Bromance: Ilhan Omar looks at Matt Gaetz like he would make a good husband ... or brother

Is it possible that in all the chaos in the House of Representatives that somehow romance is blooming? Or maybe something even deeper than romance? Maybe even a bromance?

Advertisement

You know, sometimes you can sense when people are drawn to each other even if they don't know it. For instance, when Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie first appeared on Game of Thrones together, it really didn’t shock us to find out later they were getting married.

See Every Photo from Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding https://t.co/uHUy0mSReq via @HouseBeautiful — Jessica M. Bailey (@baileyone23) June 24, 2018

Their chemistry onscreen went beyond acting. You could tell they were really falling for each other. And even though Star Trek: Deep Space Nine co-stars Nana Visitor and Alexander Siddig were playing characters who didn’t like each other on the show, it equally wasn’t surprising to us that they eventually tied the knot (but sadly, later got divorced). Sometimes you can just see the attraction, even if they aren’t aware of it.

To quote Bonnie Raitt in her classic Something to Talk About:

They think we're lovers kept under cover I'll just ignore it, but they keep saying We laugh just a little too loud Stand just a little too close We stare just a little too long Maybe they're seeing something we don't, darlin'

And, well, Ilhan Omar, Representative from Minnesota definitely seems to be staring just a little too long at Florida Representative Matt Gaetz:

Why's it look like Ilhan Omar is getting all hot and bothered by Matt Gaetz? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EI2D4JNWWp — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 3, 2023

Here’s a version with better sound:

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar was literally licking her lips while looking Matt Gaetz while he was speaking. https://t.co/vmCxFPRlRG pic.twitter.com/M96tkpjuZm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 3, 2023

Yeah, speaking of signals, Mr. Gaetz…

Hey, @IlhanMN you need to chill.



You’re looking at @MattGaetz like he’s your brother or something…



Licking your lips and all. Good God! 😳



Your husband is going to be big mad. pic.twitter.com/DP4G8BJiMF — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 3, 2023

Omar even fed the fire, albeit unintentionally, by doing a quote post of Representative Lawler’s post on X:

Cope and seethe https://t.co/AlKhsIbzx1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 3, 2023

Here are enlarged versions of both pictures:

America has a new favorite *It* couple. Confirmed. https://t.co/BZwYAsvda8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2023

GAEMAR? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2023

Looking at him like he’s a snack — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 3, 2023

Ilhan is looking at Matt like he's a double scoop chocolate and peanut butter ice cream cone dipped in warm creamy caramel.

Her husbro would be furious! pic.twitter.com/YZ6YMTaEyN — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 3, 2023

Advertisement

That description is ... something.

(And if you are wondering what all this is about brothers and husbands, it’s all a reference to reporting like this.)

This ET lookin bitch is kinda based https://t.co/pDgRabFUcL — Grubby Groyper (@GrubbyG33) October 3, 2023

The romance no one expected... https://t.co/RrsHFYxfzZ — Dr. Sinatra 🥃 (@Sinatra_Says) October 3, 2023

Right?!

She’s eyeing him like I eye a giant slab of Prime Rib. https://t.co/rrpyZas997 — Adam Sampson (@AdamSampson13) October 4, 2023

What in the wide world of sports is going on here?! https://t.co/LsdvbeWJPg — Milton Keynes, Socialist Philanthropist (@MiltonKeynesSP) October 4, 2023

Ilhan Omar thirsting for Matt Gaetz marshmellows https://t.co/jxKFrKdquv pic.twitter.com/ANu3OFgLqK — Evil Dem Media Brainwash Lie for Power like Russia (@traderjohnt1) October 4, 2023

Hope her brother doesn’t see this… — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 3, 2023

pic.twitter.com/JmxSCVb0Qa — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@Adventure_Nero) October 3, 2023

Advertisement

Even woke women are attracted to men who stand up for they believe in.



All Matt has to say is one word and she’s going home with him.



Of course he has a beautiful wife so he would never. — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) October 3, 2023

I feel violated just watching this... https://t.co/qIKGfWmdvQ — Stock Sniper (@Stock_Sniper) October 4, 2023

I wish someone loved me as much as Ilhan loves her brother pic.twitter.com/hPbGvyrgZT — MuteToggle (@MuteToggle) October 4, 2023

Uhh, I hope Ilhan Omar isn’t trying to cheat on her husband again…@TimMynett CUCKED by Matt Gaetz 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/V9fWUDPNh1 — Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) October 3, 2023

Ilhan Omar apparently thought Matt Gaetz was her brother or something. pic.twitter.com/DfnJcV0dv4 — OzarkNightOwl (@NightowlOzark) October 4, 2023

I want to find a girl that looks at me the way Ilhan Omar looks at Matt Gaetz. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/NGA7PhJ03c — Dano (@InfamousDano) October 3, 2023

I didn't know they were related. — Herbert Nowell, Yet Another S-list Writer (@PulpHerb) October 4, 2023

Aaaaaannnnnnddddd we are dead.

Finally, Omar responds to all this ‘bromance’ talk:

Normal people vs. perverted minds of conservatives. Gross pic.twitter.com/RCT0a4gQ5m — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 4, 2023

So, she is showing pictures of two posts. The first is this one, the allegedly ‘normal people:’

Rep. Ilhan Omar instinctively distancing herself from Matt Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/7HjnEe0PXV — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) October 3, 2023

Advertisement

And then she showed this one, to represent the perverted minds of conservatives:

I wish someone loved me as much as Ilhan Omar loves Matt Gaetz 👇 pic.twitter.com/EoqjEBCI8t — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 3, 2023

And for our money, the funniest part of her denial is the fact she picked one which had her literally licking her lips while looking at Gaetz. There were many where she looked more innocent, but she picked that one. What is she trying to tell us?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!