some kid about the grails he bought. We must protect this man at all costs. pic.twitter.com/Dpq9RNwtOo — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) December 5, 2023

He is a national treasure.

No pun intended.

Here's one of him trying on Green Lantern rings. Same channel has the other video also.https://t.co/MzntG30bp8 — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) December 5, 2023

Very fun stuff to watch.

It would blow my mind to see him at a comic con and him not being a guest. — Rabid Skunk (@SkunkRabid) December 5, 2023

It would blow our minds, too.

Dude used to just hang out at the local arcade when I was in college in LA and he was easy to spot at Golden Apple comics. It is a shame the prime era for comic book movies came a bit too late for Cage, he is one of the true believers — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) December 5, 2023

Yes; he'd have been fantastic in some of the super hero movies out there.

He and Keanu need a movie together — Tebow (@MinEffPodcast) December 5, 2023

We would pay good money to see this.

Nick Cage is a real one. https://t.co/eOE9ynSQaz — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) December 5, 2023

Yes, he is.

Nic is the absolute greatest. This video is pure joy... https://t.co/yk9GItqTN6 — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) December 5, 2023

It really is pure joy.

Yup. Absolutely a nerd.

Nicolas Cage we are free to talk comic books whenever you are available and we’ll be totally chill about it I promise https://t.co/G3h6U3NHcZ — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) December 5, 2023

Totally chill.

Turns out Nicolas Cage was the real national treasure after all https://t.co/fSP4AK1lYw — TobiMidnight (@KitsukyuT) December 5, 2023

Great minds think alike.

Nicholas Cage is truly a national treasure. Just a fan who never stopped being a fan. Love it. https://t.co/x8eFb81zW0 — Chris T. Bonjour (@ChrisTBonjour) December 5, 2023

He's a true fan.

Nick Cage is the GOAT! https://t.co/IHDfFgF607 — 𝐈𝐑𝐎𝐍𝟎𝐗𝐜𝐈𝐃𝟑 (@Iron0xcid3) December 5, 2023

The absolute GOAT.

He’s always been a huge comic book fan. The story around his Action Comics 1 is pretty fascinating. — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) December 5, 2023

And if you don't know the story, here you go:

Nicolas Cage’s nearly-pristine copy of Action Comics No. 1 featuring the first appearance of Superman sold for a record $2,161,000 in an online auction that ended Wednesday. It is the first comic to sell for more than $2 million at auction. The previous record was $1.5 million for a less well-preserved copy of Action Comics No. 1 sold in March 2010. Cage’s comic was stolen from his home in 2000 and only recovered in April when an unidentified man bought the contents of an abandoned Southern California storage locker. Few comics have as interesting or complicated a back story as Cage’s copy of Action Comics No. 1. Certified Guaranty Company, the leading grader of the quality of collectible comics, recently assigned this copy a grade of 9.0, making it the highest publicly-graded copy of Superman’s first appearance. Approximately 100 copies of Action Comics No. 1 remain in existence.

Advertisement

Cage bought the comic in 1997 for about $150,000. Some of the other comics were not recovered, and Cage talked about that while promoting the 2022 film 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent':

The only thing more MASSIVE than the a$$hole who stole Nick's comics is our excitement for #MassiveTalent April 22. Get your ticket now: https://t.co/24Ew36xJnt pic.twitter.com/sXwJUnJGdj — Massive Talent (@NickCageMovie) April 14, 2022

He is one of the genuinely good guys — SunlightSeeker (@SeekingSolar) December 5, 2023

Yes he is.

He got some good stuff there too,



ASM #1, First App of Iron Man, X-men #1 etc. — Kemikazii (@2Skooll4Kool) December 5, 2023

Here's hoping no one steals those, like they did the others.

It's great when celebrities remind you that 'celebrity' is just one hat they wear. They're still people. Nerds, sports fans, dancers, readers, fishers etc.

Nic Cage has always come across to me as a genuine article. I will never not enjoy his movies - from A to Z. — Derezatron (@Derezatron) December 5, 2023

We're fans too. He's done some really fun ones lately.

He's also finally out of $6 million in debt -- the debt incurred by bad real estate investments. He did it by taking movie roles he wouldn't have normally taken, moving to a lower-tax state, and never filed bankruptcy.

Advertisement

Good for him.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!