Do-do-do-do-do: Video Apparently Shows Hamas Captives Being Tortured by 'Baby Shark' Like Kid's Song

There are very few moments of levity in the ongoing war in Israel. This is one of them.

From The New York Post:

Video purports to show tied Hamas terrorists ‘tortured’ with ‘Baby Shark’-like children’s song https://t.co/5p21nUVATE pic.twitter.com/o7RI135QtW — New York Post (@nypost) October 16, 2023

Advertisement

They write:

A viral video seemingly shows captured Hamas terrorists being subjected to a novel form of torture – a “Baby Shark”-style children’s song being played in a loop for eight hours. The purported prisoners are seen blindfolded and bound as they sit on the ground amid the blaring strains of “Mamtera Im Matara,” which translates to “Sprinkler With A Target,” the Israeli news site Walla reported. One of the blindfolded men is seen bopping his head to the repetitive music as a woman’s voice can be heard saying, “Look how happy he is” and “check this guy out.” The song is by Manny Mamtera, 40, whose real last name is Tzukerl — and he has approved it being used to torture the jihadists, according to Walla. “I don’t know if it’s real or not, but the song is called ‘Mamtera Im Mamtera’ and we are all targets, so let’s go,” the singer reportedly wrote of the clip. He later added that he heard from soldiers at the scene that it was “completely real,” and that he was happy that the troops’ morale was high.

Twitter/X rose to the occasion in finding the macabre humor in this:

I’d request death — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 16, 2023

So would we.

Sounds like torture — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 16, 2023

Yup. Deserved.

I thought Israel said they would commit no war crimes. — 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝕏 ✝️🇺🇲🌲☕️📰⚾️ (@normposter) October 16, 2023

This made us giggle. And we all need that right now.

Somebody call The Hague. Charges need to be filed. — Gary Tschosik (@Tschosik) October 16, 2023

So did this.

Wait until the Wiggles show up to their set. They will start talking. — John Hewett (@Johnboy8675309) October 16, 2023

The Wiggles will break them.

oh hell yeah https://t.co/YHJj7Hl5hy — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 16, 2023

You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it.

I listened to that song for 30 seconds and I was ready to confess every one of my sins — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) October 16, 2023

It works, apparently.

It’s in my head now this is torture — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 16, 2023

RIP. Cause of death: earworm.

Ok NOW I feel bad for them. https://t.co/zGTpxZ4sPk — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 16, 2023

Only a teeny, tiny bit.

I’d rather be waterboarded https://t.co/wkTPAGPjru — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 16, 2023

Seems a reasonable, more humane alternative.

They getting too creative getting around them Geneva conventions. https://t.co/aSZsP0W3Uj — Jack (@Jack2925_) October 16, 2023

There's always a loophole.

Honestly reckon I’d prefer white noise pumped straight into my ear drum. https://t.co/Q7x1VQbWtj — Ben S (@Ben_Sloan0) October 16, 2023

Sounds less irritating.

Advertisement

I am a parent.... I am immune to such torture. https://t.co/Rzh8UfT4qU — Erick 1982 (@ERosson1982) October 16, 2023

High five for parents!

Never change, Twitter. Never change.

Keeping in mind the video only purportedly shows Hamas soldiers captured by IDF, we can find amusement in this because we are confident that if they are under IDF control, they will face just and swift consequences for their involvement in the terror attack on Israel. If that comes, in part, from awful kid's songs, we are here for it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!