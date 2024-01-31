WATCH: Security Cameras Capture the Moment Israeli Troops Raid a Hospital to Kill Hamass Terrorists

We took some time with this story, because when we first saw reports of an Israeli raid on a hospital, it came from people who hate Israel and, well … we are used to seeing a bunch of lying when it comes from Israel’s enemies. To be fair, there is also a good amount of confusion spawned by the fact that Israelis often speak a language that this author doesn’t—and most people don’t—namely Hebrew, and that creates some honest confusion, too. In the end, we figured we would look at what the Jerusalem Post was saying about it, because they just don’t have a history of defaming their home country. And this is what they had to say:

Advertisement

IDF commandos, dressed as doctors, foil terror attack in Jenin hospital.



Hamas terrorist Mohammad Jalamna was killed during the operation, along with two fellow terrorists who hid alongside him at the hospital.



Jenin is in Shomron (Samaria). https://t.co/AKvbFKUy0O — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) January 30, 2024

From the article:

Israeli counterterrorism forces foiled an October 7-inspired terror attack overnight on Tuesday, targeting a cell hiding and planning the attack from the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin, the West Bank. So that would not be in Gaza, but would it surprise anyone to think that Hamass terrorists were also in the West Bank? According to a joint statement by the IDF, Israel Police's YAMAM counterterrorism forces, and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Hamas terrorist Mohammad Jalamna was killed during the operation, along with two fellow terrorists who hid alongside him at the hospital. Twenty-seven-year-old Jalamna, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp, held direct communications with Hamas leadership abroad. According to the statement, he was responsible for transferring weaponry and ammunition to Hamas terrorists across the West Bank for shooting attacks targeting Israelis. The Israeli commando forces entered the hospital dressed as doctors and nurses, as seen in CCTV footage shared on social media. … Furthermore, Jalamna used the Jenin hospital as a secret base of operations as he was planning an infiltration attack akin to and inspired by the October 7 massacre, it added. Along with Jalamneh [Jalamna?], Mohammed and Basel Ghazawi, brothers and Palestinian terrorists, were also killed by Israeli forces. Mohammed was a terrorist operative of the Jenin battalions who was involved in numerous attacks including firing at IDF soldiers in the area in recent weeks, the IDF said.

This would be essentially be the official Israeli government version of events. Official government statements should always be taken with a grain of salt, but we are inclined to believe them. They did not pick that hospital at random. They didn’t kill those guys at random. They believed that these three were terrorists and they took them out.

And you can see closed circuit footage from the raid, here:

#Breaking: #Watch: Crazy footage from the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin: This is what the undercover IDF soldiers, who stormed the hospital disguised as women and medical staff, looked like as they eliminated the three terrorists. pic.twitter.com/YSI3RYeEJW — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 30, 2024

It’s irritating that it is a camera pointed at a computer screen showing a video, but that’s the footage we have at the moment. Also, as a point of order, are we sure that they were disguised as women? We saw no clear indication that any of the people who were wearing women’s clothing were definitely not women and the Israeli military has used women in combat longer than we have.

In any case, we will say that being dressed as civilians is less than ideal, but it is 1000 times worse to actually use a hospital as a command and control center, as Hamass did. And of course, this Twitter/X looks at the upside of conducting the raid this way:

3 Hamas terrorists killed ✅

0 civilian casualties ✅

Zero damage to hospital ✅

Mission successful ✅



Owen crying because he can’t scream genocide at Israel for bombing the hospital. pic.twitter.com/maljTjhty0 — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) January 30, 2024

After all, imagine if Israeli troops, openly marched on the hospital in uniform, seeking to kill those targets? This would have been a trip of several miles and probably would have resulted in open conflict, with a strong chance that innocent civilians would have died in the crossfire. So, arguably this approach saved lives.

But of course, there were denunciations, including from a guy who was considered too radical for MSNBC:

“about 10 members of Israeli special forces dressed in civilian clothes went to the third floor [of the hospital], where they killed the men using weapons fitted with silencers”



In any other country, we’d call this a government death squad.

Sheesh. https://t.co/q8yYUBOqSg — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 30, 2024

Which is truly the most bizarre objection. How dare a country at war send troops to kill the enemy commanders!

