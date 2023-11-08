Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years

Someone should do a welfare check on Greta Thunberg. Reuters reports 2023 will be the hottest year in, well, a very long time:

The year 2023 is on track to be the warmest in 125,000 years, the EU scientists say https://t.co/TOIAepOH6s pic.twitter.com/QVUQUgy1xu — Reuters (@Reuters) November 8, 2023

Advertisement

We've been keeping track of temperatures since about 1880, and the local weatherman can't predict tomorrow's weather, but we're supposed to just trust them on this.

Twitter/X had thoughts:

Ugh, back in my day, we used to forage for berries, in the heat, without sunscreen, bare feet and all, gah damn it was hot" pic.twitter.com/NHqt3VGgcf — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) November 8, 2023

So hot.

Check.

So 125,001 years ago, it was hotter.



How much of that was AGW? https://t.co/lwiRVCDr4S — Keith Payne (@PayneIsReal) November 8, 2023

Yeah, they're burying the lede here: so the world was warmer 125,000 years ago when people ate bugs, didn't drive cars, didn't have electricity or gas stoves, and lived in caves? Maybe our SUVs and hamburgers aren't the problem.

It’s a good thing cave man Ogg kept such meticulous records… pic.twitter.com/tkGzfvl8wu — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) November 8, 2023

Thanks, Ogg.

Fantastic ! Fewer people will perish pic.twitter.com/v1ZUq0BqRf — Sir Juliette Pointoin (@destinyangel5) November 8, 2023

Whoops.

It was much hotter in 97,269 B.C, such a hot year — James Turner 🇵🇹 (@JTURNER_042) November 8, 2023

So much hotter.

1. Impossible to know that.

2. There are roughly 10x more deaths from cold than from heat per year in the world. (4.5 million cold deaths to 480,000 heat deaths.)



So if this IS true - fewer people will die. https://t.co/mkDiQAY9aS — Brian Haner (aka Guitar Guy) (@GuitarGuyHaner) November 8, 2023

But the earth has a fever! Or something.

Awesome just in time for winter. https://t.co/4sN2PBhQuE — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 8, 2023

Those of us who hate the cold agree.

Is it really hotter now than any time in 125,000 years?



"As a paleoclimate scientist who studies temperatures of the past, I see where this claim comes from, but I cringe at the inexact headlines. While this claim may well be correct, there are no detailed temperature records… — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) November 8, 2023

The tweet continues (emphasis original):

there are no detailed temperature records extending back 100,000 years, so we don't know for sure."

'We don't know for sure', but they're sure going to act like they do.

The Earth has cycles, the sun has cycles, the solar system is moving inside the galaxy, the galaxy is moving through the universe, it is like driving a car from Florida to Alaska, you will see different climates. Everything is always in movement and change. — Stephen 🙏⚾️💜☮️🌈 (@PhiSteveO) November 8, 2023

Always. If it was static, that's when we should start to panic.

Solar Cycle 25 is a period of intense activity of our sun and its so powerful it melted away the permanent ice clouds of Neptune. Yet... somehow climatologists refuse to acknowledge its responsibility in our droughts and record heat. Doesn't fit the narrative. — Steve Linderman (@LindermanSteve) November 8, 2023

Advertisement

No, it doesn't, so it gets ignored.

As usual, they're just making crap up. https://t.co/WfWvdHz9qN — FarmGirl (@FarmGirlJane_oh) November 8, 2023

Of course. There's an agenda here.

The question we always ask the environmental Left is this: what should the temperature be? What is the 'correct' temperature? And, as of now, we haven't gotten an answer. Just that things are 'too warm' or 'too cold' or 'too extreme.' Can't imagine why they can't answer this question.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!