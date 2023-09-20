To cringe or not to cringe: White House drops meme in agreement with Matt Gaetz

Cops arrest New Yorkers blocking a busload of illegal immigrants from unloading
Amy Curtis  |  8:50 PM on September 20, 2023
Twitter

Sometimes, laughter is the best medicine. Especially in times when it seems like everything is going sideways and very few things are going well. The government is on the verge of another shutdown if it fails to pass 12 appropriations bills before the start of the new fiscal year on October 1. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is trying to negotiate with Republicans to pass a temporary funding bill in the House, but there are some hold-outs that may derail negotiations. Commence the finger-pointing and blame game.

Enter the White House, of all Twitter/X accounts, with what we admit is a pretty amusing meme drop about Matt Gaetz's criticism of McCarthy.

Now, whatever side of this debate you are on, the quote from the official White House account is a slice of fried gold and one of the rare instances where the left can meme:

We laughed.

One vote for cringe.

One vote for not cringe. We think.

Nobody is perfect. Kind of adds to the charm, frankly.

See? Great minds think alike!

Yeah, we kind of do.

We are imagining it. And we are laughing even harder now because there is no way Biden could comprehend what a meme is.

What a time to be alive.

It's a perfectly reasonable answer, and probably how a lot of people feel.

Like we said earlier, if we didn't laugh, we'd probably cry.