What does Hassan think that war is, exactly?

[Ed: Isn’t it childish to spell Hassan with an extra S like that and to italicize it that way?]

[Author: Maturity is overrated.]

But, of course, everything is evil to Hassan when the Joooooos do it.

He also complained about the Israelis disguising themselves as civilians:

For months, all we’ve heard from Israel is that Hamas commits war crimes by disguising themselves as civilians & not wearing uniforms.



And now we see Israeli soldiers/assassins “disguised as medics and other civilians making their way through a corridor”: https://t.co/q8yYUBOqSg — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 30, 2024

This prompted the reliable AG Hamilton to take him down:

As if it wasn’t already clear that it was never about civilians for these people. They object to the very idea of Israel taking out terrorists looking to kill Israelis.



A clean operation with 0 civilian harm to take out 3 well-known terrorists who were actively plotting an… pic.twitter.com/WppA4H5Q0F — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 30, 2024

The cut off text reads:

A clean operation with 0 civilian harm to take out 3 well-known terrorists who were actively plotting an attack and they are still outraged. They simply don’t believe Israel has a right to self defense. And the objection is Hamas dressing as civilians to use them as shields, which these Israeli operators clearly did not do.

He also responded to another comment:

Advertisement

Good question! It he doesn’t have a problem with that. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 30, 2024

It was a super clean operation, no civilian casualties, proved Hamas is hiding in hospitals, what is the issue here? — Bored (@boringextremes) January 31, 2024

Well, they don’t like it when Israel defends itself and exposes the misconduct of its opponents, so…

Other people dragged Hassan:

at least pretend to get the basic facts right. i look at see ZERO suppressors on this rifle. https://t.co/6F28dJ2OOT pic.twitter.com/V1Hi6m11Mu — OdinsMen (@men_odins) January 31, 2024

This is a good point.

As a related point, we suspect that Hassan is one of the people that believes in what we call ‘the myth of the silencer.’ Of course, silencers are a real thing, called more often by gun aficionados ‘suppressors,’ but there is a myth built up around them that if you put this device on the tip of a gun, suddenly the gunshot can be reduced to almost a whisper. Think of pretty much any James Bond movie or most stealth-based video games. In your average Hitman game, you can sneak into your target’s bedroom, pull out a silenced pistol, and kill your target—all without the hundreds of guards he hired being the wiser. It’s fun, but it's also complete nonsense.

In reality, a suppressor really only reduces the volume a little bit. It is still very loud. It will still attract a massive amount of attention. This video illustrates the point:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Shock of shock, movies and video games have lied to you. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the fiction of pretending John Wick can have a shootout in public with Common without everyone hearing the gunfire, just as you can enjoy the fiction of the English monarchy being determined by strange women lying in ponds distributing swords. Just remember when you stop watching the movie, playing the video game, reading the book or whatever, that what you just witnessed was bullschnike. Suppressors just don’t reduce the sound that much.

In a targeted operation without a single civilian casualty elite Israeli forces killed terrorists operating in a hospital.

Bombing a hospital is wrong, but now a targeted raid like this is wrong too. What Mehdi is really saying is that Israel should let terrorists operate freely. https://t.co/hKwLzmUx0v — Andrés Spokoiny 🌟🌟🌟 (@Spokoiny) January 30, 2024

We read his comment that ‘Bombing a hospital is wrong’ as a sarcastic summary of Hassan’s position.

Bro, you have to pick one targeted strikes, or carpet bombing 🤷🏾‍♂️. https://t.co/LZt70JuMos — Bad Faith ✝️🐴🇺🇲🌻🇺🇦 (@Jeffdc5) January 30, 2024

This guy: nooo you have to avoid killing civilians



Israel: ok we'll use special forces to take out militants



This guy: ...nooooo that's still bad, it's like a death squad!! https://t.co/FjRvSIJNz7 — Tom Lavin (@Rational_Obs) January 31, 2024

Advertisement

1. Don't bomb the whole block, that's GeNoCiDe!

2. Don't kill just the bad guys, without even waking anyone else up, that's GeNoCiDe!



Can you just admit that you want the Jews to roll over and die? https://t.co/pG513Mtu4v — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) January 30, 2024

Sir, that is spelled Joooooooooos!!! (With credit to Frank Flemming.)

