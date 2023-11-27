Dublin Stabbing Attack Not Considered a Terrorism Incident, Detectives Say
Hamas Condemns Human Rights Watch for Blaming Hospital Bombing on Errant Rocket
Guy Tries to Make a Racially Charged Kyle Rittenhouse Analogy, Reveals Himself to...
Are We Sure We Can't Conflate Palestinians With Hamas Terrorists?
Editor of 'Palestine: A Socialist Introduction' Announces Hunger Strike in Front of White...
The Daily Wire Rolls Out a Trailer For its New Movie, Calling it...
State Rep. 'Truly Disappointed' in the Shaming of Demonstrators Who Block Roads
Beg Your Pardon? You Want to Make WHAT Kind of Jurassic Park Movie?
Deadspin Demands NFL Speak Out Against Chiefs Fan Wearing 'Blackface'
New York Retailers Lost $4.4 BILLION In 2022 Thanks To Organized Shoplifting Rings
Hamas Makes Released Mother Write a Thank-You Note for the 'Babysitting'
Wolfson Hospital: Israeli Hostages Released By Hamas Were Malnourished, Went Days Without...
Guy Surrounded By Ice, Bundled Up In Winter Coat, Hat Says End Fossil...
'Terrorizing Hostage Children to the Last Moment.' Video Shows Palestinians Harassing Host...

You Had To Pick THAT Ride: Man Arrested for Streaking On 'Small World' At Disneyland

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on November 27, 2023
Meme screenshot

Well, there's something you don't see every day.

A man was arrested after stripping down and traversing naked through 'It's A Small World' ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Advertisement

The New York Post writes:

An unhinged Disneyland guest was arrested after he was filmed tearing off his clothes and crawling around the iconic “It’s a Small World” ride in front of terrified riders.

The unidentified 26-year-old was filmed in his boxers climbing over the animatronic figures and sitting in a representation of the Taj Mahal as flying carpets circled overhead.

“Stop, stop! I need you to stop,” one staff member could be heard screaming at the man as he stumbled over the equipment.

“Please just stop, you’re going to get hurt.”

A guest watching the scene unfold then cried out, “Oh God, he’s going to break all the stuff.”

Twitter/X was quick to jump on this and, well, enjoy:

Well done.

The jokes are so easy to write.

Recommended

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

It's always a mishap in Scotland.

Yes it is.

Honestly, we've had that catchy, stupid song stuck in our head since we started writing this, and it's driving us insane already.

We agree this violates the Eight Amendment.

Take up woodworking or stamp collecting or something, though.

Aaaand we're dead.

Oh, snap.

This'll get you on The List, for sure.

Right?

Advertisement

We'd have gone with Pirates of the Caribbean or something.

Same vibes, honestly.

+1000 for the double entendre.

Holy cow, it does look like Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al.

Same.

This woman was there. Imagine seeing this unfold live.

I bet that job was fascinating.

Advertisement

New Six Flags ad campaign dropped, we guess.

Harsh, but fair.

They were trapped on the ride for a while, and tried to make the best of it:

That's the spirit.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60. Join Twitchy VIP here.

Tags: DISNEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
Guy Tries to Make a Racially Charged Kyle Rittenhouse Analogy, Reveals Himself to be an Idiot
Coucy
The Daily Wire Rolls Out a Trailer For its New Movie, Calling it 'The Most Triggering Comedy of the Year'
Coucy
State Rep. 'Truly Disappointed' in the Shaming of Demonstrators Who Block Roads
Brett T.
Beg Your Pardon? You Want to Make WHAT Kind of Jurassic Park Movie?
Grateful Calvin
Dublin Stabbing Attack Not Considered a Terrorism Incident, Detectives Say
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement