CNN continues media malpractice when reporting on destruction of mosque by Israel

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on October 08, 2023
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

It has been a very difficult weekend. The images and news coming out of the large scale Hamas terror attack in Israel are heart-wrenching and horrifying to watch. It doesn't help the situation at all that the American Left seems determined to sympathize with the terrorist organization and not the innocent Israelis and others who are in an active war zone.

Enter CNN, a frequent feature here on Twitchy, to make a bad situation worse by lying:

This is standard operating procedure for Hamas. They embed themselves, their arms, their offices, amid civilian locations so they can use innocents as human shields.

Heck, they even shared office space with the Associated Press, something the AP said it didn't know (so why should we trust your reporting, AP?)

They certainly act that way.

CNN absolutely needs chaos and division.

Has it ever really stopped? This happens any time Israel defends itself.

Yes. Yes, they are.

It's the same thing, according to CNN.

Harsh, but to the point.

Would be fine by us.

Indeed. Expect more of this.

It's been in our faces for a long time.

This is more than reasonable. It would not be tolerated elsewhere.

That mosque would still be standing if Hamas hadn't attacked Israel.

No, we would not.

Like oil and water.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.


***

