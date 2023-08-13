Watch: A house explodes in Plum, Pennsylvania

We admit this is not a story with obvious wider implications, but… wow:

5 people have died after this horrific explosion in Plum, PA. Caught on Ring camera. pic.twitter.com/AQrb1bKISX — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 13, 2023

Honestly, it looks unreal—as in, a visual effect. But apparently it is very real. Here’s some footage of the aftermath:

A total of 3 homes were destroyed by the explosion in Plum, PA on Saturday pic.twitter.com/gW0Zhc067m — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) August 13, 2023

Sadly, it does appear that several people have died.

5 dead after Pennsylvania house explosion; 2 injured https://t.co/8BegxZwh7Q via @nhregister — Private Officer (@privateofficer) May 28, 2022

This local reporter had some additional information, including being the original source of that Ring video:

So far, Allegheny County Emergency Services say 1 person has died, “several are unaccounted for,” they would not give an exact number. 3 people were taken to the hospital, 1 of those people are critical. Hoping to be briefed/updated again once storm settles. @WTAE 2/2 — Tori Yorgey WTAE (@toriyorgeytv) August 13, 2023

UPDATE | 4 people have died, 1 person is still unaccounted for, per Plum Boro officials. Of the 3 sent to hospital earlier, 2 have been discharged, 1 is still critical. They have suspended operations for the night due to weather, darkness & safety. @WTAE pic.twitter.com/7sUXZCM5Zm — Tori Yorgey WTAE (@toriyorgeytv) August 13, 2023

One person claimed to have some personal knowledge of the neighborhood, but we can’t verify if what she is saying is true:

My mother use to babysit some kids (now adults) in that neighborhood. The whole neighborhood is without any utilities. https://t.co/V3TQ2dx8rb — ChestyPuller’s Ghost (@chestypuller92) August 13, 2023

More footage, just after the explosion.

Video footage shared on social media showed flames engulfing a house after an apparent explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania. At least 4 people died in the explosion and three nearby homes were destroyed pic.twitter.com/pXO27Kxcp6 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2023

And some comments from the local police:

Plum police Chief Lanny Conley provides update on deaths at house explosion in Plum yesterday. Five are dead, including one child. pic.twitter.com/3ly02KKR7b — Brian Rittmeyer (@BCRittmeyer) August 13, 2023

More showing the aftermath:

The aftermath of today’s house explosion in Plum. pic.twitter.com/Bdo3sJz1zc — Brian Rittmeyer (@BCRittmeyer) August 12, 2023

We pray for their souls and for the families who loved them. And we won’t speculate as to the cause. We could imagine a number of accidental, intentional and even natural causes of such an explosion, and we have no idea which it is.

***

