The Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta Is Using 'Diversity, Equity, Inclusion' To Determine Loans

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on November 30, 2023
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

'Diversity, equity, and inclusion' is just code for 'government/corporate mandated racism' and you can't convince us otherwise.

It was bad enough in workplaces and schools, but now it's in the banking world, and the results will be disastrous.

Just incredible.

History repeating itself.

This administration has made it abundantly clear they do not care how SCOTUS rules; if they don't like it, they'll just ignore it.

Yes, they are, and yes they must.

But this systemic racism is (D)ifferent.

Because the Biden administration doesn't care about the laws.

Long past time to end it.

Excellent catch and excellent question.

It's both.

The meter is always running, and because the 'sins' of critical theory change daily, you are always guilty of something for which there is no absolution or forgiveness.

We have no doubt they are.

They don't hate it when they're the ones doing it.

Because it's not any different.

'Oopsie daisy' is probably what they'll say.

They do remind us daily, don't they?

History repeats itself.

Sounds positively dystopian, no?

And this is racist.

But, as we pointed out, even if SCOTUS were to rule this unconstitutional, the Biden administration will ignore that ruling and continue doing illegal, unconstitutional things because they are above the law.

Tags: DEI

