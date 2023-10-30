'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Down

We will never understand people who feel the need to cruelly mock someone who dies. Whether a politician, celebrity, or your average person, there are those who would do well to remember the adage 'If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all.'

Enter Kevin Brennan, a supposed comedian and former SNL writer. When news broke that Perry died, and preliminary reports suggested he drowned in his hot tub, Kevin tweeted this:

DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA



Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning https://t.co/fSA7d7hZ2f — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 29, 2023

Disgusting.

The backlash came, and quickly.

Very much so.

More people will mourn his death than ever remember your name. Absolute hack. You can thank TMZ for the press, it’s not your writing or jokes. https://t.co/p5ZGKEzkLc — Angry Spice Danielle (@KittyKatDeee) October 30, 2023

No, it's not his writing or jokes.

Laughing at a man's death and then doubling down and saying you 'love when a junkie dies'. So desperate to be relevant.



Matthew Perry campaigned for drug reform. He was sober, he beat his addiction. He was honest.



Addiction is a disease. You, sir, are just a walking one. https://t.co/RNVPsq9qgr — poppy shagger (@_vikkistarr) October 30, 2023

Amen.

I feel bad even giving you the attention you did this for. Funny thing is, if you drowned in a bowl of cereal, you still wouldn’t be a headline. I do however wish to read that headline. Irrelevant hack. https://t.co/hUYCUemCBq — Hard To Watch (@JeffBeech2) October 30, 2023

Karma is a cruel mistress, for sure.

The New York Post covered it:

Outrage as ex-SNL writer Kevin Brennan mocks Matthew Perry’s death: ‘I do love it when junkies die’ https://t.co/9tGXogE4ex pic.twitter.com/Jc262bUrSF — New York Post (@nypost) October 30, 2023

TMZ did, too.

Ex-'SNL' Writer-Comedian Kevin Brennan Mocks Matthew Perry's Death | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/rMH8DDIcDf — TMZ (@TMZ) October 30, 2023

The Mirror also reported:

A former 'SNL' writer and comedian has been slammed on social media after he mocked Friends star Matthew Perry's untimely death. Kevin Brennan, who used to write for the popular Saturday Night Live show, wrote "DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA" on X on his, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing the news of the much-loved star's death. He doubled down when TMZ posted about his tweet, adding: "I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die."

But Brennan seems undeterred and even tweeted the Mirror story about the backlash:

Comedy writer slammed for cruel tweet mocking Matthew Perry's death - Mirror Online https://t.co/0IqZA8etgj — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 30, 2023

The hits kept coming:

I usually love over-the-top humor and dark humor. But it takes the right kind of gravitas to make it work. This is not one of those times.



An aging clown trying to get attention, I guess? — Martin Melvinson 👑 (@Melvin6Ever) October 30, 2023

Exactly. Comedy is supposed to push boundaries and take risks. But, with anything, there's a line and a way to do it. Brennan went about it the wrong way.

That tweet was ugly. And even uglier that you're capitalizing it. Despicable. — Kira Shalom (@kira_shalom) October 30, 2023

Yes it is. Hope he enjoys his fleeting fame.

This man is mourned because he made us all laugh. Something clearly no one will say the same for you when it’s your time. — Betty Wong (@njerzee201) October 30, 2023

Nope. No one.

Perry had demons. He was open about it, and did a lot to help others in the same situation. We don't know his cause of death; the medical examiner hasn't released much information yet. Is it possible it was a relapse? Yes. But it's also possible it was one of a hundred other things.

Comedy is supposed to make us laugh, even if it's dark. This was not funny, it wasn't dark. It was just cruel.

***

