The Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta Is Using 'Diversity, Equity, Inclusion' To Determine Loans

'Diversity, equity, and inclusion' is just code for 'government/corporate mandated racism' and you can't convince us otherwise.

It was bad enough in workplaces and schools, but now it's in the banking world, and the results will be disastrous.

SCOOP: The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta is now determining loans on the basis of "diversity, equity, and inclusion." This is discriminatory, illegal, and directly subsidized by the federal government. pic.twitter.com/fEj3DuNqdY — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 28, 2023

Just incredible.

This is exactly what caused the previous mortgage loan bust. The liberal myth of "red-lining." — Miss Information (@Ms_Informatian) November 28, 2023

History repeating itself.

SCOTUS recently said, "Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it." Clearly, @FHLBAtl didn't get the memo. — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) November 28, 2023

This administration has made it abundantly clear they do not care how SCOTUS rules; if they don't like it, they'll just ignore it.

DEI initiatives are blatantly discriminatory and, just like affirmative action programs, they must be done away with. — Will Hild (@WillHild) November 28, 2023

Yes, they are, and yes they must.

Replacing “systemic racism” with systemic racism. — Tim Kelly (@timothykelly) November 28, 2023

But this systemic racism is (D)ifferent.

How do they think they will get away with something so blatantly illegal? — Satoru Sato (@SatoruSato92) November 28, 2023

Because the Biden administration doesn't care about the laws.

Imagine being denied a loan because the government doesn't prefer your racial or ethnic group. It was abominable in 1933. It's abominable in 2023.



Time to end the DEI dystopia. https://t.co/Wt5g1ClO2r — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) November 28, 2023

Long past time to end it.

Why did you untag yourselves from this thread, @FHLBAtl? Shouldn't you be proud of what you're doing? Or do you realize what you're doing is wrong? https://t.co/jtOHpu9FCZ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 29, 2023

Excellent catch and excellent question.

This has got to be illegal. It's definitely immoral. https://t.co/gwgfB4o9UG — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) November 28, 2023

It's both.

They want to make these policies permanent because in critical theory, history is never fully atoned for, its just added to the oppression calculations for "reparations." The meter is always running. https://t.co/q1FbPb7pZk — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) November 28, 2023

The meter is always running, and because the 'sins' of critical theory change daily, you are always guilty of something for which there is no absolution or forgiveness.

If the Atlanta branch is doing it, then you can bet that all of the rest of them are doing it as well. #StateSponsoredDiscrimination https://t.co/1TBYJs9yFt pic.twitter.com/ri8Ddpgsc7 — Kentucky Statesman (@ky_statesman) November 28, 2023

We have no doubt they are.

Our federal government has become everything liberals used to hate.



Rascist, bigoted, sexist, hateful... https://t.co/Dr6Ed1qfc3 — TheFelineCynic (@Zaxon551) November 28, 2023

They don't hate it when they're the ones doing it.

More evidence that DEI is the new racism. This doesn't sound all that different from the (now illegal) banking practices of Redlining. https://t.co/t5jlue4VrT — Josie Halles (@josie_halles) November 28, 2023

Because it's not any different.

"What if we tried to intentionally recreate the 2008 recession?" https://t.co/XMaOzfZRE6 — Will I Am - e/acc (@SouthernWintrs) November 28, 2023

'Oopsie daisy' is probably what they'll say.

It appears that redlining is back in fashion, thanks to Democrat political policies @POTUS.



I’d ask someone to remind me why I’m no longer a Democrat, but they do that willingly every, single, day. https://t.co/7TRPztNJbm — Leif Cairn (@CairnLeif) November 28, 2023

They do remind us daily, don't they?

In 1933, racist Democrats used govt to discriminate against races they hated.



In 2023, racist #Democrats use govt to discriminate against races they hate. https://t.co/mofoWlzyEz — BitcoinPsychopath (@BitcoinFreedom7) November 29, 2023

History repeats itself.

In the future if you're born in the wrong race you will be born with a blood debt you have to spend the rest of your life working off. Your raises, promotion times, etc, all will be determined by your racial background, as well as where you are allowed to live. https://t.co/pEC8mMq2Vy — Christopher Varian (@christovari) November 28, 2023

Sounds positively dystopian, no?

There is no such thing as reverse-racism



Only racism https://t.co/wv3QXig2ZX — Samuel Kuhn (@kuhnsamuel2) November 29, 2023

And this is racist.

But, as we pointed out, even if SCOTUS were to rule this unconstitutional, the Biden administration will ignore that ruling and continue doing illegal, unconstitutional things because they are above the law.

