We’re old enough to remember when Stephen King would admit he was not one of the smarter writers out there, but apparently, Mr. King has a new tactic to convince us to give up our guns and to ignore the growing Biden scandals:

It might be time to stop talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop and do something about America’s problem with gun violence. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 3, 2023

That’s right, he is now putting two spaces between each word. Evidently, he believes this will make what he says extra persuasive.

Hey, let’s try it:

Did it work? We’re guessing it didn’t.

This led to (more) mockery:

Why does he keep putting two spaces between words? Is this an advanced writer trick I need to learn? https://t.co/bUrFDYfWDZ — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 4, 2023

His clap emoji was broken — Dr Whom (@chapel3929) May 4, 2023

I think it's so we read as slowly as he thinks. 😉 — Lawrence M Daniels (@l_m_daniels) May 4, 2023

A gimmick to distract from the fact that he's a mediocre writer with insane political beliefs. — MidwesternPerson (@MidwesternPersn) May 4, 2023

Ding, ding, ding!!!

It’s how he gets his books so thick. — Gabo (@neomort) May 4, 2023

Me writing papers in college when there was a minimum page requirement. — Kt (@trenta_kt) May 4, 2023

Hey! We resemble those remarks!

Some noted that it is strange that he brings up gun control in the same sentence as Hunter Biden:

It might be time to be reminded once again Hunter Biden lied on a background check to obtain a gun illegally. Yet the FBI covered it up. Let’s talk about that shall we? — ❥❥❥𝔹𝕝❀𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕖❥❥❥ (@Cadence4Trump) May 3, 2023

If you want to talk about guns, let's start with Joe Biden's own son Hunter lying on a background check to obtain a gun illegally. He then proceeded to throw the gun away in a trashcan beside an elementary school. Yes, Joe Biden's own son breaks current gun laws in the US… — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 3, 2023

That article tells a heck of a story:

On Oct. 23, 2018, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and daughter in law Hallie were involved in a bizarre incident in which Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, only to return later to find it gone. Delaware police began investigating, concerned that the trash can was across from a high school and that the missing gun could be used in a crime, according to law enforcement officials and a copy of the police report obtained by POLITICO. But a curious thing happened at the time: Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale, according to two people, one of whom has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact. … The incident did not result in charges or arrests.

Of course it didn’t.

Hunter Biden had his dead brother’s wife (who he was sleeping with) illegally stash his illegally possessed gun. I know you don’t want to look into influence peddling to foreign nations by a VP and President but any way you skin this it’ll end better than “giant spider”. So, no. https://t.co/wsCJVoPjV2 — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) May 4, 2023

"It's time to stop asking about the absolute corruption of those In power, and Instead make sure you give up your guns, so that when the corrupt people In power lock you down again, you can't fight back." No wonder you write great horror fiction… you want It to come true. 😬 — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) May 4, 2023

I love that you purchased the blue check-mark. — Andrew Hoelzel (@ahoelzel) May 3, 2023

Stephen wants us to stop talking about the politically damning thing, got it. — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) May 4, 2023

No, Stephen. I, for one, would like to know if our President has loyalties to foreign adversaries. https://t.co/NtnFX2uEQS — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) May 4, 2023

If it was Don Jr.’s laptop, obviously he’d say “we need to focus in this laptop above all else.” https://t.co/x7KfKWY2E2 — Shitpost cannon 🇨🇦 (@cannonposter) May 3, 2023

To be fair, we think in that circumstance Stephen King would want us to focus on the laptop and gun control.

It might be time for you to delete your account, like you promised.@StephenKing https://t.co/egYlJoFGZh — saywhat 🇦🇺🇺🇲 (@saywhatmusk) May 4, 2023

In addition to that mockery, some attacked his silly premise:

Because we can only do one thing at a time… https://t.co/lI0ChLUlFM — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) May 4, 2023

Let’s discuss both and not, “pick and choose”based on an agenda. — Mike Nation (@RealMikeNation) May 3, 2023

Or just talk about both. One does not have to be ignored in order to talk about the other. — FanOfObjectiveTruth (@FanOfObjTruth) May 3, 2023

The false dichotomy to end all false dichotomies. https://t.co/iMb26MZFiD — Will Kingston🎙️ (@WillKingston) May 4, 2023

After all, even if we believed we should have more gun control (and we don’t), that is not a reason to ignore the Hunter Biden story.

And of course, one person responding to King decided to go there:

It might be time to start talking about your love of kiddie porn. https://t.co/ZkP273C0XD — Ginny Fidler 💋 (@KathyMschotschi) May 4, 2023

Seriously, the ending stretch of IT is beyond messed up. But do we really want Stephen King to talk about it?

Stephen King: "It’s fascinating" people are more offended by #It's child orgy than its child murders https://t.co/D38mbnCaRR — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 8, 2017

Ack!!! No, we didn’t!

Good lord, deflection is an ongoing theme with him, isn’t it?

***

