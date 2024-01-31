Mass. Gov Isn't Getting Much Sympathy While Weeping About Consequences of Policies She...
'Give Me...': IMAGINE the Dem/Media Freak-Out if Trump Said This Is What He...
FAFSA Rollout Debacle Is the Perfect Example of Why Every Government Agency Needs...
Illegals Arrested After Attacking NYC Cops (Guess What DIDN'T Happen Next)
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears...
'The Adults Are In Charge!' Biden Shoehorns Himself into a Conversation About Mental...
Free Beacon Drops Bombshell: Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis Fired Whistleblower Who Reported...
Hey, Look Where Biden's FINALLY Going (the Polling Must Be Even Worse Than...
'Squad Member’ Cori Bush Caught in DOJ Investigation
OH NOOOO ... Anyway: 'No One Is Buying Kathy Griffin Comedy Tour Tickets,'...
Hot Take: There Is No 'Border Crisis,' Just Xenophobic Mania Ginned Up by...
Biden Says We Will Have Discussions About Iran’s Responsibility for Soldiers’ Deaths
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wonders Why Congress Wants Biden to Secure the Border
'Don't Even Drive These Particular Cars to the Dealer:' Shrapnel Concerns Leads To...

WATCH: Security Cameras Capture the Moment Israeli Troops Raid a Hospital to Kill Hamass Terrorists

Aaron Walker  |  12:08 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

We took some time with this story, because when we first saw reports of an Israeli raid on a hospital, it came from people who hate Israel and, well … we are used to seeing a bunch of lying when it comes from Israel’s enemies. To be fair, there is also a good amount of confusion spawned by the fact that Israelis often speak a language that this author doesn’t—and most people don’t—namely Hebrew, and that creates some honest confusion, too. In the end, we figured we would look at what the Jerusalem Post was saying about it, because they just don’t have a history of defaming their home country. And this is what they had to say:

Advertisement

From the article:

Israeli counterterrorism forces foiled an October 7-inspired terror attack overnight on Tuesday, targeting a cell hiding and planning the attack from the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin, the West Bank.

So that would not be in Gaza, but would it surprise anyone to think that Hamass terrorists were also in the West Bank?

According to a joint statement by the IDF, Israel Police's YAMAM counterterrorism forces, and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Hamas terrorist Mohammad Jalamna was killed during the operation, along with two fellow terrorists who hid alongside him at the hospital.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jalamna, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp, held direct communications with Hamas leadership abroad. According to the statement, he was responsible for transferring weaponry and ammunition to Hamas terrorists across the West Bank for shooting attacks targeting Israelis.

The Israeli commando forces entered the hospital dressed as doctors and nurses, as seen in CCTV footage shared on social media. … 

Furthermore, Jalamna used the Jenin hospital as a secret base of operations as he was planning an infiltration attack akin to and inspired by the October 7 massacre, it added.

Along with Jalamneh [Jalamna?], Mohammed and Basel Ghazawi, brothers and Palestinian terrorists, were also killed by Israeli forces. Mohammed was a terrorist operative of the Jenin battalions who was involved in numerous attacks including firing at IDF soldiers in the area in recent weeks, the IDF said.

This would be essentially be the official Israeli government version of events. Official government statements should always be taken with a grain of salt, but we are inclined to believe them. They did not pick that hospital at random. They didn’t kill those guys at random. They believed that these three were terrorists and they took them out.

And you can see closed circuit footage from the raid, here:

It’s irritating that it is a camera pointed at a computer screen showing a video, but that’s the footage we have at the moment. Also, as a point of order, are we sure that they were disguised as women? We saw no clear indication that any of the people who were wearing women’s clothing were definitely not women and the Israeli military has used women in combat longer than we have.

Recommended

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious
justmindy
Advertisement

In any case, we will say that being dressed as civilians is less than ideal, but it is 1000 times worse to actually use a hospital as a command and control center, as Hamass did. And of course, this Twitter/X looks at the upside of conducting the raid this way:

After all, imagine if Israeli troops, openly marched on the hospital in uniform, seeking to kill those targets? This would have been a trip of several miles and probably would have resulted in open conflict, with a strong chance that innocent civilians would have died in the crossfire. So, arguably this approach saved lives.

But of course, there were denunciations, including from a guy who was considered too radical for MSNBC:

Which is truly the most bizarre objection. How dare a country at war send troops to kill the enemy commanders!

What does Hassan think that war is, exactly?

[Ed: Isn’t it childish to spell Hassan with an extra S like that and to italicize it that way?]

[Author: Maturity is overrated.]

But, of course, everything is evil to Hassan when the Joooooos do it.

He also complained about the Israelis disguising themselves as civilians:

This prompted the reliable AG Hamilton to take him down:

The cut off text reads:

A clean operation with 0 civilian harm to take out 3 well-known terrorists who were actively plotting an attack and they are still outraged. They simply don’t believe Israel has a right to self defense.  And the objection is Hamas dressing as civilians to use them as shields, which these Israeli operators clearly did not do.

He also responded to another comment:

Advertisement

Well, they don’t like it when Israel defends itself and exposes the misconduct of its opponents, so…

Other people dragged Hassan:

This is a good point.

As a related point, we suspect that Hassan is one of the people that believes in what we call ‘the myth of the silencer.’ Of course, silencers are a real thing, called more often by gun aficionados ‘suppressors,’ but there is a myth built up around them that if you put this device on the tip of a gun, suddenly the gunshot can be reduced to almost a whisper. Think of pretty much any James Bond movie or most stealth-based video games. In your average Hitman game, you can sneak into your target’s bedroom, pull out a silenced pistol, and kill your target—all without the hundreds of guards he hired being the wiser. It’s fun, but it's also complete nonsense.

