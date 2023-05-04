We’re old enough to remember when Stephen King would admit he was not one of the smarter writers out there, but apparently, Mr. King has a new tactic to convince us to give up our guns and to ignore the growing Biden scandals:

That’s right, he is now putting two spaces between each word. Evidently, he believes this will make what he says extra persuasive.

Hey, let’s try it:

 

You  will  subscribe  to  Twitchy  VIP  and  send  this  author  the  title  to  your  car!

 

Did it work? We’re guessing it didn’t.

This led to (more) mockery:

Ding, ding, ding!!!

Hey! We resemble those remarks!

Some noted that it is strange that he brings up gun control in the same sentence as Hunter Biden:

That article tells a heck of a story:

On Oct. 23, 2018, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and daughter in law Hallie were involved in a bizarre incident in which Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, only to return later to find it gone.

Delaware police began investigating, concerned that the trash can was across from a high school and that the missing gun could be used in a crime, according to law enforcement officials and a copy of the police report obtained by POLITICO.

But a curious thing happened at the time: Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale, according to two people, one of whom has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact. …

The incident did not result in charges or arrests.

Of course it didn’t.

 

To be fair, we think in that circumstance Stephen King would want us to focus on the laptop and gun control.

In addition to that mockery, some attacked his silly premise:

After all, even if we believed we should have more gun control (and we don’t), that is not a reason to ignore the Hunter Biden story.

And of course, one person responding to King decided to go there:

Seriously, the ending stretch of IT is beyond messed up. But do we really want Stephen King to talk about it?

Ack!!! No, we didn’t!

Good lord, deflection is an ongoing theme with him, isn’t it?

***

