Ron DeSantis posts brutal video challenging Gavin Newsom to a debate
With help from ladies like Taylor Swift & Alix Earle, the NFL 'scores'...
Photographers show migrant children howling in pain as they crawl through razor wire
BOOM! In one epic tweet, Dana Loesch backs House Republicans ATF proposal
Biden fanboy Harry Sisson SNAPS when busted for seemingly LYING about receiving a...
POTUS preaching about 'sovereignty' and 'territorial integrity' can't get more shameless
Glenn Greenwald: UK press is arguing that Rumble should be banned from the...
Democrat Accused of Bribery Demands Due Process...But Refused It for Conservatives
'Disinformation': Drew Holden shreds media covering for Biden's border FAILS in receipt-fi...
'Invasion'! Here's video of illegal aliens planting a foreign flag in Texas
Victor Shi is FURIOUS at the New Yorker's new cover art (so you...
Hillary Clinton Prepares to Push Russia Hoax 2.0
The Horror! White House accuses Republicans of wanting to defund ATF
NBC News goes after all British comedy from the early 2000's

'Unsettling': Catturd swatted during his podcast

Amy Curtis  |  5:45 PM on September 25, 2023
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Conservative firebrand Catturd (@catturd2) was apparently the victim of a swatting today:

Advertisement

It's an awful thing to happen to someone; both scary and dangerous.

That will prompt a very large, very armed law enforcement response because that is a serious situation.

Remember how the Left argued that police will shoot people without due process? We can make an intuitive leap it wasn't a conservative who sent the police to Catturd's ranch, so why would the caller put someone in danger like this? The answer is: we all know why. Politics makes people do very ugly things.

This happened during Catturd's podcast, and listeners heard it unfold.

Recommended

Biden fanboy Harry Sisson SNAPS when busted for seemingly LYING about receiving a bomb threat; Updated
Sam J.
Advertisement

And here's the tweet from Jewel Jones herself:

Unsettling doesn't really begin to cover it; it's terrifying.

So do all of us.

The good news is Catturd, and his menagerie, are shaken but okay

The tweet concludes:

I'm okay, the pets are okay, and the local cops were fantastic. Thanks for your concern. I'll continue to talk truth to power. I won't stop.  Love you all.

Advertisement

Thank goodness the local cops were on the ball and that everyone is okay. Here's hoping the people who made the call are brought to justice.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: POLICE POLITICS SWAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden fanboy Harry Sisson SNAPS when busted for seemingly LYING about receiving a bomb threat; Updated
Sam J.
With help from ladies like Taylor Swift & Alix Earle, the NFL 'scores' a whole new audience
justmindy
BOOM! In one epic tweet, Dana Loesch backs House Republicans ATF proposal
justmindy
Photographers show migrant children howling in pain as they crawl through razor wire
Brett T.
LOL! WATCH the EXACT moment Canada's Liberal House Spkr realizes he invited a literal Nazi to Parliament
Sam J.
Glenn Greenwald: UK press is arguing that Rumble should be banned from the country
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden fanboy Harry Sisson SNAPS when busted for seemingly LYING about receiving a bomb threat; Updated Sam J.
Advertisement