'Unsettling': Catturd swatted during his podcast

Conservative firebrand Catturd (@catturd2) was apparently the victim of a swatting today:

BREAKING: Reports coming in that @catturd2 was just swatted during his livestream today



He has been mercilessly doxxed by corporate media in hopes that someone would do just this



Send prayers



Will update when I know more — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 25, 2023

It's an awful thing to happen to someone; both scary and dangerous.

Reportedly 911 was called by someone impersonating Cat, telling them that he had stabbed someone and was about to kill himself https://t.co/uYKPbjK56u — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 25, 2023

That will prompt a very large, very armed law enforcement response because that is a serious situation.

This should be treated as attempted murder—assuming no one gets killed. If someone dies: murder. If someone is merely harmed, treat it as if the SWATter did it directly. This is true even if police officers are harmed. Like if the police burst into someone’s home based on a false… https://t.co/1RA4lArcnX — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 25, 2023

Remember how the Left argued that police will shoot people without due process? We can make an intuitive leap it wasn't a conservative who sent the police to Catturd's ranch, so why would the caller put someone in danger like this? The answer is: we all know why. Politics makes people do very ugly things.

This happened during Catturd's podcast, and listeners heard it unfold.

I listened to it live!! @JewelsJonesLive read out his tweet that someone called and said he murdered someone, and was going to kill himself.. his text said police were all over his ranch https://t.co/AKh3wAMrnM — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) September 25, 2023

And here's the tweet from Jewel Jones herself:

Hey everyone, I wanted to update you on what happened during today's show. Sadly, @catturd2 had to leave abruptly due to an unsettling incident. Someone called pretending to be him, claiming to have committed a serious crime and even threatened harm to himself. It's a very… pic.twitter.com/tykJ0wUi1K — Jewels Jones (@JewelsJonesLive) September 25, 2023

Unsettling doesn't really begin to cover it; it's terrifying.

I hope the person responsible is found and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Disgusting behavior. https://t.co/NyDTadcthJ — C_bonks83 (@C_Bonks) September 25, 2023

So do all of us.

The good news is Catturd, and his menagerie, are shaken but okay

So, I was just swatted during my podcast.



The caller pretended to be me and told the cops - "I've stabbed someone, had a gun, and was going to kill myself."



This is the result of being doxxed over and over by leftist outlets. You can imagine how dangerous this is.



I'm okay,… — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 25, 2023

The tweet concludes:

I'm okay, the pets are okay, and the local cops were fantastic. Thanks for your concern. I'll continue to talk truth to power. I won't stop. Love you all.

Thank goodness the local cops were on the ball and that everyone is okay. Here's hoping the people who made the call are brought to justice.

***