In reality, a suppressor really only reduces the volume a little bit. It is still very loud. It will still attract a massive amount of attention. This video illustrates the point:

Shock of shock, movies and video games have lied to you. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the fiction of pretending John Wick can have a shootout in public with Common without everyone hearing the gunfire, just as you can enjoy the fiction of the English monarchy being determined by strange women lying in ponds distributing swords. Just remember when you stop watching the movie, playing the video game, reading the book or whatever, that what you just witnessed was bullschnike. Suppressors just don’t reduce the sound that much.

We read his comment that ‘Bombing a hospital is wrong’ as a sarcastic summary of Hassan’s position.

Advertisement

Sir, that is spelled Joooooooooos!!! (With credit to Frank Flemming.)

We also showed a post earlier responding to a screencap by Owen Jones. This is the original post:

And it was naturally dragged pretty hard:

She presented a hypothetical based on historical conduct, you doofus. It’s really hard to argue that a group that decapitates babies and commits mass rape would draw the line at massacring civilians in a hospital, especially when they are shooting a constant stream of missiles into Israel with absolutely no pretense of avoiding civilian targets such as hospitals.

Back to the dragging:

Very stunted. We're honestly taken aback at the outpouring of support for Hamass ever since the October 7 massacre. We literally can't comprehend the mentality that would learn about the saturnalia of rape and murder that Hamass committed, and would say to themselves, "Now is the time to voice my support for these guys!"

Advertisement

Other reactions to the raid:

We have seen no credible evidence that these people were in bed, or otherwise patients at the hospital. And why would Israel do this to anyone they didn’t think was a terrorist? If Israel thought that every Palestinian was their enemy, they would be killing millions of them by now.

Wait until Heidi finds out about how we extrajudicially killed a bunch of Germans at Normandy in 1944 (who hated Jews almost as much as Hamass does). We swear these people either have no idea what actually happens in war, or they just want to limit how the country full of Jooooooos can wage it. You can decide for yourself why she would say something so dumb.

And we also have this tool of a journalist (identified in a subsequent post as Matt Lee of the Associated Press) asking essentially pro-Hamass questions of a State Department spokesmodel:

Advertisement

This is another example of why the AP is garbage.

Why on earth should any country be ashamed of killing its enemies in the middle of a war?

We also get this from one of many unbalanced Human Rights Organizations:

They even had this bizarre thing to say:

Israelis went in and killed only the three terrorists. What could possibly be more proportionate?

All of this earned this obvious retort:

Such ‘human rights’ organizations are effectively antisemitic in result, if not actually bigoted against the Israelis. They always are quick to denounce Israel for every speck in their eyes, while ignoring the planks of wood in the eyes of their enemies. When Hamass and other enemies use hospitals for bases, a person with any sense of morality understands it is Hamass' fault when hospitals turn into warzones. Even then, Israel shows pretty remarkable restraint, using the military equivalent of a scalpel to take out their enemies—with significant risk to themselves.

But these supposed human rights groups never expect Hamass and similar groups to adhere to any norms in war. The clear implication is that you just can’t expect Palestinians to actually honor human rights but you can expect this of Isrealis—essentially the soft bigotry of lowered expectations applied to human rights law. It is not only bigoted against Israelis, but also against their opponents.

And let’s circle back to the term ‘proportionate.’ This has been thrown around since the start of this war: Israel’s critics claim constantly that their response to October 7 should be proportionate. First, what would be a proportionate response to the October 7 massacre? Does that mean the IDF gets to intentionally murder a certain number of Palestinian civilians? Does that mean that they get to rape a certain number of Gazan civilian women? Behead a certain number of Gazan babies? Take a certain number of Gazan civilians hostage? We’re pretty sure the proportionality advocates don’t want that, and Israel doesn’t, either.

Advertisement

More basically, we are not aware of any war in history where the goal of either side was to inflict proportionate losses on the enemy, a sort of tit-for-tat. That’s not what America did when fighting Japan in World War II. We fought that country until we had completely defeated them—just as we had with Germany, which hadn’t even attacked America the way Japan had. Does anyone think we were wrong to defeat the Axis powers back then?

Israel’s goal isn’t to merely hurt Hamass or the Gazans. It is to destroy Hamass as a functional organization, so that there isn’t another October 7—and why would they want anything else? If one actually wants lasting peace, that is the way to create it—not by leaving the same people in power so they can do it again. Sometimes this is how peace is achieved—by killing your enemies until there is they are not able to wage war any more. It’s what any rational country would want if they were in Israel’s position.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS HOSPITAL ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT RAID VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious
justmindy
FAFSA Rollout Debacle Is the Perfect Example of Why Every Government Agency Needs an Overhaul
ArtistAngie
Free Beacon Drops Bombshell: Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis Fired Whistleblower Who Reported Misuse of Funds
Amy Curtis
Illegals Arrested After Attacking NYC Cops (Guess What DIDN'T Happen Next)
Doug P.
Mass. Gov Isn't Getting Much Sympathy While Weeping About Consequences of Policies She Supports
Doug P.
OH NOOOO ... Anyway: 'No One Is Buying Kathy Griffin Comedy Tour Tickets,' Sobs Kathy Griffin
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious justmindy
Advertisement