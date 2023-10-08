CNN continues media malpractice when reporting on destruction of mosque by Israel

It has been a very difficult weekend. The images and news coming out of the large scale Hamas terror attack in Israel are heart-wrenching and horrifying to watch. It doesn't help the situation at all that the American Left seems determined to sympathize with the terrorist organization and not the innocent Israelis and others who are in an active war zone.
Enter CNN, a frequent feature here on Twitchy, to make a bad situation worse by lying:
Just now on CNN, @abbydphillip teases the destruction of a mosque by Israel. Somehow, no mention that IDF says it was being actively used as a situation room by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/NXcjQborN8— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 8, 2023
This is standard operating procedure for Hamas. They embed themselves, their arms, their offices, amid civilian locations so they can use innocents as human shields.
Islamic terrorists intentionally use what look to be soft non-military targets for bases of operation & weapon storage, as well as mixing in civilians precisely for this sort of propaganda value.— Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) October 8, 2023
Heck, they even shared office space with the Associated Press, something the AP said it didn't know (so why should we trust your reporting, AP?)
CNN and leftist media continue to be sympathetic to terror organizations.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 8, 2023
They want the west to fall. https://t.co/fRY7MCpYnM
They certainly act that way.
It is typical of CNN to pick stories that will only serve to inflame tensions.— Ultra Dark Nuclear Logic (@LogicFirst1) October 8, 2023
Chaos and Division is crucial for survival of the CNN brand. https://t.co/1W0pvpLJk8
CNN absolutely needs chaos and division.
The media spin has already begun. https://t.co/L0YkD2YT7D— JRadford61 (@Payner17) October 8, 2023
Has it ever really stopped? This happens any time Israel defends itself.
Are they trying to equate the bombing of an unoccupied mosque to the atrocities done to Israelis?— Yvonne Rogers (@YvonneRoge81986) October 8, 2023
Yes. Yes, they are.
Ok, sure, Hamas may have slaughtered hundreds of civilians and raped dozens more, but the Jews bombed a building.— Albert (@wormenheimer) October 8, 2023
It's the same thing, according to CNN.
I don't care if they're being used as delivery rooms: flatten every single one of them https://t.co/FIymFTCHl6— Attack Dog (Whiskey) 🏴 (@HTownfromOregon) October 8, 2023
Harsh, but to the point.
I would level the whole city https://t.co/8j0LEhwRfh— j l (@swampfoxwarrior) October 8, 2023
Would be fine by us.
Well done IDF— Marcus (@Marcus98324157) October 8, 2023
Indeed. Expect more of this.
The media has never been overly subtle about where their sympathies lie, the fact that they’re head-over-heels for Hamas isn’t even vaguely surprising pic.twitter.com/32vOyBmgim— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 8, 2023
It's been in our faces for a long time.
so I said before, when you use a house of worship as a base of operations, it’s no longer a house of worship.— roxanne hickman (@roxie_hickman1) October 8, 2023
This is more than reasonable. It would not be tolerated elsewhere.
When you start something, then you get what you get.— Pretty Patriot (@prettyp4547) October 8, 2023
That mosque would still be standing if Hamas hadn't attacked Israel.
It is @CNN. Would you expect the truth to come from anyone at CNN?— StOrMyNiGhT (@StOrMyN22133081) October 8, 2023
No, we would not.
@CNN and facts don’t go together— ScarlettRed🇺🇸 (@ScarelettRed) October 8, 2023
Like oil and water.
Couldn't have said it better ourselves.
