WATCH: Matt Gaetz given the Seinfeld treatment on the Menendez charges

Aaron Walker  |  8:30 AM on September 28, 2023
AngieArtist

Regular readers know that Senator Robert Menendez has been accused of essentially bribery. It’s a bit more complicated than that, but that is the gist. You might also recall that he allegedly had a number of gold bars around the house that, according to the indictment, was often literally how he was bribed. And apparently Matt Gaetz took to the floor of the House to make a joke about what that said about currency devaluation.

And someone decided that it sounded enough like a stand-up routine, that they would make it sound like the opening bit from an episode of Seinfeld:

Indeed, some else did a version with a laugh track added:

Perfection. Absolute perfection.

In fact, Gaetz had enough of a sense of humor to appreciate it:

Indeed, here’s a longer version of Gaetz's remarks, without all the sound and video manipulation:

BREAKING: Why has Katie Hobbs ceased being governor of Arizona until tomorrow morning?
Aaron Walker
The idea that we just shouldn’t talk about the problem is ridiculous. As they say, sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Of course we will treat Menendez as innocent until proven guilty … but that is still pretty funny.

We thank St. Albert of Gore for his divine invention.

***

