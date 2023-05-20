Miguel Cardona is the Secretary of Education for the Biden Administration and yesterday he tweeted this out:

Teachers know what is best for their kids because they are with them every day.

We must trust teachers. — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) May 19, 2023

Yesterday we quoted from Troxel v. Granville, 530 U.S. 57 (2000), but the funny thing is this statement about teachers knowing what is best for their kids goes so directly against a different passage in that case:

[O]ur constitutional system long ago rejected any notion that a child is the mere creature of the State and, on the contrary, asserted that parents generally have the right, coupled with the high duty, to recognize and prepare [their children] for additional obligations. . . . The law’s concept of the family rests on a presumption that parents possess what a child lacks in maturity, experience, and capacity for judgment required for making life’s difficult decisions. More important, historically it has recognized that natural bonds of affection lead parents to act in the best interests of their children.

(Emphasis added.) Obviously, this isn’t true 100% of the time—and the Supreme Court was pretty explicit that it wasn’t. We wouldn’t have laws prohibiting physical abuse of children by their parents if it was—which apparently Chris Hayes opposes? But the heavy presumption in the law is that in most cases, the parents (or guardians) are the best people to act in the best interests of children because, you know, they presumably actually love them.

Anyway, so this went viral for all the wrong reasons (or hear us out, maybe they’re the right reasons) and…

so … get ready … get set … let the dragging begin!

I grabbed a screenshot in case you realize what a catastrophic mistake this tweet was and delete. Just wanted to make sure we had a copy of it pic.twitter.com/Nnn9CYrLoJ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 19, 2023

Actually, we don’t think he will ever change his mind. It is increasingly clear that this is what the Democrats are.

And this one is powerful, albeit marred by a typo.

Teachers didn’t hold my daughter’s hand when she was learning how to walk. Teachers didn’t feed her by a bottle at 2am in the morning. Teachers didn’t rock her to sleep afterwards. Teachers are preparing her food every night, or her breakfast every morning. Teachers aren’t ready… — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) May 20, 2023

The full text reads:

Teachers didn’t hold my daughter’s hand when she was learning how to walk. Teachers didn’t feed her by a bottle at 2am in the morning. Teachers didn’t rock her to sleep afterwards. Teachers are[n’t] preparing her food every night, or her breakfast every morning. Teachers aren’t ready to go to jail if someone hurts her. Teachers aren’t invested for the rest of their lives into this one child. Teachers aren’t going to give her away at her wedding. I don’t co-parent with teachers. This child is part of their job. My child is my heart and soul, and I’ll fight with every fiber in my body to keep foreign indoctrination away from her.

Yeah, and the food prepared at school? An objective observer might see what kids are fed and decide that the schools actually hate them.

This is grotesque. Kids don’t belong to teachers in any way, shape, or form. Kids belong to a mom & dad who love them & know what’s best for them. You’re just a communist trying to destroy parental rights. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 20, 2023

“THEIR KIDS” !?! These kids don’t BELONG to the teacher. It’s the PARENTS Children. We decide what’s best, always. Holy sh*t man. Resign. Marxist — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2023

Rep. Thomas Massie introduced a bill to handle thoughts like you are experiencing, Cardona. pic.twitter.com/WNS20pVG2S — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 19, 2023

I have circled all the reasons I mistrust you, and assure you that they're all valid. https://t.co/YWvrsCcHkg pic.twitter.com/TAzddCNccl — 𝔾𝕣𝕦𝕟𝕔𝕝𝕖 𝔻𝕦𝕕 (@oldad1775) May 20, 2023

Ive seen enough teachers sexualizing & molesting kids. I’ve seen enough teachers giving children pharmaceuticals & helping them mutilate themselves. Ive seen enough of teachers telling everyone else what goes on in classrooms is none ofvtheir biz. Ive seen enough … https://t.co/tEpt0HLJPd — Harold Finch (@HaroldWren11) May 20, 2023

…of teachers indoctrinating kids into communists, leftwing domestic terrorists, climate extremists, & I’ve seen enough of teachers siccing the FBI on anyone who dares to question any of it. No, we absolutely SHOULD NOT trust teachers, under any circumstance. Trust Abused = Lost — Harold Finch (@HaroldWren11) May 20, 2023

Just like those German parents were directed to trust the Hitler Youth instructors 1922-1945, right? https://t.co/S9YqIrAl0E pic.twitter.com/Kayw59lPSJ — Bad Panda 坏大熊貓 超李 (@SomeAsianGuy_1) May 20, 2023

He’s not wrong.

Some schools are full of teachers where the majority of children are failing basic subjects https://t.co/vCaQa5YuJh — Toni Toombs (@ToombsToni) May 20, 2023

You’re implying teachers know children better than parents. Resign. This is abhorrent. As a mother, I grew my children in my womb, birthed them, nursed them, potty trained them. I nourish them, teach them, discipline them, console them, praise them, protect them, pay for them,… — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) May 20, 2023

parents know what is best for their kids. delete your account. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 19, 2023

And that prompted this weird response:

Parents are buffoons. I’m a youth football coaching legend, so your “rights” as a parent end the second you step on my field. I am the law. That’s why I require my players to receive sensible performance enhancing injections whether their parents like it or not — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 19, 2023

My kids are my kids. They are their teachers’ *students* BIG DIFFERENCE. What a creepy, inappropriate message. — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) May 19, 2023

Crazy that you guys keep saying stuff like this out loud. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 19, 2023

They're testing the waters. To see who among us will take a stand and push back, and how many are ready willing and able to outsource their parenting to the state. — Nick Givas (@NGivasDC) May 20, 2023

Actually, we have heard that this teacher was actually carrying out a long-term troll, trying to see how ridiculous his conduct would have to be until he was fired. We don’t feel super strong about the sourcing of the claim, but it’s something to keep in mind.

This is progressivism.

The state owns your children and allows you to spend time with them as long as you don't interfere with official state education. This is who they are. https://t.co/4OgNlBYPem — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 20, 2023

Parents pay the salaries of teachers. And your salary. Go to hell. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) May 20, 2023

The dragging goes on and on, but if we can get personal for a moment:

My teachers decided my disabilities were too much of a drag on my school and proceeded to drive me out of high school because of them. No, we should not trust them https://t.co/3ySER7ujs4 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 20, 2023

Not all teachers are bad, just as not all parents are good. Some teachers really do care. They recognize that they are key to providing an equal opportunity for their students and to preparing them for a successful life in this republic, and they do their best to lift their students up. But even the most caring teacher does not beat the love of the average parent. It’s one of many reasons why we favor robust vouchers.

It’s also why we favor cameras in the classroom that parents (and only parents) can watch at any time.

