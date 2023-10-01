‘Things white families do’: Woke K12 opposes positive activities, wants focus on ‘oppressive’ policies

It's a day ending in 'y', so the Left is up to it's usual nonsense: something perfectly normal, and beneficial, to children is somehow 'racist' and 'oppressive.' This one isn't new, either. The Left has argued for years that the act of reading to your child is 'unfairly disadvantaging' other children (which was a way of saying it's 'racist' to read to your kid). And now they're just saying it boldly:

“Things that white families do, like reading to their children”



Woke k-12 teacher is opposed to schools promoting positive activities like families reading to kids, because that’s what white people do.



She thinks they should instead be focused on “oppressive and racist… pic.twitter.com/ZYRU49PBUL — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 30, 2023

This is maddening, especially after COVID really took at-risk and disadvantaged kids and threw them of an educational cliff. UNICEF reports (emphasis added):

Children have lost basic numeracy and literacy skills. Globally, disruption to education has meant millions of children have significantly missed out on the academic learning they would have acquired if they had been in the classroom, with younger and more marginalized children facing the greatest loss. In low- and middle-income countries, learning losses to school closures have left up to 70 per cent of 10-year-olds unable to read or understand a simple text, up from 53 per cent pre-pandemic.

Government and the teachers unions are to blame. And now this educator wants to focus in 'oppressive and racist' things instead of reading and writing and actual education.

Reading to your children has many advantages, including language development, emotional awareness and empathy, strengthening the parent-child bond.

And it's not just reading that's 'something white people do'. Academics have argued that things like being on time, a 'Protestant work ethic', family structure, and the scientific method are all white supremacy.

This mentality is racist, as many pointed out:

Let me break down this mindset, besides it being evil.

Any lack you have in your life isn't your fault therefore you should do nothing to fix it. It is someone else's responsibility to improve your life.

You have no agency and only the great white hope can fix it.

Racist cow. https://t.co/MkYCcdd3aZ — Yore Friend Whig in Exile (@WhigJust) October 1, 2023

We see this all the time from the Left: you are not responsible for your actions, someone else is to blame, and there is nothing you can do to better your situation except give the government more power.

Contrary to what you may think, there are Black kids in America who actually do have parents who give a damn about them. You say you love us but you read from the same playbook as the people that hate us. That’s why you’re the worst. Smiley faced racism. https://t.co/GBrwQdqtrV — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) October 1, 2023

'Smiley faced racism' is the perfect way to describe it.

Get your kids out of this system if you can.



You can join a group or make your own.



No way you can complain about the system and stay where they tell us reading is white privilege. https://t.co/xbI1J4mZ0D — Mrs.Pinky 🇺🇸 Iconic Marriage Coach (@MRSpinkston85) October 1, 2023

A system that tells people this is not a system anyone -- regardless of race -- should be involved in.

Thankfully, there’s a white knight who can help underperforming students realize there’s nothing they can do to be more successful because racism https://t.co/hIhcwy1GGq — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) October 1, 2023

This is exactly it. This mentality tells kids they can't get better because the cards are stacked against them, and only government can help. It is, as mentioned above, 'smiley faced racism.'

We need to keep these WHITE PROGRESSIVE DEVILS AWAY FROM BLACK CHILDREN.



They say look for problems in the system... THEY ARE THE SYSTEM. WE SEE THE PROBLEM CLEARLY https://t.co/TKJCeZKLr1 — Sonnie Johnson (@SonnieJohnson) October 1, 2023

Amen.

What's racist today? Today, parents reading to kids is racist.

Leftist ideology is built upon the bigotry of low expectations. https://t.co/AGlLSmK1vc — Leo Kearse - see me on YouTube & Headliners (@LeoKearse) September 30, 2023

It is bigotry of low expectations. Full stop.

Leftist ideology is so devastating. It's damn close to a worst case human ideology.



It's immune to any reality of behavior/culture driving outcomes.



Behavior & culture are pivotal for humans. You can't understand humans w/o reference to culture.



Leftists must be fired in bulk. https://t.co/1ee8u1A7dE — Joe Duarte 🏜️ (@ValidScience) October 1, 2023

It is. Behavior and culture and cultural norms are vital. The Left seeks to undermine and destroy all of them because it weakens society, breaks down culture, and gives them more power and control. Evil doesn't begin to cover this.

This is why the "social justice" agenda is completely lunatic, irrational, and unsupported by any sane person. https://t.co/0Lr6hlQ0kO — Anne Arkest (@AnneArkest) September 30, 2023

But a lot of not-sane people support it. And they're in classrooms and the voting booth.

Woke educators don't care about educating children, but about dismantling the society they want to destroy. They see children only as tools for achieving that. https://t.co/vqRHCEfC9f — Culture Warrior (@MarkTapson) September 30, 2023

That's how it always goes.

This isn’t woke. It is racist AF. She literally says blacks don’t read to their kids, white people do. How racist can you possibly be and keep a job at that school. I bet she thinks “poor kids are just as bright as white kids” and voted for Biden who actually said that. https://t.co/KGtcX4A9by — Rayland (@rewillson717171) October 1, 2023

We're not taking that bet, 'cause we'd lose.

This isn't some "right wing" conspiracy. This is is deliberate Marxism, by design. Pay attention. Anybody can reject this crap and read to their kids or give them access to Khan Academy and/or the local library. The key is to avoid these people like the plague, and make sure to… https://t.co/1GsmFZ02L0 — BlueyAnon (@BlueyAnon) October 1, 2023

Exactly.

This saddens me, literacy is the key to freedom and wealth. https://t.co/biLQA2xNZO — Giveme1WS (@Aidansheart) October 1, 2023

Literacy is freedom and wealth, which is why the Left hates it.

They want failure and misery to be universal. Suffering is a cultural value to them. https://t.co/zAi2awPOOq — Stark (@Foldedspace) September 30, 2023

Except for them, because we guarantee these people are doing everything in their power to improve the lives of their children, they just don't want other people to have those same chances.

It's as if they read Orwell and Huxley and picked the most insidious ideas and trying to implement them in America. https://t.co/NXQZzPUcPs — Super Human Epoch (@SuperHumanEpoch) October 1, 2023

They treat Orwell and Huxley like instruction manuals, rather than the cautionary tales they are.

Normalize making your middle schooler read Harrison Bergeron. https://t.co/6gjlkFXumW — border enjoyer (@borderenjoyer) October 1, 2023

'Harrison Bergeron' is also a good cautionary tale, and the inevitable outcome of DEI nonsense.

What the hell is wrong with these people? https://t.co/Iw6vtKGDAL — Victor Felix (@VictorF54418159) October 1, 2023

We don't know if there's enough time to answer that question. But it can be summed up this way: they have no interest in educating children. Just using the children as a tool to advance their political agenda.

Realize where we are. https://t.co/3mzpc9BVHW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 1, 2023

We are in a very, very bad place.

Read to your kids every chance you get. Make them read independently. Instill in them a love of literature and they will go far.

And don't listen to 'educators' like this.

