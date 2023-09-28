Philly influencer known as 'Meatball' arrested, charged with six felonies after live strea...
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP...
Eric Swalwell says James Comer's a moron for thinking this is evidence of...
Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme...
WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not...
WATCH: Matt Gaetz given the Seinfeld treatment on the Menendez charges
Brutal moment between Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy at the second GOP debate
WATCH: Trudeau had a terrible day on Wednesday as he made pathetic excuses...
BREAKING: Why has Katie Hobbs ceased being governor of Arizona until tomorrow morning?
Tucker on X: Bill O’Reilly is NOT doing it live
Kamala Harris-endorsed MN Freedom Fund board chair charged with fentanyl possession
LCS Game Changers: Move over ladies, the gamer dudes will take it from...
GOP Rep. Burchett levels guy that asks him if he supports 'Trump’s call...
You have to watch this ad from Mission: Democracy about conservatives

RIP Dumbledore: British actor Michael Gambon dead at 82

Amy Curtis  |  9:40 AM on September 28, 2023
Jaap Buitendjik

Wands up, Harry Potter fans. News broke today that Michael Gambon, who played Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight movies passed away at age 82. The Associated Press reports:

Advertisement

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82. 

...

No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Gambon's radio, film, and screen credits extend far beyond 'Harry Potter', and he starred in 'The King's Speech', 'Godsford Park', and the animated 'Paddington' movie. He was knighted in 1998 for his work in drama, and retired from the stage in 2015. During the course of his career, he was nominated for various awards 23 times, and won 21, including four BAFTA awards.

Fans shared their grief and condolences on Twitter/X:

'Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all those who live without love.'

Recommended

And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet
Sam J.
Advertisement

You know what they say: celebrity deaths come in threes.

This one is brutal, especially when you remember Richard Harris, the original Dumbledore, Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), and Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) have also passed away.

He had a very successful stage career, too.

Yes, we do.

Advertisement

Our condolences are with his loved ones during this difficult time, too.

This is a great scene. 'After all this time?'

'Always.'

There are many people who grew up with the books and films feeling the same way this morning.

And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention his legendary appearance on 'Top Gear.' 

Gambon collected cars, and the BBC talked about his appearance on the show:

Away from acting, he collected and restored antique guns and clocks and was a classic car enthusiast, making an appearance on Top Gear in 2002. His drive in the famous "reasonably priced car" saw him take the final corner on two wheels. The producers were so impressed they named the corner after him.

Advertisement

Here's the video, because Dumbledore taking a corner on two wheels is quite amusing.

Thank you for years of magic. Rest in peace.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HARRY POTTER HOLLYWOOD MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet
Sam J.
Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme and LOL
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell says James Comer's a moron for thinking this is evidence of Biden corruption
Doug P.
WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not being gov, and it just gets weirder
Sam J.
BREAKING: Why has Katie Hobbs ceased being governor of Arizona until tomorrow morning?
Aaron Walker
WATCH: Trudeau had a terrible day on Wednesday as he made pathetic excuses for honoring an actual Nazi
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet Sam J.
Advertisement