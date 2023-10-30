'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Monday Morning Meme Madness

'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Down

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on October 30, 2023
Twitter

We will never understand people who feel the need to cruelly mock someone who dies. Whether a politician, celebrity, or your average person, there are those who would do well to remember the adage 'If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all.'

Enter Kevin Brennan, a supposed comedian and former SNL writer. When news broke that Perry died, and preliminary reports suggested he drowned in his hot tub, Kevin tweeted this:

Disgusting.

The backlash came, and quickly.

Very much so.

No, it's not his writing or jokes.

Amen.

'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Doug P.
Karma is a cruel mistress, for sure.

The New York Post covered it:

TMZ did, too.

The Mirror also reported:

A former 'SNL' writer and comedian has been slammed on social media after he mocked Friends star Matthew Perry's untimely death.

Kevin Brennan, who used to write for the popular Saturday Night Live show, wrote "DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA" on X on his, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing the news of the much-loved star's death. He doubled down when TMZ posted about his tweet, adding: "I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die."

But Brennan seems undeterred and even tweeted the Mirror story about the backlash:

The hits kept coming:

Exactly. Comedy is supposed to push boundaries and take risks. But, with anything, there's a line and a way to do it. Brennan went about it the wrong way.

Yes it is. Hope he enjoys his fleeting fame.

Nope. No one.

Perry had demons. He was open about it, and did a lot to help others in the same situation. We don't know his cause of death; the medical examiner hasn't released much information yet. Is it possible it was a relapse? Yes. But it's also possible it was one of a hundred other things.

Comedy is supposed to make us laugh, even if it's dark. This was not funny, it wasn't dark. It was just cruel.

***

