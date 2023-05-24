We are sad to report that Tina Turner has passed away. We are honestly at a loss what to say about her, except she is the classic example of a singer who was great without being technically perfect. Seriously, she could wail with the best of them. She is also one of those people in American history who couldn’t be held back by difficult circumstances, including the abuse she faced. She is proof that sometimes talent just overcomes all obstacles.

From the article: ‘She died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said.’

That would be her birth name.

We can’t verify if it is really Mr. Elwes, but it is a good statement nonetheless.

And we will leave you with what many consider her signature song:

The world is slightly less awesome without her. It is a great loss.

***

