WATCH: Matt Gaetz given the Seinfeld treatment on the Menendez charges

Regular readers know that Senator Robert Menendez has been accused of essentially bribery. It’s a bit more complicated than that, but that is the gist. You might also recall that he allegedly had a number of gold bars around the house that, according to the indictment, was often literally how he was bribed. And apparently Matt Gaetz took to the floor of the House to make a joke about what that said about currency devaluation.

And someone decided that it sounded enough like a stand-up routine, that they would make it sound like the opening bit from an episode of Seinfeld:

Indeed, some else did a version with a laugh track added:

Perfection. Absolute perfection.

In fact, Gaetz had enough of a sense of humor to appreciate it:

Indeed, here’s a longer version of Gaetz's remarks, without all the sound and video manipulation:

GAETZ: "We are devaluing American money so rapidly that in America today, you can’t even bribe Democrat Senators with cash alone! You need to bring gold bars to get the job done, just so that the bribes hold value!" pic.twitter.com/EJzk50sTAz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2023

I am amused https://t.co/HpYAm5orD1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 27, 2023

This wins the internet today https://t.co/mEwCUdYa04 — David Clement 🌐 (@ClementLiberty) September 27, 2023

Yes, good call. 🤣 Sounds just like Jerry. https://t.co/Tw622OREx4 — Wontonimo .🤍. (@CyberWonton) September 28, 2023

The perception of corruption in any country can depend on media coverage, public awareness, political will & the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures. Boorish Russia talks openly about its corruption, but here in the USA, we have the civility to not air our dirty laundry. https://t.co/CcKm4gBRZv — John E. Montana (@JohnEMontana) September 27, 2023

The idea that we just shouldn’t talk about the problem is ridiculous. As they say, sunlight is the best disinfectant.

No soup for you — Aj (@d_arrlis) September 27, 2023

Menendez going pic.twitter.com/AwmFJmnI5n — Your Facebook Uncle is smarter than the experts (@rmdomeni) September 27, 2023

Of course we will treat Menendez as innocent until proven guilty … but that is still pretty funny.

Laughing and crying at the same time. https://t.co/naPkmX0FeQ — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) September 27, 2023

This is why the internet was invented. — ElihuSmails, Esq. Harvard Class of 1921 (@JudgeSmailsLaw) September 27, 2023

We thank St. Albert of Gore for his divine invention.

