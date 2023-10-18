Oprah Pushes Back Against Romney's 'Unity Presidential Ticket'

Yes, that's a headline we just wrote. It's taking us a minute to wrap our heads around it, too.

So let's start at the beginning:

Yeah, we're glad we missed that presidential ticket.

From The New York Post:

Oprah Winfrey once tried to convince Sen. Mitt Romney to run for president as an independent in a desperate attempt to ensure President Donald Trump would not win re-election in 2020, a forthcoming book claims. The retiring Utah Republican told journalist McKay Coppins that Winfrey pitched the pair running on a unity ticket to “save the country,” a source familiar with Coppins’ manuscript for “Romney: A Reckoning” told Axios. The tome, due out next week, claims Romney ultimately dismissed the idea — believing it would ultimately help Trump more than hurt him.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter said Oprah never asked to be part of a 'unity ticket' with Romney:

They write:

Oprah Winfrey is pushing back on a claim made by Sen. Mitt Romney in a new biography. A spokesperson for Winfrey tells The Hollywood Reporter that, despite a claim in a new book, Winfrey was never considering a run for president in 2020 and did not ask Romney to join her on a ticket. “In November 2019, Ms. Winfrey called Senator Romney to encourage him to run on an Independent ticket,” the spokesperson says. “She was not calling to be part of the ticket and was never considering running herself.”

Twitter/X was less than thrilled with the prospect:

Well, I suppose that's one way to look at it.

No, we do not.

Yup.

Exactly.

That's certainly one way to read it.

He was barely a blip in 2012, unfortunately.

Okay, this was funny.

This was not a winning idea, no.

More accurate.

Yeah. It's a no from us, too.

Like if the Hindenburg and the Titanic had a baby. Just a disaster.

So are we.

This is true.

We could have all got free cars! — Teufel Hund (@RetSAFBI) October 17, 2023

Maybe we should rethink this.

***

