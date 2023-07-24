Watch: Jason Aldean responds at to the controversy over ‘Try That in a Small Town’

Lately, we have been devoting a lot of pixels this week to discussing the weird controversy where people walked right past gangsta rap to yell at Jason Aldean for a song suggesting that if you do things like carjacking or burning a flag in a small town, you are likely to get hurt or killed—as if that wasn’t just a true observation, regardless of what you think of the morality of it. We are going to assume at this point you are caught up, but if you aren’t, then go here and here and get caught up.

Previously, Aldean had an official Twitter response to the controversy, but we found it more interesting when he apparently responded to the controversy live in a concert. We will show you that video in a moment, but first, let’s get to his official Twitter response:

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

The whole statement says:

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far. As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart. Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.

There’s nothing wrong with that statement, but you always wonder how much of that is from him and how much is from a PR firm. We get the feeling he would make sure no one says anything he doesn’t approve of, but we’d be much more interested in seeing him speak in a less careful way about it.

And that is what he did at a concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday (7/21). First, we have this clip of him talking about the controversy…

Now, that first clip cuts off when he doesn’t seem to be done, so we searched around and found another clip. There is some overlap between both, but between then you seem to get his full commentary, before beginning a song:

THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE!



Jason Aldean responds PERFECTLY to Commies trying to cancel him



No crying

No apology

No surrender



“I’m a proud American. I love our country, I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bulls**t”



Crowd ROARS with USA chants



What a KING pic.twitter.com/ioiZLeJXEb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 22, 2023

And Benny Johnson had a little news coverage of the event:

Get REKT Commiehttps://t.co/WRPD3lbmY9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 22, 2023

The interesting thing about this is none of these statements really address whether he is playing a role in the song as we suggested from the beginning. As we noted, it is very common for musicians to write fiction and to be understood as writing fiction and there was a very good chance Aldean was doing that—and in any case, he isn’t making a threat so much as a prediction. As we said the other day, we have heard people make similar remarks in small towns and suburbs for years, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the person who wrote that song (which might not even be Aldean) heard the same kinds of conversations.

In any case, we had some responses, both to the videos and his written statement. For instance, gun grabber Shannon Watts continues to fail to comprehend:

Translation: Jason Aldean simply wants to return to a time in America when “good old boys” could shoot or beat the shit out of people who they didn’t think belonged in their town. Also, this song is two months old and now far past the legal song judgment period. Good day. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 18, 2023

First, again, he is making a prediction of how things would go if you if you do certain things—suggesting at least violence. And while we wouldn’t support all some of the actions he appears to be predicting—you should not respond violently to someone stomping on the flag—but we don’t think his prediction is inaccurate.

Second, what is she on about a ‘legal song judgment period?’ Does she think the song is a crime now? This would be let another example of a gun grabber also having a pinched understanding of the First Amendment.

Indeed, she is very happy to try to silence him, rather than actually address what he is talking about:

Proud to have had a hand in getting CMT to reject this racist and violent song… https://t.co/6siOWPcYHM pic.twitter.com/vTMQFxNXOQ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 19, 2023

And notice that she doesn’t acknowledge that many of the things he is imagining would be legal acts of self-defense and defense of others. For instance, if you pull a gun on a person in any place in America, and someone else shoots, that is almost certainly going to be legal. This is because the gun grabbers are almost always hostile to the right of self-defense and defense and defense of others, too.

And don’t even let us get into the contradiction of many gun grabbers believing simultaneously that 1) all or most cops are racist and 2) only cops should have guns.

I’m from a small town. I’m as rural as they get. These lyrics are gasoline for some folks that will hear them…they are dangerous and irresponsible. Your lyrics don’t represent me or my neighbors. Do better. — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) July 18, 2023

Another leftist who thinks it never occurred to anyone in a small town to use force to stop a carjacker until Aldean sung about it.

