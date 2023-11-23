'Indisputable Facts'? The Intercept Gets Heat For Steaming Hot Take on Israel and Gaza

Journalist Gets Community Noted, Mocked For Claiming Video of American-Israeli Solider Is...
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on November 23, 2023
Twitter

Another day, another horrendous take on Israel and Gaza.

This time from The Intercept.

'Indisputable facts.'

Whatever you say.

Just read this what passes for reporting:

AS THE DEATH toll in Gaza surpasses 13,000 Palestinians, including more than 5,500 children, the Israel Defense Forces propaganda machine has sought to use Al-Shifa Hospital as its main exhibit in justifying the unjustifiable. It is clear that the Israeli strategy centers on a belief that if the IDF can convince the world that Hamas used the hospital as a base of military operations, all of the carpet bombing — the attacks on refugee camps, schools, and hospitals — will retroactively be viewed as just acts of war against a terrorist enemy.

Both Israel and the White House, including President Joe Biden personally, have staked their credibility on the claim that there is a massive smoking gun lying below Al-Shifa Hospital. The U.S. said publicly it was not relying exclusively on Israel to back up its own assertions. Leaving aside the fact that both the U.S. and Israel have track records as long as the Gaza Strip of lying about the alleged crimes of their adversaries, the key question is not whether a tunnel or rooms exist under Al-Shifa, but whether they were being used for a clear military or combat purpose by Hamas, as the U.S. and Israel have alleged.

The numbers of the dead come directly from Hamas; why are we still taking anything they report seriously?

Journalist Gets Community Noted, Mocked For Claiming Video of American-Israeli Solider Is US Marine
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
There is also ample proof Hamas is using Al-Shifa Hospital as a base of operations, and have taken hostages there.

It is a lie. And Israel, unlike Hamas, tries to minimize civilian casualties.

The Intercept doesn't seem interested in explaining why Gaza is being 'collectively punished.' Funny, isn't it?

If Hamas hadn't attacked Israel on 10/7, none of this would be happening. It's that simple.

Hamas is in the 'find out' stage of things.

Exactly. Stop excusing evil.

They say things like 'indisputable facts' that are easily debunked with a Google search.

Anyone taking the Hamas-run health ministry at their word should not lecture about 'indisputable facts.'

Some people will fall for it. Most won't.

They are definitely the latter. There's no factual reporting, indisputable or otherwise, going on here.

No, collective punishment does not do any of the things Israel has done. While Hamas uses civilians has human shields.

They did. They wrote an entire article on it. They put a lot of effort into being horribly wrong.

This is also true. Hamas was elected to lead, and they chose to attack Israel.

It really isn't hard to not post absolutely garbage takes on things, yet here we are. 

***

