Horrifying video shows brutal dogfighting ring run by senior Pentagon official

Amy Curtis  |  6:40 PM on October 03, 2023

There are no words to express how horrified we are at this video from The New York Post, that shows the dogfighting ring run by Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr., he Pentagon’s deputy chief information officer for command, control, and communications. We are warning you now: the video and the story is incredibly violent and disturbing, and is not safe for work or those who love animals.

From The New York Post:

WASHINGTON — A senior Defense Department official ran a vicious dogfighting ring — and used jumper cables to execute animals that lost in the savage battles, according to recently released court documents.

Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr., 62, the Pentagon’s deputy chief information officer for command, control, and communications, is charged with “promoting and furthering animal fighting venture,” the Maryland US Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The investigation into Moorefield — who named his dogfighting business “Geehad Kennels,” an apparent homophone for “jihad” — began in 2018 when Anne Arundel County Animal Control discovered the bodies of two dogs in plastic bags that included mail addressed to his Arnold, Md., home, according to a recently unsealed affidavit in the case.

“The distribution and number of recent and healed dog bite wounds (scars) present on both dogs was consistent with organized dogfighting,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit. “Based on this information, I believe that Moorefield sponsored each of these dogs in a dogfight.”

Veterinary medical examiners were unable to determine the dogs’ causes of death, but the investigator believes Moorefield killed them himself if they did not die in a fight, according to the report.

My God.

Investigators allege Moorefield killed some of the dogs with jumper cables.

We hope so.

Indeed.

Five years doesn't seem harsh enough for this sort of thing.

Prison may be too kind.

It is really the worst thing you'll read on Twitter/X today.

Excellent question.

We stopped believing in government a long time ago, but feel free to join us.

Yes, he should.

The New York Post reports:

Pentagon spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman confirmed that the DOD is “aware of the criminal complaint” but declined to say whether Moorefield remained employed in his position.

“We can confirm that the individual is no longer in the workplace, but we cannot comment further on an individual personnel matter,” Gorman said.

There's your non-answer answer.

That's not enough.

We'll be curious, too.

And the story says Moorefield has been employed with the government in some capacity since 2008, and the ring dates back to 2018. How did this go unnoticed that long?

If you peruse the replies and quotes, Jimmy isn't alone in what he's thinking, but it's probably not worth getting in hot water over.

This is one of the most awful things we've seen on Twitter/X in a long time. We hope Moorefield is brought to justice, and will keep you updated.

***

Tags: ANIMALS CRIME DOGS PENTAGON

