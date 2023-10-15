You love to see it: Jon Lovitz says turn Hamas into hummus and drops a troll

Comedian Jon Lovitz woke up yesterday and chose to start something.
For the record, we completely agree with him; it's just amusing to watch people lose their minds over his very mild opinion of the war in Israel.
Go Israel!!!— Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) October 14, 2023
Make Hummus out of Hamas!#IStandWithIsrael
The alliteration is just perfect.
Twitter/X applauded him:
October 15, 2023
We salute you too, sir.
Love ya Jon!— Avigayel 🪬 (@gorgorothbunny) October 15, 2023
He's awesome.
Yes, Thank you for that.— Bill Rights (@Murphys2ndLaw) October 15, 2023
Some people were less than impressed, though.
Idiot— joanna Tristana (@TransOcean_) October 15, 2023
Not hardly.
Foaming at the mouth for retributory death— dead web dev (@deadwebdev) October 15, 2023
Not that you're anyone (anymore?), but it's nice to have this disgusting post attached to you now and forever
You've got him now, we're sure of it.
Lovitz came back with the slam dunk:
Yes. I hope they kill everyone in Hamas. Absolutely. Hamas wants to continue killing Jews and even their own Palestinian people. Pure evil.— Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) October 15, 2023
Not that you were ever anyone or anything. At least you admit you're pro Hamas. https://t.co/AI8Y6LkUYb
He didn't pull punches.
And we applaud him.
A righteous fury. Thank you— Electric, I. (@encyclopath) October 15, 2023
A righteous fury is exactly what it is.
dude you rock; never need to answer to anyone; just sayin— Michael Belcher (@MichaelLBelcher) October 15, 2023
But we're so glad he did.
Thank you, Jon. Am Yisrael Chai!— Mikey B (@MikeBurgher) October 15, 2023
Am Yisrael Chai.
Don't listen to the haters, Jon. You're a legend in the comedy world, and a hero to many Jews, like me.— Markus Kublin #🟦 (@MarkusKublin) October 15, 2023
Somehow, we don't think he'll listen to the haters.
The story is as old as time jon. They hate us. It’s a dormant virus that’s been once again awakened by the world. Thanks for remaining strong.— doctor doctor (@Dinnerjones) October 15, 2023
We need strength now.
I hate that this is where we are now....— New Wave Guy (@hstryiscyclical) October 15, 2023
No dog in the race.. but I know evil when I see it.
Hamas is no different than the cult formerly run by Charles Manson
Exactly.
WTH? I love Jon Lovitz now. ...not that I ever didn't like him... https://t.co/ps3XV4xABJ— Mr. Solomon (@SolBlog) October 15, 2023
This writer has always loved Jon Lovitz. This just makes her love him more.
Did I miss the memo on the grand opening of a new terrorist rehabilitation center, where we can send terrorists and they emerge productive members of society?— DankeGlock (@DankeGlock) October 15, 2023
The only good terrorist is a dead terrorist. I didn’t realize that was controversial view.
It apparently is these days.
You're on fire tonight, Jon!!! Don't hold back....— Rob/1865 (@Rob1865_) October 15, 2023
The world is facing this evil again...
We need to rise up and destroy it again like in 1945.... https://t.co/6ExWg3t5Mz
Yes. Never again means never again.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member