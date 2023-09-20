To cringe or not to cringe: White House drops meme in agreement with Matt Gaetz

Sometimes, laughter is the best medicine. Especially in times when it seems like everything is going sideways and very few things are going well. The government is on the verge of another shutdown if it fails to pass 12 appropriations bills before the start of the new fiscal year on October 1. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is trying to negotiate with Republicans to pass a temporary funding bill in the House, but there are some hold-outs that may derail negotiations. Commence the finger-pointing and blame game.

Enter the White House, of all Twitter/X accounts, with what we admit is a pretty amusing meme drop about Matt Gaetz's criticism of McCarthy.

MATT GAETZ pins shutdown on McCarthy: “We will have a government shutdown and it is absolutely Speaker McCarthy's fault. We cannot blame Joe Biden for not having moved our individual spending bills. We cannot blame House Democrats. We can't even blame Chuck Schumer in the Senate” — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) September 20, 2023

Now, whatever side of this debate you are on, the quote from the official White House account is a slice of fried gold and one of the rare instances where the left can meme:

We laughed.

Cringe — Sawyer (@WIConservative1) September 20, 2023

One vote for cringe.

One vote for not cringe. We think.

I love that you can tell they took their own screenshot of the article rather than using the usual image you see https://t.co/1l3VWwiyQo — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) September 20, 2023

Nobody is perfect. Kind of adds to the charm, frankly.

This being so poorly cropped only adds to the authenticity. https://t.co/ruvdNvNhV3 — Ben Panko (@btpanko) September 20, 2023

See? Great minds think alike!

the literal white house just tweeted an onion meme to its 8.7m followers, you absolutely love to see it https://t.co/Upc7cVIGll — alexandra j. roberts (@lexlanham) September 20, 2023

Yeah, we kind of do.

Would've loved to be in the room for this pitch to leadership for approvals. Imagine explaining any meme to Joe Biden. https://t.co/iq5N0a892V — Diana Hussein (@heyadiana) September 20, 2023

We are imagining it. And we are laughing even harder now because there is no way Biden could comprehend what a meme is.

Clickhole is now part of the Presidential Records https://t.co/pvF2JCFGS1 — Mikey Ederer (@Mikeyeddy) September 20, 2023

What a time to be alive.

Can I both admit I laughed really hard at a tweet, and say that I don't think it is an appropriate use of the official WH account and really hate that? Because that would be my contradictory answer https://t.co/qHvAnaBJQ3 — Jeff Dart 🌹 (@jdartute) September 20, 2023

It's a perfectly reasonable answer, and probably how a lot of people feel.

The government is facing a shutdown and they're making memes about it. https://t.co/MDYHBpicXD — Actual Cowboy (@titledrought) September 20, 2023

Like we said earlier, if we didn't laugh, we'd probably cry.

***

