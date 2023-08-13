HA! Former Sen. Scott Brown threatened to kick the s**t out of Biden...
Watch: A house explodes in Plum, Pennsylvania

Aaron Walker  |  3:10 PM on August 13, 2023
Screencap from Ring footage via Tori Yorgey

We admit this is not a story with obvious wider implications, but… wow:

Honestly, it looks unreal—as in, a visual effect. But apparently it is very real. Here’s some footage of the aftermath:

Sadly, it does appear that several people have died. 

This local reporter had some additional information, including being the original source of that Ring video:

One person claimed to have some personal knowledge of the neighborhood, but we can’t verify if what she is saying is true:

More footage, just after the explosion.

And some comments from the local police:

More showing the aftermath:

We pray for their souls and for the families who loved them. And we won’t speculate as to the cause. We could imagine a number of accidental, intentional and even natural causes of such an explosion, and we have no idea which it is.

***

