Like him or hate him, Ron DeSantis is a classic example of a guy who comes alive during a fight. He is fine when it comes to prepared remarks, but he brings down the fire in an argument, so this heckler in South Carolina gave him a chance to show off that talent:

The crowd goes wild as Gov. @RonDeSantis destroys a leftist heckler: "People like that are the people we beat every single day on policy." "We're not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids. WE'RE GOING TO STAND UP FOR OUR KIDS!" pic.twitter.com/wKo5c7BIRG — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) June 2, 2023

To put it in context, Mediaite has more background …

‘You’re a F**king Fascist!’ Angry Heckler Gets Ron DeSantis Riled Up During SC Speech https://t.co/32VcU9FbOs — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 2, 2023

… in this article that, for some reason, focused on the heckler. According to it:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-SC) spoke in South Carolina on Friday as part of his multi-state campaign kick-off in the 2024 GOP presidential primary and was heckled by a member of the audience who called him a ‘f—king fascist’ over his state’s education initiatives. DeSantis was speaking to the crowd about parent rights in education and said that his administration in Florida has fought against schools ‘superseding’ the rights of parents when it comes to what materials their children are presented with. A woman’s voice could be heard then in the crowd shouting an objection about ‘kids healthcare’ and screaming ‘you’re a f—king fascist’ to the governor.

Yes, for some reason Mediaite thought the most interesting part of the story was the heckler, which even they could barely hear. One person in America called him a fascist and that’s supposed to be news. A Democrat loon calling a Republican a fascist is just a day that ends in a Y. What seems more relevant is how he handles that sort of thing.

Mind you, maybe a good criticism from a regular citizen would be worth focusing on, but certainly not one even the reporter can barely hear and amounts to a person misusing the word ‘fascism.’ It’s frankly boring.

Some expressed their support for DeSantis:

Good response & excellent message! I imagine there will be hecklers, protestors, disrupters, ect. whom you will encounter. Humor is also an effective tool in these situations (including off scripted debates). You will have more leeway in what you can say, it will have a calming… — Dr. Bash (@Doctorbash) June 2, 2023

“These are the people we beat on policy every single day.” Magnificent. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) June 2, 2023

Papa Bear DeSantis is the best DeSantis. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 2, 2023

Dad energy 🔥 https://t.co/agVe9IPBev — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) June 2, 2023

Well, let’s hope that doesn’t come with Dad jokes.

Mama Bears are a force, but true Papa Bears can match them. Put them together, and woe be to anyone who tries to mess with their kids. — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) June 2, 2023

These guys are never gonna learn the queeny bitch act only works for Trump. https://t.co/xUJDzlT5Ny — Foreman Domai (@DomaiForeman) June 2, 2023

This is the energy we need right now. Righteous anger is necessary in defending kids against the ubiquitous assaults on their innocence; especially when it’s accompanied by actions delivered swiftly and firmly as @RonDeSantis is doing in Florida. https://t.co/aaZTLuOyPt — Annette Jals (@AMJalsevac) June 2, 2023

Wow!!!😳 This is how you handle political activists posing as “reporters!” https://t.co/G0zapewXa5 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) June 2, 2023

We don’t read her as pretending to be a reporter.

A forceful response rather than petty name calling. Bravo! — Mike (@ivscore17) June 2, 2023

Of course, some people criticized DeSantis, or his response:

Why is he so angry? — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) June 2, 2023

He didn’t seem out of control, just passionate. We don’t think that is a bad thing.

obvious heckler plant to try to make desantis go viral and it still sucked https://t.co/ohxVpHu2F7 — raandy (@randygdub) June 2, 2023

He was one of several people who alleged it was staged. Obviously, nothing is impossible, but this is the kind of thing we expect to happen. To the left, DeSantis is one of the most hated people in America. Many claim he is worse than Trump. So, you expect hecklers. And anyone who has paid attention to DeSantis knows that he is very good at responding spontaneously to criticism. So, anything is possible, but why would DeSantis stage something he know is likely to happen organically?

Apparently triggered Man Baby @GovRonDeSantis is too much of a sniveling coward to answer a simple question. He'll never be President.

🤡🤣 https://t.co/F9Fn4EQlwe — Peter Joseph USMC ☮️ (@PeterJoseph73) June 2, 2023

Except he literally answered. Of course, this guy is a liberal and therefore has no problem with a President who doesn’t answer questions:

Biden Has Held the Fewest News Conferences Since Reagan. Any Questions?https://t.co/XQVvwquyTK. pic.twitter.com/t3ylTJUUZ3 — RPK Report (@RPKReport) April 22, 2023

So, he's going to force his own agenda on the kids of other people? — Patrick D (@mrpatrickdurbin) June 2, 2023

Yes, his agenda of not letting children be butchered. Does this person think that parents have a right to physically abuse his children? Like we support reasonable spanking, but does this guy think a father has a right to break his child’s arm if the kid doesn’t obey him? We are pretty sure that in every American jurisdiction, the law doesn’t think parents have that right.

small man with big microphone is able to talk over man without microphone and DeSantis campaign celebrates as if they're not down 40 points. Just sad, sad stuff. We're getting better campaign updates from vivek's team. PATHETIC — Nao! (@hard4BIDEN) June 2, 2023

Wait, his handle is what?! … Ew!!! Was Viagra involved?

Okay, we’re done for now. We need a break from these people.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!