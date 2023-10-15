You love to see it: Jon Lovitz says turn Hamas into hummus and drops a troll

Comedian Jon Lovitz woke up yesterday and chose to start something.

For the record, we completely agree with him; it's just amusing to watch people lose their minds over his very mild opinion of the war in Israel.

Advertisement

Go Israel!!!



Make Hummus out of Hamas!#IStandWithIsrael — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) October 14, 2023

The alliteration is just perfect.

Twitter/X applauded him:

We salute you too, sir.

Love ya Jon! — Avigayel 🪬 (@gorgorothbunny) October 15, 2023

He's awesome.

Yes, Thank you for that. — Bill Rights (@Murphys2ndLaw) October 15, 2023

Some people were less than impressed, though.

Idiot — joanna Tristana (@TransOcean_) October 15, 2023

Not hardly.

Foaming at the mouth for retributory death



Not that you're anyone (anymore?), but it's nice to have this disgusting post attached to you now and forever — dead web dev (@deadwebdev) October 15, 2023

You've got him now, we're sure of it.

Lovitz came back with the slam dunk:

Yes. I hope they kill everyone in Hamas. Absolutely. Hamas wants to continue killing Jews and even their own Palestinian people. Pure evil.



Not that you were ever anyone or anything. At least you admit you're pro Hamas. https://t.co/AI8Y6LkUYb — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) October 15, 2023

He didn't pull punches.

And we applaud him.

A righteous fury. Thank you — Electric, I. (@encyclopath) October 15, 2023

A righteous fury is exactly what it is.

dude you rock; never need to answer to anyone; just sayin — Michael Belcher (@MichaelLBelcher) October 15, 2023

But we're so glad he did.

Thank you, Jon. Am Yisrael Chai! — Mikey B (@MikeBurgher) October 15, 2023

Am Yisrael Chai.

Don't listen to the haters, Jon. You're a legend in the comedy world, and a hero to many Jews, like me. — Markus Kublin #🟦 (@MarkusKublin) October 15, 2023

Somehow, we don't think he'll listen to the haters.

The story is as old as time jon. They hate us. It’s a dormant virus that’s been once again awakened by the world. Thanks for remaining strong. — doctor doctor (@Dinnerjones) October 15, 2023

We need strength now.

I hate that this is where we are now....



No dog in the race.. but I know evil when I see it.



Hamas is no different than the cult formerly run by Charles Manson — New Wave Guy (@hstryiscyclical) October 15, 2023

Exactly.

WTH? I love Jon Lovitz now. ...not that I ever didn't like him... https://t.co/ps3XV4xABJ — Mr. Solomon (@SolBlog) October 15, 2023

This writer has always loved Jon Lovitz. This just makes her love him more.

Did I miss the memo on the grand opening of a new terrorist rehabilitation center, where we can send terrorists and they emerge productive members of society?



The only good terrorist is a dead terrorist. I didn’t realize that was controversial view. — DankeGlock (@DankeGlock) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

It apparently is these days.

You're on fire tonight, Jon!!! Don't hold back....



The world is facing this evil again...



We need to rise up and destroy it again like in 1945.... https://t.co/6ExWg3t5Mz — Rob/1865 (@Rob1865_) October 15, 2023

Yes. Never again means never again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!