SILENT WALKING: The newest Gen Z trend is just as stupid as you...
You know you're Germany, right? Jewish homes reportedly marked with Star of David...
Community Notes for the win! Professor pushing propaganda gets LEVELED
WaPo laments 'misinformation' shaping how the world views Israel, Hamas
AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for...
Men. Don't. Have. PERIODS. PERIOD! Clemson students protest after tampons removed from the...
Of COURSE: AP News shows true colors using Hamas as their source SHAMING...
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes...
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group...
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY...
Pete Davidson pulls an 'All Lives Matter' during SNL opener on Israel/Palestine and...
Shocking pictures of Hamas blockading roads to stop civilians from fleeing to safety...
All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
LOL What? Biden thinks gays need to 'stand up and holler' over ......

You love to see it: Jon Lovitz says turn Hamas into hummus and drops a troll

Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on October 15, 2023

Comedian Jon Lovitz woke up yesterday and chose to start something.

For the record, we completely agree with him; it's just amusing to watch people lose their minds over his very mild opinion of the war in Israel.

Advertisement

The alliteration is just perfect.

Twitter/X applauded him:

We salute you too, sir.

He's awesome.

Some people were less than impressed, though.

Not hardly.

You've got him now, we're sure of it.

Lovitz came back with the slam dunk:

He didn't pull punches. 

And we applaud him.

Recommended

SILENT WALKING: The newest Gen Z trend is just as stupid as you would think
Laura W.
Advertisement

A righteous fury is exactly what it is.

But we're so glad he did.

Am Yisrael Chai.

Somehow, we don't think he'll listen to the haters.

We need strength now.

Exactly.

This writer has always loved Jon Lovitz. This just makes her love him more.

Advertisement

It apparently is these days.

Yes. Never again means never again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL JEWISH JEWS JON LOVITZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SILENT WALKING: The newest Gen Z trend is just as stupid as you would think
Laura W.
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)
Sam J.
Community Notes for the win! Professor pushing propaganda gets LEVELED
FuzzyChimp
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post
Sam J.
You know you're Germany, right? Jewish homes reportedly marked with Star of David in Berlin
Grateful Calvin
WaPo laments 'misinformation' shaping how the world views Israel, Hamas
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SILENT WALKING: The newest Gen Z trend is just as stupid as you would think Laura W.
Advertisement