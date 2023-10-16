Robin DiAngelo Says 'Frozen' Is Racist

Another day, another not-racist thing is suddenly racist.

Robin DiAngelo, author of 'White Fragility' and a slew of other books about racism, has decided the problem we're facing today is the decade old Disney movie 'Frozen.'

Yeah. Makes no sense to use, either.

“You can’t watch that movie and not know the ideal is White.”



Robin DiAngelo suggests the movie Frozen is promoting racism to kids. pic.twitter.com/fm1OuqOmug — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 16, 2023

Give us a break.

You can’t make this stuff up. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 16, 2023

No, you can't. Truth is stranger than fiction.

Needs more Norse black people — Tony Bologna (@DonAntonBologne) October 16, 2023

We laughed.

So tired of the prog-babble — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 16, 2023

It's so exhausting and insufferable.

This is what happens when you look for racism in everything. "Why is Dove soap white?!?" — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) October 16, 2023

Racism, duh.

Racism is the product and she is selling it as often as possible. It’s her source of income so it needs to be everywhere. — Bruce LePage (@BruceLePage5) October 16, 2023

If you look at her list of published works, yeah. It's her meal ticket, so she needs to find it everywhere.

Listening to Robin DiAngelo, and buying her books is promoting white supremacy. And people should stop it. — Momus Najmi (@theworldofmomus) October 16, 2023

Just using her logic against her.

Can we all now please agree that 2020 was a bad year, we all went a bit crazy - and that there is no reason to listen to the inane babble of this grifting woman any longer? — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) October 16, 2023

Some of us never listened to her.

I can't listen to Robin DiAngelo and not hear my brain cells dying one by one. — Death's Guinea Pig 5.0 (@MakiTheFeral) October 16, 2023

It's mind-numbing.

First of all, put some respect on Tiana’s name. Second, you can’t watch Robin DiAngelo’s career and not know the ideal is a liberal white woman hectoring everyone, including people of color, about racism. https://t.co/aihw2KcYLU — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 16, 2023

Mic. Drop.

My takeaway was that the ideal is Reindeer. https://t.co/1j6CSezt4R — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 16, 2023

DiAngelo will find a way to make that racist, too.

Think she'll ever figure out that she's a white supremacist and that her thoughts are not normal? https://t.co/fnfiSPHmLf — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍 (@_CritterMan) October 16, 2023

Not a chance.

As idiotic as complaining about the lack of white people in Moana. https://t.co/ctyKmBrAIx — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 16, 2023

Yes it is.

This woman runs an enormously successful grift. Earning millions by inventing things that are racist for gullible rich white people and corporations. https://t.co/oFAUDF1AZN — Simon Cooke (@SimonMagus) October 16, 2023

In 2021, she was making three quarters of a million per year.

Arendelle is fictional but said kingdom was based from multiple locations in Norway. Nordic ppl are white. Quite trying to make everything racist. Geez 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/u8b7Kw2Qy1 — Brige (@FoxyBrigitte) October 16, 2023

It's really lucrative for her, though.

I guess Snow White is right out, then, eh? https://t.co/kZk4FN2V2Q — Natural Centrist (@naturalcentrist) October 16, 2023

Absolutely. I mean, the word 'white' is right in the title. Definitely racist.

White liberal women are at it again. https://t.co/W6b1HW3Hv1 — DarthAnarchist (@sithancap) October 16, 2023

Yes, they are.

She will say anything to get relevancy again https://t.co/hDC0WwTPzH — The Rogue Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) October 16, 2023

Anything, which is why she's going after a movie from 2013.

Robin DiAngelo is kind of the equivalent of that 80s Evangelical who thought every rock song was demonic https://t.co/GEnHGs3Y1R — Steven Macks (@semacks) October 16, 2023

The Left is always puritanical, the target of their religious fanaticism just changes every so often.

Funny. I thought Frozen was about promoting lesbianism to kids. https://t.co/lepySv6qLJ — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) October 16, 2023

Heh. That was a controversy, too. But apparently it's still not woke enough for Robin.

When they are telling you who they are, listen to them.



Racists will find racism anywhere because they need it to justify themselves. https://t.co/OhphT16qzI — Jean F. Queralt (@JFQueralt) October 16, 2023

Yes, they will. It's as predictable as the sunrise.

She won't, but she should.

***