If you try to come to our small town in Alabama and burn it down, black and white will fight together to stop the terrorism. #NotRacist https://t.co/G9RlAKgLTB pic.twitter.com/VTVIRGXqdo — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) July 22, 2023

To sum.

1. Aldean is from Macon Ga, population 106K when he was in high school.

2. The video’s riot scenes are from Canada, circa 2012.

3. Aldean is singing someone else’s song.

He’s defending values he never lived, backed by video from another country, in a song he didn’t write. https://t.co/VndhR7r7HR — Anna Caudill (@AnnaCaudill4) July 19, 2023

Even presuming she is right, she misses that is supports the thesis that there is an element of fiction, here.

We are old enough to remember laughing at how ridiculous it was that the Thermians in Galaxy Quest couldn’t comprehend that the Star-Trek-like show they watched was fictional. It seems less ridiculous, now.

Also, still assuming she is accurate, is she under the impression that he personally picked out all the footage used in the video?

Lol. I read the lyrics to his song and thought: ohhhh. His next song is gonna be an ode to lynching. Not gonna post the lyrics because ick- but wow. https://t.co/J5ZHVUNXvg — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 18, 2023

Yes, G-d forbid a journalist let the plebs make up their own minds about the lyrics by reprinting them.

And we will hold our breath waiting for her to denounce any gangsta rap song. *Help, we are passing out!!!*

This man should be the last person to promote “community” considering he got an entire arena to boo fellow country music artist @MarenMorris, just saying. 🤷🏻 https://t.co/2eqL09Zsvf pic.twitter.com/z16xiE0Vcp — christian (@christianIarson) July 18, 2023

Because booing is not a form of free expression? Indeed, the founders generally believed the best antidote to bad speech was good speech—not to silence people entirely.

It is fascinating to watch people melt down over a music video in a genre they don’t listen to that was filmed in the artists hometown in front of a building they’ve never heard of because social media told them they were supposed to be offended. — Lauren (@LightInMyPocket) July 22, 2023

Seriously, why would CMT listen to these lunatics? The vast majority of the people upset at him don’t listen to country music anyway.

We’d have to go with Aldean on that one.

Excellent. Despite the petty, weak efforts to cancel him, Alden is moving from strength to strength. The bullies only stop when you stand up to them. https://t.co/bz7OwQpSOP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 22, 2023

Sounds like Jason Aldean wants to return to the GOOD OLE DAYS. He needs to remember that those DAYS weren't GOOD for everyone. — Page Nelson (@npage321) July 23, 2023

Things would go a lot better if we didn’t project into his words all kind of nonsense.

This next one requires some discernment:

Hank Williams Jr, just resigned from the board of CMT in a show of support. Good man. pic.twitter.com/RjuFl86pyP — IMPEACH FAUX46/AMERICAFIRST /Veteran/John 3:16 (@SillySaltyAFVet) July 23, 2023

The tweet claims that Hank Williams Jr. resigned from CMT out of protest. But doesn't appear to be true. Apparently the story started at a satire site.

On the other hand, the cartoon is funny.

Please don’t be stupid like Benny Johnson and think anyone in Hollywood is on your side.



Jason was quick to call for gun control not long ago. Just bc they say one good thing, means nothing.



They think we’re stupid and sadly most fall for it. https://t.co/wsSuaxehvK pic.twitter.com/ykX3ndENTG — Keith (ELECTIONS ARE FAKE) (@Keith_ology) July 23, 2023

But that’s another fascinating element. Is this a sign that since then he has been repulsed by the gun grabbers? Or is this just another example of why its reasonable to say this is a persona he adopted for the song?

I think I'll convert back to country music after all this....their fans get it https://t.co/D2Hty8Gob6 — 🌺 Bekah 🌸 (@TGrammie2) July 23, 2023

Does the conversion require any new baptism? Is a mohel involved?

Seriously, were they trying to make this into a hit song?

***

