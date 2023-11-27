You Had To Pick THAT Ride: Man Arrested for Streaking On 'Small World' At Disneyland

Well, there's something you don't see every day.

A man was arrested after stripping down and traversing naked through 'It's A Small World' ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Streaker arrested after parading around Disneyland’s ‘It’s a Small World’ ride naked https://t.co/i5gVnBoglZ pic.twitter.com/5umrLQQPcB — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2023

The New York Post writes:

An unhinged Disneyland guest was arrested after he was filmed tearing off his clothes and crawling around the iconic “It’s a Small World” ride in front of terrified riders. The unidentified 26-year-old was filmed in his boxers climbing over the animatronic figures and sitting in a representation of the Taj Mahal as flying carpets circled overhead. “Stop, stop! I need you to stop,” one staff member could be heard screaming at the man as he stumbled over the equipment. “Please just stop, you’re going to get hurt.” A guest watching the scene unfold then cried out, “Oh God, he’s going to break all the stuff.”

Twitter/X was quick to jump on this and, well, enjoy:

“I’ll show them small” the man chuckled to himself as he pulled down his pants — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 27, 2023

Well done.

It’s a micro world — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) November 27, 2023

The jokes are so easy to write.

FIRST OF ALL, AS I EXPLAINED TO THE POLICE, I WASN’T “PARADING,” THERE WAS A MISHAP IN SCOTLAND https://t.co/LBXxEAtZwi — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) November 27, 2023

It's always a mishap in Scotland.

Welp...thats one way to self-identify... https://t.co/pcPpB9XJA0 — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) November 27, 2023

Yes it is.

I'd say he should be sentenced to riding the ride for a week or two, but that would violate the Eight Amendment. https://t.co/jZs0MuiPK9 — Hal 10000 (@Hal_RTFLC) November 27, 2023

Honestly, we've had that catchy, stupid song stuck in our head since we started writing this, and it's driving us insane already.

We agree this violates the Eight Amendment.

God forbid men have hobbies https://t.co/2NLOnZinME — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 27, 2023

Take up woodworking or stamp collecting or something, though.

Cold water made it a small small world after all! https://t.co/anVqfAFGFy — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) November 27, 2023

Aaaand we're dead.

Oh, snap.

This'll get you on The List, for sure.

Man if you are gonna streak at Disney do it on literally any other ride but small world lol https://t.co/CtvaPYnqyX — Actually_Tina_Turkey_Time_FFXIV (@Actually_Tina) November 27, 2023

Right?

Seems like the wrong forum for a male streaker to draw attention to himself. — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) November 27, 2023

We'd have gone with Pirates of the Caribbean or something.

Same vibes, honestly.

If this was Florida he would probably be charged with exposing himself to children which is a sex crime, but being California, they're probably already erecting a statue to him. — MegaChimp (@ChimpMega) November 27, 2023

+1000 for the double entendre.

Holy cow, it does look like Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al.

Same.

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/AeP7fiuvwI — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

This woman was there. Imagine seeing this unfold live.

moments like this make me miss when i got to take the phone calls that rides were down and hear the reasons why https://t.co/8mcuvQ3ysB — Dark Side of the Mearn (@mearn) November 26, 2023

I bet that job was fascinating.

Say what you want about six flags but I’ve never seen anybody’s dingdong there… https://t.co/CgfPp2ADbU — The Coaster Spot (@CoasterSpotting) November 27, 2023

New Six Flags ad campaign dropped, we guess.

From the looks of it, it is a VERY SMALL world pic.twitter.com/jexswaiZrU — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

Harsh, but fair.

They were trapped on the ride for a while, and tried to make the best of it:

We are all trying to make the most of our imprisonment pic.twitter.com/Mkn6GBbxe1 — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

That's the spirit.

***

