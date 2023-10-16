Do-do-do-do-do: Video Apparently Shows Hamas Captives Being Tortured by 'Baby Shark' Like Kid's Song

Jesse Kelly DRAGS Janet Yellen for Saying We Can 'Afford Two Wars'
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 16, 2023
AngieArtist

There are very few moments of levity in the ongoing war in Israel. This is one of them.

From The New York Post:

They write:

A viral video seemingly shows captured Hamas terrorists being subjected to a novel form of torture – a “Baby Shark”-style children’s song being played in a loop for eight hours.

The purported prisoners are seen blindfolded and bound as they sit on the ground amid the blaring strains of “Mamtera Im Matara,” which translates to “Sprinkler With A Target,” the Israeli news site Walla reported.

One of the blindfolded men is seen bopping his head to the repetitive music as a woman’s voice can be heard saying, “Look how happy he is” and “check this guy out.”

The song is by Manny Mamtera, 40, whose real last name is Tzukerl — and he has approved it being used to torture the jihadists, according to Walla.

“I don’t know if it’s real or not, but the song is called ‘Mamtera Im Mamtera’ and we are all targets, so let’s go,” the singer reportedly wrote of the clip.

He later added that he heard from soldiers at the scene that it was “completely real,” and that he was happy that the troops’ morale was high.

Twitter/X rose to the occasion in finding the macabre humor in this:

So would we.

Yup. Deserved.

This made us giggle. And we all need that right now.

So did this.

The Wiggles will break them.

You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it.

It works, apparently.

RIP. Cause of death: earworm.

Only a teeny, tiny bit.

Seems a reasonable, more humane alternative.

There's always a loophole.

Sounds less irritating.

High five for parents!

Never change, Twitter. Never change.

Keeping in mind the video only purportedly shows Hamas soldiers captured by IDF, we can find amusement in this because we are confident that if they are under IDF control, they will face just and swift consequences for their involvement in the terror attack on Israel. If that comes, in part, from awful kid's songs, we are here for it.

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL

