In 2020, the media really jumped the lying shark when it came to the news. We had nearly a year of rioting, cities burning, and so on, but the media would lie and tell us it wasn’t happening. And for some reason, CNN thought to highlight an example of that dishonesty when advertising its own network today on Twitter:

When history is being made, we hit record. Unflinching, unrelenting, uncut. This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/6BoU1nW9EV — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2023

It is nothing less than amazing. Rather than just let the video play and let people make up their own minds, the reporter repeatedly claims that these are just peaceful protests, shortly before they have to flee from all that peace and love.

It’s pure gaslighting. And the amazing thing is that three years later when trying to promote their network, they chose this video.

Like is this the best they actually had? We admit, we don’t watch much CNN, but couldn’t they find any dramatic footage where they weren’t gaslighting? Or are they so deep into the gaslighting that they can’t even recognize what they are doing anymore?

Or maybe the person picking the video is being passive aggressive, somehow? Like someone who hates what they are doing was ordered to find dramatic video for the tweet, so he or she intentionally picked this gaslighting? We honestly don’t know why they think this video is a good choice.

But we have screencapped the tweet and captured the video, so there’s no deleting it now, CNN. This piece of the Internet is forever. Because surely, they have noticed by now how they are getting dragged:

Our producer got hit with a mostly peaceful projectile during this peaceful protest. We’re running at a brisk pace from the mostly peaceful protest. https://t.co/TFwr29Vmsc — The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 4, 2023

Mostly a peaceful destroying of a city and small businesses. — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) June 3, 2023

So peaceful they had to run to safety… https://t.co/A8IbuDAfxv — BakedTater (@ImPapaWilly) June 4, 2023

"That is peaceful protesting. Trying to stick to the message?" Stick to the LIE, while your producer gets a peaceful cannonball to the back.

I thought this was a leaked video or Babylon Bee parody https://t.co/dDj5jQTOMj — B.Mctigue (@JoeBmctigue) June 4, 2023

When narratives are being made, we hit record. Unreliable, dishonest, inconsistent. This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/0NeHmVjAR4 — 𝚙𝚜𝚢𝚘𝚙 (@xpsyop) June 3, 2023

When cities are being burned by leftist organizations, we’re there to gaslight our viewers.

🐑🐏🐑🐏🐑🐏🐑🐏🐑🐏 pic.twitter.com/GVlWpgpnY1 — 𝕋ℍ𝔼 ℙ𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕤𝕓𝕦𝕣𝕘𝕙 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕠𝕥 (@LemmeTriggerU) June 3, 2023

I thought this was a CNN parody 🤣 — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) June 4, 2023

That was the age of Trump everywhere. — Dennis (@shienayhjk) June 3, 2023

Is he implying that somehow this is Trump’s fault? Of course, that wouldn’t be surprising. Very often liberals excuse their lawlessness by blaming the other side. It’s like that line from Forrest Gump, when Jenny’s boyfriend tries to apologize for hitting her: ‘Jenny? Things got a little out of hand. It’s just this war and that, that lyin’ son-of-a-b—h Johnson. I would never hurt you. You know that.’

There’s always an excuse.

“When history is being made, we rewrite it per instructions.” — Nik Berlin 👊🏻🧐 (@spazafraz) June 4, 2023

Not the win they think it is. His first words “peaceful protest” https://t.co/FJgASHA8a6 — Liz Evans (@LizEvans___) June 3, 2023

The left is reminding us what will come if either Trump or DeSantis gets in. We are being threatened and it’s still a year out. https://t.co/Fhfi9mO5X1 — 🍿 (@SandBox_Diary) June 3, 2023

And this reply should be highlighted, to emphasize the mistake its author is making:

We heard several of the January 6, 2021 rioters say that they thought their behavior would be tolerated because we had endured nearly a year of leftward rioting—and we know how things turned out for them. So, here are some takeaways from that.

First, to liberals/Democrats: When you tolerate riots, you get more of them—and not just the riots you agree with.

Second, to conservatives/Republicans: Don’t riot. If the morality of the issue doesn’t convince you not to do so (and it really should), look at the blatantly unequal treatment heaped upon the January 6, 2021 rioters. Don’t throw your life away for an ineffectual temper tantrum.

