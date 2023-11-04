Ken Mattingly, Astronaut Who Helped Apollo 13 Crew Get Back to Earth, Dies at 87

Did We All Agree That People Can Only Write About Their Own Race?...
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on November 04, 2023

Ken Mattingly, the astronaut who helped return the damaged Apollo 13 to earth, has died at the age of 87.

The New York Post reports:

Ken Mattingly, an astronaut who is best remembered for his efforts on the ground that helped bring the damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft safely back to Earth, has died, NASA announced.

He was 87.

“We lost one of our country’s heroes on Oct. 31,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a Thursday statement.

Thomas Kenneth Mattingly II “was key to the success of our Apollo Program, and his shining personality will ensure he is remembered throughout history,” Nelson said.

NASA didn’t mention where or how Mattingly died.

However, The New York Times reported that Mattingly died in Arlington, Virginia.

He was a hero of the space program, and helped save the lives of fellow astronauts Lovell, Haise, and Swigert after the Apollo 13 service module was critically damaged by an oxygen tank explosion in 1970.

Mattingly was grounded before the Apollo 13 flight because he was exposed to German measles.

He never did.

Gary Sinise, who played Mattingly in the movie, remembered the astronaut:

As did fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin:

You can read NASA's statement on Mattingly's passing here.

It's a fantastic movie, and may be worth a rewatch this weekend.

This video is fantastic.

Mattingly also helped design the space suit.

Two years after Apollo 13, Mattingly was on Apollo 16:

Mattingly's lunar capsule is on display at the Space & Rocket Center in Alabama:

During his career with NASA, he spent 504 hours in space. Mattingly retired from NASA in 1985. He was also a rear admiral in the Navy. He married Elizabeth Dailey in 1970 and they had one child.

Fair winds and following seas, sailor. Rest in peace.

***

