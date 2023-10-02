Nobel Prize in medicine goes to scientists who laid foundation for mRNA vaccines; Twitter has thoughts

The credibility of the Nobel Prize took a hit when, in 2009, it was awarded to then-president Barack Obama for his 'extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.' He'd been president for less than a year, and prior to that was a Senator from IL who voted 'present' 129 times. The award was less about what Obama had accomplished than the 'promise' he brought to office.

Okay, then.

Today, CNN reported the Nobel Prize in medicine will be awarded to two scientists who 'laid the foundation' for mRNA vaccines which were a 'crucial tool in curtailing the spread of Covid-19':

The 2023 Nobel Prize in medicine goes to two scientists for seminal work that laid the foundations for mRNA vaccines, crucial in curtailing the spread of Covid-19 https://t.co/SdtXoFoH4m — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2023

From the article:

This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their work on mRNA vaccines, a crucial tool in curtailing the spread of Covid-19. The Nobel Prize committee announced the prestigious honor, seen as the pinnacle of scientific achievement, in Sweden on Monday. It praised the scientists’ “groundbreaking findings,” which the committee said “fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system."

Karikó and Weissman published their results in a 2005 paper that received little attention at the time, it said, but later laid the foundation for critically important developments that served humanity during the coronavirus pandemic.



There has been a lot of controversy and concern about mRNA vaccines after they came to the forefront during COVID-19, and a lot of people see this award as more political than prestigious:

Another sham award. All political. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 2, 2023

Hard to argue with that.

Scary and depressing. The Nobel is a prestigious award being damaged by this.

You have to laugh, or you'd go insane.

NOboDy SaiD The VACcinE StOPPed TrANsmIssIOn!



(Gives award saying vaccine stopped transmission) https://t.co/WMJasg7rT9 — Midian (@Midian_1616) October 2, 2023

This is a crucial point. Lots of people, including Biden himself, said the vaccine would stop the spread. Then they said it didn't. The CDC flip-flopped on whether or not vaccinated people should wear masks. It was, and remains, a mess as the CDC pushes another booster this flu season (we've lost count of how many boosters we need at this point).

Giving an award for a vaccine that neither prevents people from getting or spreading the virus and as time passes we are discovering has many dangerous side effects. What disgrace and joke the @NobelPrize have become. https://t.co/RtRgDPcAoE — Joe (@JoeC1776) October 2, 2023

When some women reported changes to their menstrual cycles post-vaccine, they were criticized. Turned out they were right. Others have expressed concerns about myocarditis and other long-term effects of the vaccine. They, too, are being dismissed.

Remember when Biden said unvaccinated Americans would have a winter of 'severe illness and death'? We do.

We also remember that, a year ago, it turned out that most Americans dying from COVID had the primary series of vaccines. The Washington Post reported at the time:

For the first time, a majority of Americans dying from the coronavirus received at least the primary series of the vaccine. Fifty-eight percent of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated or boosted, according to an analysis conducted for The Health 202 by Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Look, vaccines have done a lot of good. They have eradicated absolutely awful diseases like polio and smallpox. They prevent complications from diseases like shingles and pneumonia, and even the flu.

The problem here is, as always, politicians and the media. Politicians who lied about the efficacy of the vaccine, tried to get you fired if you didn't have it, and kept moving the goal posts while the media ran interference.

I don't blame those scientists. Research often takes us to unintended destinations.



But, @cnn should be mocked forever for saying that the "vaccines" curtailed the spread of Covid-19. That is clearly false.



If anything, the opposite is true, as we are now discovering. — Roy Nathanson (@roy_nathanson) October 2, 2023

So it's no surprise people are put off by the Nobel Prize going to scientists who helped create the mRNA vaccines and see this award as political rather than scientific.

***

