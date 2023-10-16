Robin DiAngelo Says 'Frozen' Is Racist

WaPo Weighs in on Genocide and a Brutal Massacre in the Violent History...
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on October 16, 2023
Twitter

Another day, another not-racist thing is suddenly racist.

Robin DiAngelo, author of 'White Fragility' and a slew of other books about racism, has decided the problem we're facing today is the decade old Disney movie 'Frozen.'

Yeah. Makes no sense to use, either.

Give us a break.

No, you can't. Truth is stranger than fiction.

We laughed.

It's so exhausting and insufferable.

Racism, duh.

If you look at her list of published works, yeah. It's her meal ticket, so she needs to find it everywhere.

Just using her logic against her.

Some of us never listened to her.

It's mind-numbing.

Mic. Drop.

DiAngelo will find a way to make that racist, too.

Not a chance.

Yes it is.

In 2021, she was making three quarters of a million per year.

It's really lucrative for her, though.

Absolutely. I mean, the word 'white' is right in the title. Definitely racist.

Yes, they are. 

Anything, which is why she's going after a movie from 2013.

The Left is always puritanical, the target of their religious fanaticism just changes every so often.

Heh. That was a controversy, too. But apparently it's still not woke enough for Robin.

Yes, they will. It's as predictable as the sunrise.

She won't, but she should.

***