We also showed a post earlier responding to a screencap by Owen Jones. This is the original post:

Imagine Hamas stormed a hospital disguised as doctors, nurses, patients and civilian women, and executed three Israelis.



It would be front page news.



It would be offered up as evidence of their outrageous evil.



I doubt many media outlets will even cover this. https://t.co/la0NPSvfOE — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 30, 2024

And it was naturally dragged pretty hard:

If Hamas stormed hospitals they would kill everyone indiscriminately. When the IDF stormed a hospital they went to a specific room to kill three particularly bad guys. Thank you for the opportunity to draw a comparison. https://t.co/VTM2qP8bKM — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 30, 2024

You haven't drawn a comparison.



You've just made something up and then smugly patted yourself on the back. — bass4themasses (@bass4themasses) January 30, 2024

She presented a hypothetical based on historical conduct, you doofus. It’s really hard to argue that a group that decapitates babies and commits mass rape would draw the line at massacring civilians in a hospital, especially when they are shooting a constant stream of missiles into Israel with absolutely no pretense of avoiding civilian targets such as hospitals.

Back to the dragging:

The IDF doesn’t hide in hospitals. That’s the entire point. Meanwhile, Hamas hides in civilian areas, full well knowing pea-brained activists will come to their rescue. https://t.co/w2tvFAcAyo — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) January 30, 2024

When Hamas entered Israel they gunned down festival attendees indiscriminately, raped and beheaded.



When Israel entered a hospital they killed these three delightful guys and then left again.



That’s the difference.



Thanks for bringing attention to Israel’s moral superiority 👍 https://t.co/XLbHZOxGvy pic.twitter.com/ISn3f37V7Y — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) January 30, 2024

I can't imagine it because Israelis wouldn't use hospitals to hide military personnel, much less terrorists. https://t.co/LZoelvmZuh — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 30, 2024

Hamas was already using the hospital as cover. How stunted do you have to be to be so supportive of a terror group. https://t.co/Ve6vDgwcLD — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) January 30, 2024

Very stunted. We're honestly taken aback at the outpouring of support for Hamass ever since the October 7 massacre. We literally can't comprehend the mentality that would learn about the saturnalia of rape and murder that Hamass committed, and would say to themselves, "Now is the time to voice my support for these guys!"

Advertisement

Woke progressives are upset that terrorists got killed in a clean assassination with no collateral damage.



Just goes to show that they’re actually supporting hamas. https://t.co/RtKWtRiIsR — Orion (@ori0n7) January 31, 2024

Hamas sets up its operation in hospitals. You go where the enemy is. Sorry you're upset your friends got killed, but the world is a better place. https://t.co/xmfih8BEmY — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 30, 2024

Is this a parody account ?



Hamas went into another concert and slaughtered hundreds of unarmed young people



You Democrats are beyond insane https://t.co/mLiplYsekF — Dividend Master (@DividendMaster) January 30, 2024

Why were the healthy Hamas fighters hiding in the hospital amongst the sick, Owen?



Why aren't Hamas fighters in uniform, Owen? https://t.co/Ex5nTC2D44 — Useless Villager (@Liberty_guy85) January 31, 2024

Other reactions to the raid:

The three terrorists taken out by Israel who hid in a Jenin hospital. Not the 'innocent young men' that the people screeching on this platform would have you believe. pic.twitter.com/daSfuHb7aW — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) January 31, 2024

I just can't get over that IOF soldiers dressed as women and medics, invaded a hospital, killed people in cold blood in their beds and yet the world believes Israel's story that those killed were the "terrorists". Who besides Israel could get away with that? — My Aunt Fanny 🇵🇸 (@Dienne_7) January 31, 2024

We have seen no credible evidence that these people were in bed, or otherwise patients at the hospital. And why would Israel do this to anyone they didn’t think was a terrorist? If Israel thought that every Palestinian was their enemy, they would be killing millions of them by now.

