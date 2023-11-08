'More Time Than He Spent in Ohio': Pete Buttigieg in Ukraine Offering Infrastructure...
Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 08, 2023

Someone should do a welfare check on Greta Thunberg. Reuters reports 2023 will be the hottest year in, well, a very long time:

We've been keeping track of temperatures since about 1880, and the local weatherman can't predict tomorrow's weather, but we're supposed to just trust them on this.

Twitter/X had thoughts:

So hot.

Yeah, they're burying the lede here: so the world was warmer 125,000 years ago when people ate bugs, didn't drive cars, didn't have electricity or gas stoves, and lived in caves? Maybe our SUVs and hamburgers aren't the problem.

Thanks, Ogg.

Whoops.

So much hotter.

But the earth has a fever! Or something.

Those of us who hate the cold agree.

The tweet continues (emphasis original):

there are no detailed temperature records extending back 100,000 years, so we don't know for sure."

'We don't know for sure', but they're sure going to act like they do.

Always. If it was static, that's when we should start to panic.

No, it doesn't, so it gets ignored.

Of course. There's an agenda here.

The question we always ask the environmental Left is this: what should the temperature be? What is the 'correct' temperature? And, as of now, we haven't gotten an answer. Just that things are 'too warm' or 'too cold' or 'too extreme.' Can't imagine why they can't answer this question.

***

