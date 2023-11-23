Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Has a Take on Thanksgiving and Whoa Nellie, Is...
Say It Isn't So: Daryl Hall Gets Restraining Order Against Music Partner John Oates Amid Ongoing Lawsuit

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 23, 2023
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

American music duo Hall and Oates, known for hits like 'Maneater', 'Private Eyes', and 'Kiss On My List' are on the outs. 

In a big way.

From Variety:

Hall & Oates are embroiled in a confidential legal battle that has led to Daryl Hall getting a restraining order against his former music partner John Oates.

Little information about the lawsuit is publicly available, as the court documents are sealed, but based on court records, Hall filed an undisclosed complaint against Oates on Nov. 16, as well as a motion for a temporary restraining order, as reported by Philadelphia magazine. The following day, the court officially issued a temporary restraining order to begin Nov. 30.

The Nashville Chancery Court confirmed the existence of the lawsuit to Variety, but declined further comment because the lawsuit is sealed.

As TMZ points out, Hall disparaged Oates on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast last year, saying, “You think John Oates is my partner? … He’s my business partner. He’s not my creative partner.”

He went on, “John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me.”

So we don't really know what the lawsuit is all about, but it's clear there's a disconnect between the two musicians, and has been for a while.

Right? What is the world coming to?

Tribute bands may have to do the heavy lifting for a while. Sounds like the original band won't be getting back together any time soon.

We hate to break this news to you, but yes.

And if mac went on a podcast and said cheese was only his business partner.

We're not going to hold our breath on this one.

This may be one of the signs of the apocalypse. Wouldn't surprise us.

That was our reaction, too.

We got this reference. Well played.

Pretty much.

What an epic picture of better times.

Okay, this made us laugh.

Really doing the heavy lifting here, isn't it?

Well played.

The jokes really write themselves.

The wildest timeline.

We'd pay good money for this tour.

Okay, you win Twitter on this one.

Given the sealed nature of the lawsuit, we'll probably not know the details for a long time, if at all. Creative people can, at times, be difficult to work with and even the best of partnerships can turn sour, as this seems to have. If there are ever updates, they're on our list and we'll bring them to you.

***

