Previously we told you about how Representative Alexandria Occasional-Cortex Ocasio-Cortez declared that Jordan Neely was ‘murdered.’ Here’s that tweet:

And we told you how Representative Ayanna Pressley declared it a lynching:

(The community notes were added after we initially reported on the tweet.)

And now we start to get pushback from this rush to judgment from New York City Mayor Eric Adams:

Indeed, even the New York Times is indicating that it’s not really slam dunk that the death of Mr. Neely was a murder or a lynching:

And this twitter account starts to highlight the problems that might arise in this case:

It might be useful at this point to bring in a little law. New York law does allow for the use of force to defend yourself or others. It says:

A person may, subject to the provisions of subdivision two, use physical force upon another person when and to the extent he or she reasonably believes such to be necessary to defend himself, herself or a third person from what he or she reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of unlawful physical force by such other person

However, if you escalate it to deadly force, you have to meet a higher standard:

A person may not use deadly physical force upon another person under circumstances specified in subdivision one unless … the actor reasonably believes that such other person is using or about to use deadly physical force.

We are skipping over some complexities. For instance, New York has a duty to retreat but 1) it only applies if you can do without endangering yourself or others, and 2) how do you retreat off a moving subway train? There are also relevant questions of who was the initial aggressor. Finally, there is the definition of ‘deadly force’ in New York law: ‘[P]hysical force which, under the circumstances in which it is used, is readily capable of causing death or other serious physical injury.’

Any competent lawyer recognizes there are several avenues of defense. First, was any force justified (as a matter of law)? Second, was deadly force justified? Certainly, if no force was justified then the video definitely shows a crime, but that’s the rub, isn’t it?

However, suppose force is justified, but not deadly force? First, his lawyer could argue that while the force he used caused death, it wasn’t technically ‘deadly force’ as defined by the law. Second, his lawyer could argue that even if it is deadly force, his client didn’t intend to use deadly force. Of course, then we might talk about whether his conduct is reckless, or criminal negligence.

However, the overarching point is that there are a lot of questions no one knows the answers to. What happened before the men used force against Mr. Neely? Did he make threats? Did he engage in violence? We don’t know, so the only rational answer is to reserve judgment—just like Mayor Adams is.

Adams also released statement via email:

Meanwhile, Adrienne Adams, Speaker of the New York City Council decided to pour gasoline on the fire:

Sigh.

In response to Adams’ statement above, Elie Mystal (who is a man) wrote on Twitter: ‘This f—king guy.’

Only his statement was not censored, which is why we are not placing the tweet directly on this site.

Sadly, Mad Scientist Fat Albert went on:

First, he is alleged to be a marine, albeit one discharged from the corps, and its interesting that Mr. Mystal assumes that he is having trouble readjusting to society, instead of assuming he acted in a legally justified manner and is, therefore, innocent. Or maybe Mr. Mystal could just reserve judgment like a sane person.

It’s also interesting that he assumes that the bystanders didn’t approve. They were there. Unlike Mr. Mystal, they actually saw what happened before force was applied to Mr. Neely. They may have felt, rightly or wrongly, that what they were seeing was lawful self-defense or defense of others.

This apparently was responding to the New York Times piece above suggesting it might not be open and shut. How Mr. Mystal, a lawyer, doesn’t know they are utterly correct is beyond me.

The piece is indeed full of the same kind of assumptions that just aren’t justified by the evidence. We’re honestly surprised that The Nation doesn’t have a problem with the potential defamation suit he has exposed them to.

Saner people had other thoughts:

Some made the point that even if this was illegal, this kind of thing is predictable:

Here’s hoping that justice is done in this case. But we are not optimistic when the D.A. is Alvin Bragg.

