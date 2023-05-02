One of our favorite moments in the original Guardians of the Galaxy comes when Rocket is arguing with Drax:

Drax: This vermin speaks of affairs he knows nothing about!

Rocket: (angrily) That is true!

Drax: He has no respect!

Rocket: (angrily) That is also true!

Rolling Stone Magazine wrote a piece dripping with contempt toward Ted Cruz:

In turn, that prompted Ted Cruz’s ‘Rocket’ moment:

This prompted a few other single-word responses:

But a few people had more to say:

That person isn’t wrong.

Rolling Stone even got dragged directly in the replies:

Fair.

Looks like things are going badly for them.

Incidentally, there is video of Cruz saying it:

And he also gave a strong defense of Clarence Thomas, pointing out that racism is behind the unique degree of vitriol Justice Thomas faces:

Senator Cruz is arguing that because Justice Thomas is black, liberals believe he has to be liberal like them and so they are uniquely angry because of that sense of betrayal.

You know, just like we argued the other day

Wait, does Ted Cruz read Twitchy?!

***

