Ken Mattingly, Astronaut Who Helped Apollo 13 Crew Get Back to Earth, Dies at 87

Ken Mattingly, the astronaut who helped return the damaged Apollo 13 to earth, has died at the age of 87.

Ken Mattingly, astronaut who helped Apollo 13 crew return safely home, dies at age 87 https://t.co/hHg6MMtw7J pic.twitter.com/VPGVreOVqo — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2023

The New York Post reports:

Ken Mattingly, an astronaut who is best remembered for his efforts on the ground that helped bring the damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft safely back to Earth, has died, NASA announced. He was 87. “We lost one of our country’s heroes on Oct. 31,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a Thursday statement. Thomas Kenneth Mattingly II “was key to the success of our Apollo Program, and his shining personality will ensure he is remembered throughout history,” Nelson said. NASA didn’t mention where or how Mattingly died. However, The New York Times reported that Mattingly died in Arlington, Virginia.

He was a hero of the space program, and helped save the lives of fellow astronauts Lovell, Haise, and Swigert after the Apollo 13 service module was critically damaged by an oxygen tank explosion in 1970.

Mattingly was grounded before the Apollo 13 flight because he was exposed to German measles.

For the record, Ken Mattingly never did get the German measles... https://t.co/CkYLe5RuE6 — RobertPearlman (@RobertPearlman) November 2, 2023

He never did.

Gary Sinise, who played Mattingly in the movie, remembered the astronaut:

I had the great honor of portraying Ken Mattingly in the film Apollo 13 in the 90's. A great American hero. Rest in Peace T.K. Thank you for your service to our country. https://t.co/NuRZTF6Fsh — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) November 3, 2023

As did fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin:

The passing of my good friend, colleague and American hero TK Mattingly is sad news – for his family, friends, the space and astronaut community, and for America. He was a great test pilot, a Navy veteran, a class act, and a heck of a good man. I’ll always remember him for his… pic.twitter.com/FZBUlhKfLo — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) November 3, 2023

You can read NASA's statement on Mattingly's passing here.

Well, time to rewatch Apollo 13.



RIP Ken Mattingly. https://t.co/jUEoXsWWtN — Bullycon (@Bullycon) November 3, 2023

It's a fantastic movie, and may be worth a rewatch this weekend.

I was sad to hear of Ken Mattingly's passing, forever famous for his roles on Apollo 13, Apollo 16, and as a veteran shuttle astronaut.



We found this lovely 70mm footage of him training in the altitude chamber with his Apollo 13 crewmates. #RIP #apollo50 #KenMattingly pic.twitter.com/vzsc4CAdgp — Stephen Slater (@steveslater1987) November 3, 2023

This video is fantastic.

The world has lost another Apollo era legend. Ken Mattingly, the Apollo 16 and Shuttle astronaut left us on October 31.



Ken’s contributions to the field of spaceflight were nothing short of extraordinary. Our most sincere condolences go out to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/BXu8LVrxwx — Armstrong Air & Space Museum (@ArmstrongSpace) November 2, 2023

Mattingly also helped design the space suit.

Apollo 16 Astronaut Ken Mattingly died earlier this week at age 87 🧑‍🚀



He used to live in Hialeah where there’s even a park named after him!



Ken is also a graduate of Miami Edison Senior High in the City of Miami. pic.twitter.com/snxzPPRsmN — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 3, 2023

Two years after Apollo 13, Mattingly was on Apollo 16:

#KenMattingly has passed at 87. Bounced from the #Apollo13 crew in 1970, he helped to bring it safely home. He then flew to the moon successfully on #Apollo16 two years later as command module pilot. I saw that launch at age 14, and he sent this photo after their return. pic.twitter.com/yUjgUx2fZy — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) November 3, 2023

Mattingly's lunar capsule is on display at the Space & Rocket Center in Alabama:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Mattingly, Apollo 16 Command Module Pilot. We are proud to display the capsule in which he made 64 lunar orbits during his mission. A Navy Rear Admiral, Mattingly was a graduate of Auburn University. God speed and War Eagle. pic.twitter.com/OGdtBDwkJU — Space & Rocket Ctr (@RocketCenterUSA) November 3, 2023

During his career with NASA, he spent 504 hours in space. Mattingly retired from NASA in 1985. He was also a rear admiral in the Navy. He married Elizabeth Dailey in 1970 and they had one child.

Fair winds and following seas, sailor. Rest in peace.

