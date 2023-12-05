Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Got a Liberal Professor to Leave the Country
UNRWA Director Wants to Talk About Bags of Flour, Not Israeli Hostages
Ibram X. Kendi Says Whiteness 'Prevents White People From Connecting to Humanity'
National Women's Law Center President Says Female Athletes Should 'Learn to Lose Gracefull...
UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert
OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased...
Politico: It's Been Two Years and Biden Has Yet to Install a Single...
Priorities: California Target Stores Face Fines For Failing To Have Gender Neutral Toys
Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump
Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place
CNN's Jake Tapper and Atlantic Writers Warn of the Dangers of a Second...
Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test R...
President of Harvard SHOCKINGLY Refuses To Say Israel Has the Right To Exist...
Rufo: Get Ready for Another Riot Season

Awesome: Nic Cage At Comic Con Is Just So Good

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on December 05, 2023
CHRIS YOUNG

Nic Cage is experiencing a renaissance; he's had 8 movies out in the last two years, with at least four more coming up in 2024.

This video is from 2016, but it's still so cool to see:

Advertisement

He is a national treasure.

No pun intended.

Very fun stuff to watch.

It would blow our minds, too.

Yes; he'd have been fantastic in some of the super hero movies out there.

We would pay good money to see this.

Yes, he is.

Recommended

OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record
Doug P.
Advertisement

It really is pure joy.

Yup. Absolutely a nerd.

Totally chill.

Great minds think alike.

He's a true fan.

The absolute GOAT.

And if you don't know the story, here you go:

Nicolas Cage’s nearly-pristine copy of Action Comics No. 1 featuring the first appearance of Superman sold for a record $2,161,000 in an online auction that ended Wednesday.

It is the first comic to sell for more than $2 million at auction.

The previous record was $1.5 million for a less well-preserved copy of Action Comics No. 1 sold in March 2010. 

Cage’s comic was stolen from his home in 2000 and only recovered in April when an unidentified man bought the contents of an abandoned Southern California storage locker.

Few comics have as interesting  or complicated a back story as Cage’s copy of Action Comics No. 1.  Certified Guaranty Company, the leading grader of the quality of collectible comics, recently assigned this copy a grade of 9.0, making it the highest publicly-graded copy of Superman’s first appearance.  

Approximately 100 copies of Action Comics No. 1 remain in existence.

Advertisement

Cage bought the comic in 1997 for about $150,000. Some of the other comics were not recovered, and Cage talked about that while promoting the 2022 film 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent':

Yes he is.

Here's hoping no one steals those, like they did the others.

We're fans too. He's done some really fun ones lately.

He's also finally out of $6 million in debt -- the debt incurred by bad real estate investments. He did it by taking movie roles he wouldn't have normally taken, moving to a lower-tax state, and never filed bankruptcy.

Advertisement

Good for him.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CELEBRITIES HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record
Doug P.
National Women's Law Center President Says Female Athletes Should 'Learn to Lose Gracefully'
Brett T.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Got a Liberal Professor to Leave the Country
Brett T.
UNRWA Director Wants to Talk About Bags of Flour, Not Israeli Hostages
Brett T.
UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert
Gordon K
Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record Doug P.
Advertisement