NBC News steps on all the rakes, barely hides its racism with report on 'study' about Latinas, abortion

The Left has been beating the drums on abortion since the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade and said abortion is a state, not federal, issue.

Media has been replete with stories about how women are going to die, or be forced to travel to another state, for what they euphemistically call 'reproductive healthcare.'

They always circle back to arguing laws limiting abortion disproportionately impact minority women.

What they're really saying is they want to abort more minority babies.

Enter NBC News, with this gem:

More Latinas, close to 6.7 million, are living in the states that have banned or are likely to ban abortions, a new report finds. https://t.co/5edrOFXLRt — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2023

Hoo boy.

Latinas remain the largest group of women of color in the nation impacted by current or likely state abortion bans more than a year after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last summer. A new analysis from the National Partnership for Women & Families and the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, first shared with NBC News, found that close to 6.7 million Latinas (43% of all Latinas ages 15-49) live in 26 states that have banned or are likely to ban abortions.

That's 200,000 more Latinas than last year when the organizations estimated that almost 6.5 million Latinas were threatened by state abortion bans. Three-quarters of the Latinas who live in states with abortion bans or restrictions are concentrated in Texas, Florida and Arizona, according to the report. They make up almost one-third of all Latinas of reproductive age in the nation. Texas, where abortions are banned, is home to 2.9 million Latinas of reproductive age. Florida and Arizona, where abortions are restricted, are home to 1.4 million and 585,600 Latinas of reproductive age, respectively.

Just wow.

NBC news just casually whining about the idea of more brown children in the world.



Also, no state bans abortion. It’s legal to kill your child in utero in all 50 states, some states just have tighter restrictions on the time frame that you’re allowed to do it in. https://t.co/B6EBzXIYel — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) October 3, 2023

Hard to see it any other way.

It's blatantly racist.

So what you’re saying is more Latina children should be killed before they’re born? When did @nbc start advocating for the extermination of “other” people? — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) October 3, 2023

Yup.

Openly advocating for the death and depopulation of brown people? Really NBC? pic.twitter.com/ybkZ4jNfnh — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) October 3, 2023

Really.

Latinas are overwhelmingly catholic. Therefore, I don’t think most of them are pumped about killing their babies. — Liberty Bell (@libertybell007) October 3, 2023

But our 'devout Catholic' president Joe Biden is an ardent supporter of abortion, so you can see how the media wouldn't make this connection.

Could it be that they're devout Catholics, unlike Biden? @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/XEzl6dwWRn — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) October 3, 2023

See?

Boy, @NBCNews seems upset that fewer Latino/Latina babies will be aborted. https://t.co/BWue4BSZ6P — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 3, 2023

There is no other way to interpret this. They can hide behind 'women's healthcare' and 'reproductive freedom' all they want, but they never post stories about how abortion restrictions harm white women. They always lament that Black and Latino women will have fewer abortions. It's ghoulish.

I’m sorry. This must be very difficult for you. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) October 3, 2023

They'll have to learn to cope.

Why do you want population control for brown people, racists? — Lord Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) October 3, 2023

The question answers itself: racists.

What’s this? Oh just NBC openly advocating for the death and depopulation of brown people.



Abortion is racist. https://t.co/tVd59MWOZQ — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) October 3, 2023

Nailed it.

Heh. May as well hammer them from all sides on this.

Question…. Is this being reported because NBC is concerned about a growing Latino population? Because NORMAL people would CELEBRATE a growing Latino population. — timhatchlive (@timhatchlive) October 3, 2023

Yes. NORMAL people celebrate life, Latino, Black, white, or otherwise.

Our culture is pretty conservative at its core so this makes sense. democrats have enjoyed out support mainly because they branded themselves as champions for the working class, but that’s becoming less true as more time goes by. — Junior (@one50first) October 3, 2023

We've seen some shifts in voting patterns, and this is part of it. Telling Latina women to kill their babies will certainly bring them back, though, we're sure.

Latinas usually don't kill their babies in their own womb.

Murdering their own children is not taught in Latinos households as it's not part of Latinos's tradition. — Robert Mera (@YoSoyRobertMera) October 3, 2023

NBC sure stepped on all the rakes with this, didn't they?

NBC’s low opinion of minorities is truly astounding.



And they get away with it. — Kevin (@kc4tweets) October 3, 2023

Even among those who support abortion, this 'study' and 'news' is a nonstarter:

I support abortion rights, but I'm not at all interested in the obvious identity-baiting agenda NBC News has with this article. — Steven Hunter (@stevenwhunter) October 3, 2023

At least people are seeing what's going on here.

9.4m followers and 56 likes https://t.co/2H9DvFPCT3 — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) October 3, 2023

Good. Nothing to like about that tweet, at all.

We'll leave you with this, probably the best rebuttal to NBC:

We keep our kids, we don't kill 'em. We value family, we man up and support the women in our families.



We are not white progressives. — Latino Nation (@latinonation2) October 3, 2023

That's gonna leave a mark. And deservedly so.

