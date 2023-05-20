Miguel Cardona is the Secretary of Education for the Biden Administration and yesterday he tweeted this out:

Yesterday we quoted from Troxel v. Granville, 530 U.S. 57 (2000), but the funny thing is this statement about teachers knowing what is best for their kids goes so directly against a different passage in that case:

[O]ur constitutional system long ago rejected any notion that a child is the mere creature of the State and, on the contrary, asserted that parents generally have the right, coupled with the high duty, to recognize and prepare [their children] for additional obligations. . . . The law’s concept of the family rests on a presumption that parents possess what a child lacks in maturity, experience, and capacity for judgment required for making life’s difficult decisions. More important, historically it has recognized that natural bonds of affection lead parents to act in the best interests of their children.

(Emphasis added.) Obviously, this isn’t true 100% of the time—and the Supreme Court was pretty explicit that it wasn’t. We wouldn’t have laws prohibiting physical abuse of children by their parents if it was—which apparently Chris Hayes opposes? But the heavy presumption in the law is that in most cases, the parents (or guardians) are the best people to act in the best interests of children because, you know, they presumably actually love them.

Anyway, so this went viral for all the wrong reasons (or hear us out, maybe they’re the right reasons) and…

so … get ready … get set … let the dragging begin!

Actually, we don’t think he will ever change his mind. It is increasingly clear that this is what the Democrats are.

And this one is powerful, albeit marred by a typo.

The full text reads:

Teachers didn’t hold my daughter’s hand when she was learning how to walk. Teachers didn’t feed her by a bottle at 2am in the morning. Teachers didn’t rock her to sleep afterwards. Teachers are[n’t] preparing her food every night, or her breakfast every morning. Teachers aren’t ready to go to jail if someone hurts her. Teachers aren’t invested for the rest of their lives into this one child. Teachers aren’t going to give her away at her wedding.

I don’t co-parent with teachers. This child is part of their job. My child is my heart and soul, and I’ll fight with every fiber in my body to keep foreign indoctrination away from her.

Yeah, and the food prepared at school? An objective observer might see what kids are fed and decide that the schools actually hate them.

Trending

He’s not wrong.

And that prompted this weird response:

Actually, we have heard that this teacher was actually carrying out a long-term troll, trying to see how ridiculous his conduct would have to be until he was fired. We don’t feel super strong about the sourcing of the claim, but it’s something to keep in mind.

The dragging goes on and on, but if we can get personal for a moment:

Not all teachers are bad, just as not all parents are good. Some teachers really do care. They recognize that they are key to providing an equal opportunity for their students and to preparing them for a successful life in this republic, and they do their best to lift their students up. But even the most caring teacher does not beat the love of the average parent. It’s one of many reasons why we favor robust vouchers.

It’s also why we favor cameras in the classroom that parents (and only parents) can watch at any time.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: biden adminstrationDepartment of EducationMiguel Cardonaparents' rightsSecretary of Educationthey aren't your kids