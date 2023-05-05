Monticello is Jefferson’s home and it is now a tourist attraction in Charlottesville, Virginia. In its gift shop, they sell this mug:

It says ‘Life Liberty Happiness Coffee.’ That is obviously a reference to Declaration of Independence, where it declares that we have an unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, cheekily ranking the right to coffee just below those other three rights.

On Tuesday, Esquire decided they wanted to talk about the effing communists anti-Coffee movement. Yes, apparently this is actually a thing:

Do we have to tell you that this got pushback?

If one person wants to ban coffee and tomorrow he convinces one other person to join his crusade, then that is technically a ‘growing contingent,’ but its still just two people.

Why choose, though?

Analysis: true.

So… wait… proposed Twitchy piece: ‘Why Democrats should totally run on banning coffee.’

