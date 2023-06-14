JD Vance announces he will block all DOJ nominees until Merrick Garland depoliticizes the Department

'U.S.A. are my pronouns!' Middle school students protest pride event and we’re here...
Aaron Walker  |  6:00 AM on June 14, 2023
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

J.D. Vance released this video yesterday announcing that until he secures agreement from Merrick Garland to de-politicize the Department of Justice, he will block all nominees to the same department:

Please note that this isn’t just about Trump. It’s probably best to say that Trump is probably the straw that broke the camel’s back.

But it shouldn’t surprise you that he got the other Donald Trump’s support:

Of course, he also got some pushback:

What rational person wants to go through an entire criminal trial, innocent or not? Especially since an acquittal doesn't mean you are innocent. Ask O.J. Simpson. So even if Trump wins, liberals will still say he is guilty. So what exactly is the upside of going through a trial?

Refusing to give consent needed under the Constitution for an appointment is not a crime and cannot be a crime. But thank you for reinforcing Senator Vance’s point about the left’s criminalization of politics.

Except the senator pointed out that it wasn’t just about Trump. Good talk.

Actually, it’s true. Who appointed Jack Smith, the special counsel? Merrick Garland. And Garland knew what he was getting:

From the article: 

‘Jack Smith was looking for ways to prosecute the innocent Americans that Lois Lerner targeted during the IRS scandal,’ Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), expected to lead the House Judiciary Committee next year, told the Washington Examiner.

It also outlines how Smith read an article discussing conservative charities and sought to crack down on them:

After reading [the article], Smith wrote to DOJ colleagues: ‘Check out [the] article on front page of ny times regarding misuse of nonprofits for indirectly funding campaigns. This seems egregious to me — could we ever charge a [18 U.S.C. §] 371 conspiracy to violate laws of the USA for misuse of such non profits to get around existing campaign finance laws + limits? ... IRS Commissioner sarah ingram oversees these groups. Let’s discuss tomorrow but maybe we should try to set up a meeting.’

Smith organized meetings with his senior leadership, including Richard Pilger, director of the DOJ’s Election Crimes Branch, with one meeting saying the DOJ considered a ‘possible 501 / campaign finance investigation.’

Smith recommended his unit meet with Ingram to discuss DOJ enforcement. Pilger expressed skepticism and told Smith it would be ‘very challenging as criminal work in the near term.’ Nancy Simmons, the unit’s senior counsel, said she didn't see ‘a viable way to make a prosecutable federal case.’

Smith nevertheless pushed forward. Pilger reached out to Ingram’s office in September 2010 to set up an IRS meeting. Ingram told her staff, ‘‘We have to do this,’’ and asked Lerner to organize.

Pilger met with Lerner and other IRS officials, saying the goal was to talk with Lerner about being ‘more vigilant to the opportunities from more crime in the ... 501(c)(4) area.’

So, Garland knew what Smith was: A blatantly partisan attack dog who wanted to criminalize the opposition. And he sicked him on Trump. And Garland could stop all of this now—and he won’t.

And any person who thinks that a grand jury is some kind of guard against partisanship is wrong. Every lawyer knows that a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich. Jack Smith made it happen, and he was picked to make it happen by Garland.

Even ‘Mad Scientist Fat Albert’ got involved in the liberal pushback:

And some of that pushback was actually from the right:

Finally, left wing catfisher influencer @JoJoFromJerz was either being stupid or just lying:

She predictably got dragged:

Getting to the substance of the argument … no, fighting the weaponization of the federal government is not weaponizing it, the same way that suing a person is not the same as defending yourself from a lawsuit.

Honestly, is she playing dumb, or actually that dumb? Or does she merely think her followers are dumb?

***

