CNN continues media malpractice when reporting on destruction of mosque by Israel

It has been a very difficult weekend. The images and news coming out of the large scale Hamas terror attack in Israel are heart-wrenching and horrifying to watch. It doesn't help the situation at all that the American Left seems determined to sympathize with the terrorist organization and not the innocent Israelis and others who are in an active war zone.

Advertisement

Enter CNN, a frequent feature here on Twitchy, to make a bad situation worse by lying:

Just now on CNN, @abbydphillip teases the destruction of a mosque by Israel. Somehow, no mention that IDF says it was being actively used as a situation room by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/NXcjQborN8 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 8, 2023

This is standard operating procedure for Hamas. They embed themselves, their arms, their offices, amid civilian locations so they can use innocents as human shields.

Islamic terrorists intentionally use what look to be soft non-military targets for bases of operation & weapon storage, as well as mixing in civilians precisely for this sort of propaganda value. — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) October 8, 2023

Heck, they even shared office space with the Associated Press, something the AP said it didn't know (so why should we trust your reporting, AP?)

CNN and leftist media continue to be sympathetic to terror organizations.



They want the west to fall. https://t.co/fRY7MCpYnM — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 8, 2023

They certainly act that way.

It is typical of CNN to pick stories that will only serve to inflame tensions.



Chaos and Division is crucial for survival of the CNN brand. https://t.co/1W0pvpLJk8 — Ultra Dark Nuclear Logic (@LogicFirst1) October 8, 2023

CNN absolutely needs chaos and division.

The media spin has already begun. https://t.co/L0YkD2YT7D — JRadford61 (@Payner17) October 8, 2023

Has it ever really stopped? This happens any time Israel defends itself.

Are they trying to equate the bombing of an unoccupied mosque to the atrocities done to Israelis? — Yvonne Rogers (@YvonneRoge81986) October 8, 2023

Yes. Yes, they are.

Ok, sure, Hamas may have slaughtered hundreds of civilians and raped dozens more, but the Jews bombed a building. — Albert (@wormenheimer) October 8, 2023

It's the same thing, according to CNN.

I don't care if they're being used as delivery rooms: flatten every single one of them https://t.co/FIymFTCHl6 — Attack Dog (Whiskey) 🏴 (@HTownfromOregon) October 8, 2023

Harsh, but to the point.

I would level the whole city https://t.co/8j0LEhwRfh — j l (@swampfoxwarrior) October 8, 2023

Would be fine by us.

Well done IDF — Marcus (@Marcus98324157) October 8, 2023

Indeed. Expect more of this.

The media has never been overly subtle about where their sympathies lie, the fact that they’re head-over-heels for Hamas isn’t even vaguely surprising pic.twitter.com/32vOyBmgim — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 8, 2023

It's been in our faces for a long time.

so I said before, when you use a house of worship as a base of operations, it’s no longer a house of worship. — roxanne hickman (@roxie_hickman1) October 8, 2023

Advertisement

This is more than reasonable. It would not be tolerated elsewhere.

When you start something, then you get what you get. — Pretty Patriot (@prettyp4547) October 8, 2023

That mosque would still be standing if Hamas hadn't attacked Israel.

It is @CNN. Would you expect the truth to come from anyone at CNN? — StOrMyNiGhT (@StOrMyN22133081) October 8, 2023

No, we would not.

Like oil and water.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.





***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!