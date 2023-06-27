Tucker on Twitter, Episode 7: Questioning elections in Ukraine and America

Today we are up to Episode 7 of Tucker on Twitter and this time he talks about whether the war in Ukraine is a war for democracy. So, without further ado, here you go:

Ep. 7 Irony Alert: the war for democracy enables dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/tk7aOZ4H6n — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 28, 2023

As we said last time, we see several stories with his show. First, there is the content of the show—and tonight is kind of a doozy. Second, we find the media story of whether or not he can build out a show challenging the old MSM paradigm fascinating. Finally, there is the media story of Carlson versus Fox News, although their inaction at this point is making it less and less interesting.

As with last time, it’s worth discussing the views for each. Naturally, the older the show, the more time it has to accumulate views, but here’s what they are showing as of this writing:

Episode 1: 119 million views.

Episode 2: 60.1 million views.

Episode 3: 103 million views.

Episode 4: 31.8 million views.

Episode 5: 16.3 million views.

Episode 6: 28.8 million views.

Last time we noted that Episode 5 had seen a huge dip in views. After we wrote that, Dom Lucre claimed that this was the result of suppression of some kind, but we have not been able to get an explanation as to how or why, so take that however you want. Still, there is no question that the 16.8 million views is pretty abnormally low, which is suspicious.

And as you can see, the show also aired very late, at 8:52 p.m. (Eastern time). Make of that what you will, except he hasn’t decided to make the show air regularly at a particular time.

As for the show itself, we admit we were shocked at Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggesting Ukraine won’t have elections in wartime. That was news to us. While it is true that most wartime American presidents did overstep their powers during their respective wars, we have never suspended elections because of war. At most, during the Civil War, there was no attempt to hold United States elections in Confederate territories and we would not fault Zelenskyy for not holding elections in territories currently occupied by the Russians, but he should have as much of an election as possible. Lincoln stood for election despite being convinced he would lose in 1864. If Zelenskyy can’t hold an election and the Ukrainian people let him get away with suspending it, then that is the end of this author's support for Ukraine, because at that point, it is simply one autocrat versus another. As it is, his violations of freedom of expression and freedom of religion in his country has seriously undermined any claim that they are fighting for democracy. You cannot have free elections without freedom of conscience.

And it is also interesting that Carlson strongly implied that the next election in America was going to be rigged—in the sense that the voting machines cannot be trusted to accurately record the wishes of the people. Wholly apart from whether or not you might agree, sources indicate that Carlson’s show was taken off of the air on Fox News as part of their massive settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. If that is true, will Dominion now sue him? Will they demand that Fox News do something about him? There’s no way to predict what will happen, obviously, but we see many interesting possibilities.

Naturally reactions were strong. But please, dear reader, don't assume we agree with any or all of the opinions being expressed in any tweet quoted here. The only view expressed is we find these tweets interesting, for a number of reasons.

Tucker who supports the genocide of the Ukrainian people, says that 🇺🇦is not a democracy because they suspended election until the war ends as their constitution doesn't allow to have election during a war



Was Britain not a democracy when they suspended elections during WWII? — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 28, 2023

England has never been a democracy, truthfully. And their suspension of elections is not behavior we should emulate or tolerate in Ukraine.

This is the most important monologue so far.

The suspension of an election. I’ve said since Biden got in, and the Ukraine talk started that the left will use this to lock society down and cancel the next election.

It seemed so far fetched, but not a single media outlet has even… — Roy Mitchell (@Rmitchell75R) June 28, 2023

In this episode Tucker Carlson calls out the suspension of Democracy by the Democrat's savior, Zelensky.



FOX news had to try to shut this man down, because he's the only one telling the truth about all of these people.



This has always been a war between 2 dictators caused by… https://t.co/lZsXXQBREA — TraderJill 👑 Pronouns: Wtf/Is/Wrong/With/You (@LadyJustice4512) June 28, 2023

I have "threat to our democracy" fatigue. The U.S. has never been a democracy, if it ever were to be one, it'd mean the end of the United States.

We are a CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC.

Always were, always will be. https://t.co/1IHsNox0CO — Youaremeaningless (@Fight_Loxism) June 28, 2023

This is a distinction that literally goes back to the Federalist Papers, but honestly, we tend to think of it this way. In their actual roots, the words ‘republic’ and ‘democracy’ are almost synonymous. And it has always been accurate to refer to America as a ‘constitutional representative democracy’ rather than a direct democracy. So, we don’t fret over the term ‘democracy.’

BRO Tucker calls out Abe Lincoln for suspending Haebus Corpus. BASED. https://t.co/8rXg826sDc — AlphaChadWilliamTRiker (@AlphaChadRiker) June 28, 2023

Take that, Abe!

There’s your ticket Dems. You don’t actually get to choose. pic.twitter.com/wfeqbasGHI — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 28, 2023

We just threw up in our mouths a little.

And… this is fake, right? Our eyes register it as probably CGI—although it is very realistic:

Assuming we are right about it being fake, we admit it is pretty good. For those who don’t recognize it, this is pretty much the speech Morpheus gives to Neo in The Matrix, as some of the iconic music from that movie plays in the background.

Question? Gavin and Kamla are both from California correct? Doesn’t that mean she CAN’T be his VP pick.. convenient? — Carey Waddell (@C_waddell1267) June 28, 2023

That would be what we call ‘a silver lining.’

302,000 views in 15 minutes… https://t.co/UJXTz3ctGp I completely cut my cable. Only Internet. Real news and journalists are not on TV anymore. Find them. 😎 https://t.co/mH5nWImzbw — StacySharko2.0 ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🦈 (@StacySharko2) June 28, 2023

Tucker mentions @GonzaloLira1968 who's an American citizen being indefinitely held captive by the Zelensky regime; Biden admin is not negotiating his release since he doesn't fit the political narrative.



Zelensky is a dictator and Biden is a coward. https://t.co/CX3hQzxwzZ — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) June 28, 2023

"Your country has electronic voting machines. Biden got 81m votes in 2020...and you're pretty sure he can do it again. In fact you know he can. You're not worried."



First time Tucker hits the heart of the 2020 election fraud, that the votes themselves are fake, that directly. https://t.co/ZgCO4VujmX — Helsingor (@Helsingor) June 28, 2023

Finally:

Someone isn't ceasing or desisting! 🤣🤣



Good on you for not allowing them to muzzle you. — Freddie de Boer (@frederikdeboer) June 28, 2023

We tend to agree. Whether you agree with everything Carlson is saying or not, we prefer open discussion.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!