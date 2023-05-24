We are sad to report that Tina Turner has passed away. We are honestly at a loss what to say about her, except she is the classic example of a singer who was great without being technically perfect. Seriously, she could wail with the best of them. She is also one of those people in American history who couldn’t be held back by difficult circumstances, including the abuse she faced. She is proof that sometimes talent just overcomes all obstacles.

BREAKING NEWS: Tina Turner, the singer who left a hardscrabble American farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died Wednesday at the age of 83. https://t.co/qy2Aah08Mr pic.twitter.com/zbs2qdZ8Xm — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 24, 2023

From the article: ‘She died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said.’

Legendary singer Tina Turner, who overcame hardships and abuse to become one of the most popular musical artists of all time, dies at 83 https://t.co/IknLmbWGtD — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 24, 2023

RIP to the Queen of Rock & Roll, the great Tina Turner. — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 24, 2023

"You asked me if I ever stood up for anything. Yeah, I stood up for my life." Tina Turner: 1939-2023 pic.twitter.com/Ketx0z6gz6 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 24, 2023

RIP Tina Turner. She’ll always be Anna Mae Bullock to me 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/PUFymFg7sg — Lindsay Craham’s Wig Maker 🟧🟦 (@cooltxchick) May 24, 2023

That would be her birth name.

Only Tina Turner could move like this. RIP Queen 🖖❤️ pic.twitter.com/gobUGccpAI — Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) (@SpockResists) May 24, 2023

RIP to the ‘Queen of Rock and Roll’ -Tina Turner. As an African American woman, she was first woman on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1967. She graced the cover in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s. A true icon and a story that many women can learn from. Rest In Paradise Queen. pic.twitter.com/CiEG67ZSIE — Taylor A. Smith (@FpotusTruth) May 24, 2023

Legends never die. They live on in our collective psyche forever. Thank you for enriching our lives, Tina. Rest in power… #tinaturner 1939-2023 pic.twitter.com/ODXWr0JlrP — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) May 24, 2023

We can’t verify if it is really Mr. Elwes, but it is a good statement nonetheless.

Tina Turner behind the scenes of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome pic.twitter.com/Va93OWk5ti — Eyes On Cinema (@RealEOC) May 24, 2023

And we will leave you with what many consider her signature song:

Rip Tina Turner, God a LEGEND. This was me and my mom song, insanity.

pic.twitter.com/DgSMbQVJf5 — ♤ (@haworthes) May 24, 2023

The world is slightly less awesome without her. It is a great loss.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!