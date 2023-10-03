THIS --> Chadwick Moore compares Biden's family biz to Trump's family biz, makes...
NBC News steps on all the rakes, barely hides its racism with report on 'study' about Latinas, abortion

Amy Curtis  |  12:30 PM on October 03, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Left has been beating the drums on abortion since the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade and said abortion is a state, not federal, issue.

Media has been replete with stories about how women are going to die, or be forced to travel to another state, for what they euphemistically call 'reproductive healthcare.'

They always circle back to arguing laws limiting abortion disproportionately impact minority women.

 What they're really saying is they want to abort more minority babies.

Enter NBC News, with this gem:

Hoo boy.

Latinas remain the largest group of women of color in the nation impacted by current or likely state abortion bans more than a year after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last summer.

A new analysis from the National Partnership for Women & Families and the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, first shared with NBC News, found that close to 6.7 million Latinas (43% of all Latinas ages 15-49) live in 26 states that have banned or are likely to ban abortions.


That's 200,000 more Latinas than last year when the organizations estimated that almost 6.5 million Latinas were threatened by state abortion bans.

Three-quarters of the Latinas who live in states with abortion bans or restrictions are concentrated in Texas, Florida and Arizona, according to the report. They make up almost one-third of all Latinas of reproductive age in the nation.

Texas, where abortions are banned, is home to 2.9 million Latinas of reproductive age. Florida and Arizona, where abortions are restricted, are home to 1.4 million and 585,600 Latinas of reproductive age, respectively.

Just wow.

Hard to see it any other way.

It's blatantly racist.

Yup.

Really.

But our 'devout Catholic' president Joe Biden is an ardent supporter of abortion, so you can see how the media wouldn't make this connection.

See?

There is no other way to interpret this. They can hide behind 'women's healthcare' and 'reproductive freedom' all they want, but they never post stories about how abortion restrictions harm white women. They always lament that Black and Latino women will have fewer abortions. It's ghoulish.

They'll have to learn to cope.

The question answers itself: racists.

Nailed it.

Heh. May as well hammer them from all sides on this.

Yes. NORMAL people celebrate life, Latino, Black, white, or otherwise.

We've seen some shifts in voting patterns, and this is part of it. Telling Latina women to kill their babies will certainly bring them back, though, we're sure.

NBC sure stepped on all the rakes with this, didn't they?

Even among those who support abortion, this 'study' and 'news' is a nonstarter:

At least people are seeing what's going on here.

Good. Nothing to like about that tweet, at all.

We'll leave you with this, probably the best rebuttal to NBC:

That's gonna leave a mark. And deservedly so.

***

