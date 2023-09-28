RIP Dumbledore: British actor Michael Gambon dead at 82

Wands up, Harry Potter fans. News broke today that Michael Gambon, who played Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight movies passed away at age 82. The Associated Press reports:

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82. ... No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Gambon's radio, film, and screen credits extend far beyond 'Harry Potter', and he starred in 'The King's Speech', 'Godsford Park', and the animated 'Paddington' movie. He was knighted in 1998 for his work in drama, and retired from the stage in 2015. During the course of his career, he was nominated for various awards 23 times, and won 21, including four BAFTA awards.

Fans shared their grief and condolences on Twitter/X:

See you at Kings Cross Station pic.twitter.com/Jy9oG7iJpC — Middle Aged Gambino (@bored_in_jersey) September 28, 2023

'Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all those who live without love.'

Nooo... not Michael Gambon and David McCallum in the same week.#Dumbledore and #ducky are two of my favorite characters. 😭😭



🪄 Wands up for Dumbledore, everyone 🪄



🪦 RIP Michael Gambon 🪦 pic.twitter.com/jMTvYVl3DB — TheAIArtist -WARPED (@WantWhatYouHave) September 28, 2023

You know what they say: celebrity deaths come in threes.

Damn. This one is brutal. Not only was he a fantastic Dumbledore but he brought such vibrancy to all of the roles he embodied. His talent will be missed. https://t.co/OM0v7mkxi5 — Joe (@joescranium) September 28, 2023

This one is brutal, especially when you remember Richard Harris, the original Dumbledore, Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), and Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) have also passed away.

Sad. While most will know Michael Gambon from the Harry Potter films, I remember him from his performances on the stage. I saw him in a 2000 London West End production of Harold Pinter's The Caretaker. Masterful. https://t.co/PYgVY0QlKb — Tim Massie (@tcmassie) September 28, 2023

He had a very successful stage career, too.

Michael Gambon will live on in the hearts and the memories of every single person whose childhoods he lit up by his brilliant portrayal of Albus Dumbledore.



"You think the dead we loved truly ever leave us? You think we don't recall them more clearly in times of great trouble?" pic.twitter.com/PMB4Tks7B1 — سعد 🇬🇧🧣 (@crowndefensx) September 28, 2023

Yes, we do.

We’ve just learnt the sad news that Sir Michael Gambon passed away at the age of 82 😢



We wish his family and friends all the love during this dark time 🪦



1940-2023 pic.twitter.com/bdx9tBvMmg — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) September 28, 2023

Our condolences are with his loved ones during this difficult time, too.

Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore - Thank you Sir Michael Gambon for giving all Harry Potter fans one of the memorable & wisest character to cherish while growing up!



This scenes with Snape remains my favourite, Rest in Peace Sir!#Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/LgWmja3uxG — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) September 28, 2023

This is a great scene. 'After all this time?'

'Always.'

I was very young when the first 2 Harry Potter films were released so more or less grew up with Michael Gambon as Dumbledore. I watch all the HP films at least once a year & now, they’ll feel so different 💔 pic.twitter.com/5dEVexjV1P — Ben (@SMXLFC) September 28, 2023

There are many people who grew up with the books and films feeling the same way this morning.

And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention his legendary appearance on 'Top Gear.'

Most younger peoplewill remember Michael Gambon for his role in Harry Potter, I'll remember him for this: pic.twitter.com/p0DZL5byTq — Matt (@Matt212YT) September 28, 2023

Gambon collected cars, and the BBC talked about his appearance on the show:

Away from acting, he collected and restored antique guns and clocks and was a classic car enthusiast, making an appearance on Top Gear in 2002. His drive in the famous "reasonably priced car" saw him take the final corner on two wheels. The producers were so impressed they named the corner after him.

Here's the video, because Dumbledore taking a corner on two wheels is quite amusing.

Sir Michael Gambon: October 19, 1940 - September 28, 2023



“To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.”

-Albus Dumbledore#RIPMichaelGambon pic.twitter.com/jgAqM7v3Z0 — Harry Potter Universe (@HPotterUniverse) September 28, 2023

Thank you for years of magic. Rest in peace.

