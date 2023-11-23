'Indisputable Facts'? The Intercept Gets Heat For Steaming Hot Take on Israel and Gaza

Another day, another horrendous take on Israel and Gaza.

This time from The Intercept.

The controversy around Al-Shifa Hospital has served mostly as a distraction from the indisputable facts about the war: Using U.S. weapons, Israel has waged a campaign of violent collective punishment against the people of Gaza.https://t.co/5kD0BfqZhr — The Intercept (@theintercept) November 22, 2023

'Indisputable facts.'

Whatever you say.

Just read this what passes for reporting:

AS THE DEATH toll in Gaza surpasses 13,000 Palestinians, including more than 5,500 children, the Israel Defense Forces propaganda machine has sought to use Al-Shifa Hospital as its main exhibit in justifying the unjustifiable. It is clear that the Israeli strategy centers on a belief that if the IDF can convince the world that Hamas used the hospital as a base of military operations, all of the carpet bombing — the attacks on refugee camps, schools, and hospitals — will retroactively be viewed as just acts of war against a terrorist enemy. Both Israel and the White House, including President Joe Biden personally, have staked their credibility on the claim that there is a massive smoking gun lying below Al-Shifa Hospital. The U.S. said publicly it was not relying exclusively on Israel to back up its own assertions. Leaving aside the fact that both the U.S. and Israel have track records as long as the Gaza Strip of lying about the alleged crimes of their adversaries, the key question is not whether a tunnel or rooms exist under Al-Shifa, but whether they were being used for a clear military or combat purpose by Hamas, as the U.S. and Israel have alleged.

The numbers of the dead come directly from Hamas; why are we still taking anything they report seriously?

There is also ample proof Hamas is using Al-Shifa Hospital as a base of operations, and have taken hostages there.

The term "collective punishment" is a lie. It's a purposeful lie. Israel is combating terrorists that have chosen to embed themselves into a civilian population. Palestinian civilian casualties are due to the choices of Hamas. https://t.co/hJuEJFcnki — NarrativeHater🎄🇦🇲 (@NarrativeHater) November 22, 2023

It is a lie. And Israel, unlike Hamas, tries to minimize civilian casualties.

Punishment for what? — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) November 22, 2023

The Intercept doesn't seem interested in explaining why Gaza is being 'collectively punished.' Funny, isn't it?

So Gaza was sitting around minding their own business when Israel started attacking Gaza?

Oh wait, that’s actually the other way around… https://t.co/TwLImmYBD4 — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) November 22, 2023

If Hamas hadn't attacked Israel on 10/7, none of this would be happening. It's that simple.

Sounds like Hamas should have added that into their calculus. Astoundingly ignorant planning. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) November 22, 2023

Hamas is in the 'find out' stage of things.

that’s not a fact at all



let alone an indisputable fact



—> stop excusing evil — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) November 22, 2023

Exactly. Stop excusing evil.

Antisemitic liars say what now? — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) November 22, 2023

They say things like 'indisputable facts' that are easily debunked with a Google search.

InDiSpUtAbLe FaCtS 🤡 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) November 22, 2023

Anyone taking the Hamas-run health ministry at their word should not lecture about 'indisputable facts.'

Who do you think you are fooling? — Dave Sylvester 🇮🇱 (@DaveSylvester11) November 23, 2023

Some people will fall for it. Most won't.

Does The Intercept purport to provide factual reporting or is it merely editorial in nature? — Sally Gordon (@SallyGordon2) November 23, 2023

They are definitely the latter. There's no factual reporting, indisputable or otherwise, going on here.

Collective punishment does not consist of warning civilians to leave, creating corridors for safe passage for civilians to escape the conflict area, etc.



What Hamas did on Oct 7, the entire occupier justification narrative, that is collective punishment. Which you Nazis support. — Chapter Lurid (@ChapterLurid) November 22, 2023

No, collective punishment does not do any of the things Israel has done. While Hamas uses civilians has human shields.

That's it... that's your post.... come on, you can do better. Put some effort into it — Jaron_ירון 🇺🇸🇮🇱 #JusticeForMalkiRoth ציוני על (@Jaron_R4) November 22, 2023

They did. They wrote an entire article on it. They put a lot of effort into being horribly wrong.

A population, innocent or otherwise, always suffers the collective consequences of actions of bad leadership. Hamas acted badly, and now their entire subject population suffers as a direct consequence. — ComandanteSpaz (@ComandanteSpaz) November 22, 2023

This is also true. Hamas was elected to lead, and they chose to attack Israel.

It really isn't hard to not post absolutely garbage takes on things, yet here we are.

