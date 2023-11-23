Say It Isn't So: Daryl Hall Gets Restraining Order Against Music Partner John Oates Amid Ongoing Lawsuit

American music duo Hall and Oates, known for hits like 'Maneater', 'Private Eyes', and 'Kiss On My List' are on the outs.

In a big way.

Daryl Hall Gets Restraining Order Against John Oates in Hall & Oates Legal Battle https://t.co/kvyvyHorSy — Variety (@Variety) November 22, 2023

Advertisement

From Variety:

Hall & Oates are embroiled in a confidential legal battle that has led to Daryl Hall getting a restraining order against his former music partner John Oates. Little information about the lawsuit is publicly available, as the court documents are sealed, but based on court records, Hall filed an undisclosed complaint against Oates on Nov. 16, as well as a motion for a temporary restraining order, as reported by Philadelphia magazine. The following day, the court officially issued a temporary restraining order to begin Nov. 30. The Nashville Chancery Court confirmed the existence of the lawsuit to Variety, but declined further comment because the lawsuit is sealed. As TMZ points out, Hall disparaged Oates on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast last year, saying, “You think John Oates is my partner? … He’s my business partner. He’s not my creative partner.” He went on, “John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me.”

So we don't really know what the lawsuit is all about, but it's clear there's a disconnect between the two musicians, and has been for a while.

Hall & Oates are feuding? WHAT IS THIS WORLD COMING TO?? pic.twitter.com/ThxH0P7a8w — kelly ⚜️ (@nerfherder73) November 22, 2023

Right? What is the world coming to?

“Say it isn’t so…oh, oh oh oh!” Thankfully we have the Haulin’ Oates tribute band in the Bay Area. They seem to get on well! pic.twitter.com/E6mKNlC5sJ — Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) November 22, 2023

Tribute bands may have to do the heavy lifting for a while. Sounds like the original band won't be getting back together any time soon.

So my dream of seeing them perform Maneater together one last time is now crushed? — Colin Yamamma (@CYamamma) November 22, 2023

We hate to break this news to you, but yes.

This is like mac taking out a restraining order against cheese. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) November 22, 2023

And if mac went on a podcast and said cheese was only his business partner.

So we’re not getting a new album then? https://t.co/oWKNEgjkHP — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) November 22, 2023

We're not going to hold our breath on this one.

End times are upon us https://t.co/wQdOv9rQyG — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) November 22, 2023

This may be one of the signs of the apocalypse. Wouldn't surprise us.

That was our reaction, too.

This is like A getting a restraining order against -ha. https://t.co/gNCF9jMr4u — Todd Barry (@toddbarry) November 22, 2023

We got this reference. Well played.

Advertisement

(burns 2023 bingo card, cats and dogs living together, mass hysteria) https://t.co/cK7jniklM7 — Valerie D'Orazio (@TheVallyD) November 22, 2023

Pretty much.

Time to repost this picture of Hall and Oates on a scooter with Oates wearing platform sandals https://t.co/2YDn3a7ira pic.twitter.com/Q4e49iQdGK — Dave (@new_wave_dave) November 22, 2023

What an epic picture of better times.

Welp, I guess the next Hall & Oates tour will be https://t.co/MufpVcbbDZ pic.twitter.com/0SrPyI0tAv — Clark Larew Jones (@clarklarewjones) November 22, 2023

Okay, this made us laugh.

that ampersand has been doing a phenomenal amount of work to hold this enterprise together https://t.co/L4QTp1HbH3 — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) November 22, 2023

Really doing the heavy lifting here, isn't it?

🎶 Everybody’s high on litigation… 🎶 https://t.co/ugLJepAlX4 — chad mo b there (@cjsutton) November 23, 2023

Well played.

He's allowed to approach within 50 metres but he has to say "oh-oh here he comes" if he does https://t.co/Ivd6wOOKlt — Al Kennedy (@housetoastonish) November 22, 2023

The jokes really write themselves.

What branched timeline did I wake up in? https://t.co/4OGAyUv87V pic.twitter.com/XtTDBV2MaL — Richard Cole 🌍 (@RichardCole_NOW) November 22, 2023

The wildest timeline.

A Hall & Oates reunion tour but with a comically large stage so they’re 150 yards apart https://t.co/mNfVHcsqka — Freddy Scott (@freddyscott) November 22, 2023

Advertisement

We'd pay good money for this tour.

Whoah here he comes

Watch out, John, he’ll sue you up

Whoah here he comes

He’s a band leader https://t.co/VIOj4sDs16 — Steve, Book Jailer 🇺🇦 (@BookJailer) November 22, 2023

Okay, you win Twitter on this one.

Given the sealed nature of the lawsuit, we'll probably not know the details for a long time, if at all. Creative people can, at times, be difficult to work with and even the best of partnerships can turn sour, as this seems to have. If there are ever updates, they're on our list and we'll bring them to you.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!