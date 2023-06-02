Like him or hate him, Ron DeSantis is a classic example of a guy who comes alive during a fight. He is fine when it comes to prepared remarks, but he brings down the fire in an argument, so this heckler in South Carolina gave him a chance to show off that talent:

To put it in context, Mediaite has more background …

… in this article that, for some reason, focused on the heckler. According to it:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-SC) spoke in South Carolina on Friday as part of his multi-state campaign kick-off in the 2024 GOP presidential primary and was heckled by a member of the audience who called him a ‘f—king fascist’ over his state’s education initiatives.

DeSantis was speaking to the crowd about parent rights in education and said that his administration in Florida has fought against schools ‘superseding’ the rights of parents when it comes to what materials their children are presented with.

A woman’s voice could be heard then in the crowd shouting an objection about ‘kids healthcare’ and screaming ‘you’re a f—king fascist’ to the governor.

Yes, for some reason Mediaite thought the most interesting part of the story was the heckler, which even they could barely hear. One person in America called him a fascist and that’s supposed to be news. A Democrat loon calling a Republican a fascist is just a day that ends in a Y. What seems more relevant is how he handles that sort of thing.

Mind you, maybe a good criticism from a regular citizen would be worth focusing on, but certainly not one even the reporter can barely hear and amounts to a person misusing the word ‘fascism.’ It’s frankly boring.

Some expressed their support for DeSantis:

Well, let’s hope that doesn’t come with Dad jokes.

We don’t read her as pretending to be a reporter.

Of course, some people criticized DeSantis, or his response:

He didn’t seem out of control, just passionate. We don’t think that is a bad thing.

He was one of several people who alleged it was staged. Obviously, nothing is impossible, but this is the kind of thing we expect to happen. To the left, DeSantis is one of the most hated people in America. Many claim he is worse than Trump. So, you expect hecklers. And anyone who has paid attention to DeSantis knows that he is very good at responding spontaneously to criticism. So, anything is possible, but why would DeSantis stage something he know is likely to happen organically?

Except he literally answered. Of course, this guy is a liberal and therefore has no problem with a President who doesn’t answer questions:

Yes, his agenda of not letting children be butchered. Does this person think that parents have a right to physically abuse his children? Like we support reasonable spanking, but does this guy think a father has a right to break his child’s arm if the kid doesn’t obey him? We are pretty sure that in every American jurisdiction, the law doesn’t think parents have that right.

Wait, his handle is what?! … Ew!!! Was Viagra involved?

Okay, we’re done for now. We need a break from these people.

***

Tags: 2024 campaignGov. Ron DeSantisHecklerprotecting childrenprotecting parental rights