Gov. Gavin Newsom Wants to Talk Bidenomics at Debate With Gov. Ron DeSantis
The Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta Is Using 'Diversity, Equity, Inclusion' To...
Neither Stunning Nor Brave: 'Artist' Remakes Pieta With Tattooed Jesus, Trans Madonna
Congressional Staffer Triggered by 'Insensitive, Charged and Insulting' Christmas Decor
U.S. Education Department Opens Civil Rights Investigation Over Antisemitism At Harvard, O...
Journalist Still Going After That Kid Who Wore 'Blackface' to Chiefs Game
WATCH: Idiot Protester Says Palestine Will Be Free 'From the Mountains to the...
You Don't Say: Study Shows Increased Mental Health Issues In People Who Obeyed...
State Senator Asks Mom Why She's Posting Memes When She's Supposed to Be...
London Council Cancels Hanukkah Menorah Event Over 'Community Tensions'
US Ambassador to the UN 'Deeply Troubled' by Violence by 'Extremist Israeli Settlers'
Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Rand Paul Saves Fellow Senator Joni Ernst With...
TikTokers Are Now Going Nuts Over the Quran
Hamas Releases Video of Hostage Father Weeping Over Wife and Babies Killed by...

Taking Conceal Carry To A Whole New Level: Guess Where Suspect Hides Handgun

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on November 30, 2023
AngieArtist

The lengths people will go to in order to break the law can be very interesting and very creative.

Take, for example, Indiana ex-con Christopher Boyd.

Advertisement

Hoo boy.

Twitter/X, naturally, had a lot of fun with it.

No, it has not.

This joke never gets old.

Hard to argue with this logic.

Yeah, hard to find a meme for this, isn't it?

Shall not be infringed, for sure.

We hope not.

No, neither can we. Seems uncomfortable.

Achievement unlocked indeed.

Recommended

Gov. Gavin Newsom Wants to Talk Bidenomics at Debate With Gov. Ron DeSantis
Brett T.
Advertisement

Probably best if you don't.

Like grad-school level advanced conceal carry.

A whole new level.

Do it. You know you want to.

Very, very concealed.

That is commitment.

This is a talent, that's for sure.

We laughed out loud at this.

Advertisement

Well done.

Probably.

You and the rest of Twitter/X.

+1000 for this reference.

And if you know, you know.

Aaaaand we're laughing. Hard.

Stupid criminals will never not be amusing.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CRIMINAL INDIANA NY POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gov. Gavin Newsom Wants to Talk Bidenomics at Debate With Gov. Ron DeSantis
Brett T.
Journalist Still Going After That Kid Who Wore 'Blackface' to Chiefs Game
Brett T.
Congressional Staffer Triggered by 'Insensitive, Charged and Insulting' Christmas Decor
Brett T.
State Senator Asks Mom Why She's Posting Memes When She's Supposed to Be 'Homeschooling'
Brett T.
You Don't Say: Study Shows Increased Mental Health Issues In People Who Obeyed COVID Measures
Grateful Calvin
The Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta Is Using 'Diversity, Equity, Inclusion' To Determine Loans
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gov. Gavin Newsom Wants to Talk Bidenomics at Debate With Gov. Ron DeSantis Brett T.
Advertisement