Yesterday Israeli forces disguised as medical staff and civilians reportedly entered a hospital in the West Bank and extra-judicially killed 3 wounded combatants. If true, this is a war crime, and possibly a crime against humanity. 🧵 https://t.co/vyyAKaERNR — Heidi Matthews (@Heidi__Matthews) January 31, 2024

Wait until Heidi finds out about how we extrajudicially killed a bunch of Germans at Normandy in 1944 (who hated Jews almost as much as Hamass does). We swear these people either have no idea what actually happens in war, or they just want to limit how the country full of Jooooooos can wage it. You can decide for yourself why she would say something so dumb.

And we also have this tool of a journalist (identified in a subsequent post as Matt Lee of the Associated Press) asking essentially pro-Hamass questions of a State Department spokesmodel:

"Well, do those operations include going into hospitals and murdering people in their beds...is that OK with you guys?"



State Department spox Matt Miller scrambles to answer: "Israel has said that these were Hamas operatives...I'm not able to speak to the facts of the… pic.twitter.com/oY2G9KKmDn — HalalFlow (@halalflow) January 30, 2024

Advertisement

This is another example of why the AP is garbage.

This is one of the most insane things I’ve ever seen. An Israeli death squad disguised as civilians executing Palestinians in a hospital.



Somehow Israel finds a new way, everyday, to be more unabashed in its killing of Palestinians. https://t.co/SfR78P6aAx — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) January 30, 2024

Why on earth should any country be ashamed of killing its enemies in the middle of a war?

We also get this from one of many unbalanced Human Rights Organizations:

Impersonating physicians and nurses during a military operation undermines the protections afforded to medical personnel in armed conflicts. — Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) (@PHRIsrael) January 31, 2024

They even had this bizarre thing to say:

Even if Israel's assertions about the presence of operatives in the hospital are accurate, more proportionate measures could have been employed. — Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) (@PHRIsrael) January 31, 2024

Israelis went in and killed only the three terrorists. What could possibly be more proportionate?

All of this earned this obvious retort:

Now do Hamas terrorists hiding in a hospital. Israel rightly did what they had to eliminate those terrorists. https://t.co/U9t8wA1Xfq — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 31, 2024

Such ‘human rights’ organizations are effectively antisemitic in result, if not actually bigoted against the Israelis. They always are quick to denounce Israel for every speck in their eyes, while ignoring the planks of wood in the eyes of their enemies. When Hamass and other enemies use hospitals for bases, a person with any sense of morality understands it is Hamass' fault when hospitals turn into warzones. Even then, Israel shows pretty remarkable restraint, using the military equivalent of a scalpel to take out their enemies—with significant risk to themselves.

But these supposed human rights groups never expect Hamass and similar groups to adhere to any norms in war. The clear implication is that you just can’t expect Palestinians to actually honor human rights but you can expect this of Isrealis—essentially the soft bigotry of lowered expectations applied to human rights law. It is not only bigoted against Israelis, but also against their opponents.

And let’s circle back to the term ‘proportionate.’ This has been thrown around since the start of this war: Israel’s critics claim constantly that their response to October 7 should be proportionate. First, what would be a proportionate response to the October 7 massacre? Does that mean the IDF gets to intentionally murder a certain number of Palestinian civilians? Does that mean that they get to rape a certain number of Gazan civilian women? Behead a certain number of Gazan babies? Take a certain number of Gazan civilians hostage? We’re pretty sure the proportionality advocates don’t want that, and Israel doesn’t, either.

Advertisement

More basically, we are not aware of any war in history where the goal of either side was to inflict proportionate losses on the enemy, a sort of tit-for-tat. That’s not what America did when fighting Japan in World War II. We fought that country until we had completely defeated them—just as we had with Germany, which hadn’t even attacked America the way Japan had. Does anyone think we were wrong to defeat the Axis powers back then?

Israel’s goal isn’t to merely hurt Hamass or the Gazans. It is to destroy Hamass as a functional organization, so that there isn’t another October 7—and why would they want anything else? If one actually wants lasting peace, that is the way to create it—not by leaving the same people in power so they can do it again. Sometimes this is how peace is achieved—by killing your enemies until there is they are not able to wage war any more. It’s what any rational country would want if they were in Israel’s position.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!