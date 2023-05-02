One of our favorite moments in the original Guardians of the Galaxy comes when Rocket is arguing with Drax:

Drax: This vermin speaks of affairs he knows nothing about! Rocket: (angrily) That is true! Drax: He has no respect! Rocket: (angrily) That is also true!

Rolling Stone Magazine wrote a piece dripping with contempt toward Ted Cruz:

Cruz also attacked White House staffers, calling them "little Marxists with no experience in the real world." https://t.co/wfg22i0Cg7 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 30, 2023

In turn, that prompted Ted Cruz’s ‘Rocket’ moment:

This prompted a few other single-word responses:

Respect. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 1, 2023

Bravo!👏🏻🇺🇸🔥 — Honora Barrett (@HonoraBarrett) May 1, 2023

Accurate. — Dan Peters (@TheDanPeters) May 1, 2023

But a few people had more to say:

Get Ted…. where did you ever come up with that idea? pic.twitter.com/ZMllS0FE6L — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) May 1, 2023

Don’t mince words, Senator. Tell us how you really feel. — Excelsior Strategies (@Excelsior_PR) May 1, 2023

Of course, to RS, the Marxists are the good guys. 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/uhOJhb35Ph — James Burwell 🇺🇸 (@jsburwell) May 1, 2023

lol rock on its true. i like how rolling stone thinks they have moral high ground when they put a picture of the boston bomber on their front page idolizing him unbelievable. — Hologram_ (@ArnoldJanikows1) May 1, 2023

That person isn’t wrong.

Rolling Stone even got dragged directly in the replies:

He's right — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) May 1, 2023

"New Castle county council from 1970 to 1972. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972 at the age of 29" Biden has lived off Citizens Tax Dollars all of his Adult life. A constant slush-fund of other people's money to spend while he enjoys perks and insider privileges. — bratNvet **Patriots** MAGA** NoLists (@bratNvet) May 1, 2023

and again he is being truthful –based — 🇺🇸 JimAaron 🇺🇸 (@ArOkTxNm1) May 1, 2023

I think you're going to find that this is very much the case. If you look in a mirror, the, "attack," very likely applies to yourselves. — Frank Earl (@MadScientist_42) May 1, 2023

I don't know if you intended this, but you're making me respect him even more. — Tim (@Tim11052850) May 1, 2023

😂🤣 He's right though. Just like the employees of Rolling Stone. For instance, remember all of those articles where RS journalists got caught just straight lying? About Covid/Ivermectin? About the frat at UVA?

You paid $1.65 Million for that one…https://t.co/2wN0p7jaJ1 — The burgs (@Shagenlo1) May 1, 2023

They act like this isn't just a statement of fact. https://t.co/Lq2m7hBgQZ — Ol' Dirty Hamster (@oldirtyhamster) May 1, 2023

Funny how @RollingStone posts these comments by @TedCruz in a way meant to demean him. They’re true comments and wonderfully stated. The Biden White House is full of Marxists, and they are not smart ones! https://t.co/4rWzKNduuh — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 1, 2023

Oh look,

little Marxist Peter Wade of the little Marxist Rolling Stone magazine sticking up for little Marxist inexperienced White House staffers. https://t.co/7APVKr8lMo — The Censored K9 (@canine2) May 1, 2023

He left out that the media are too. https://t.co/PzTLuEhA9z — Dusty (@dustopian) May 1, 2023

Fair.

Boy, that tweet is NOT going the way RS thought it would. I doubt it's even getting click-throughs. — Robert Upshaw🀄 (@robeiae) May 1, 2023

Looks like things are going badly for them.

Incidentally, there is video of Cruz saying it:

Ted Cruz on Fox News accuses Joe Biden of behaving like a "terrorist" because he won't negotiate with Kevin McCarthy over the debt ceiling pic.twitter.com/K0xzCrJGDe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

And he also gave a strong defense of Clarence Thomas, pointing out that racism is behind the unique degree of vitriol Justice Thomas faces:

BARTIROMO: Did Clarence Thomas do something wrong? CRUZ: No … and they save a special degree of hate for him because he's a Black man pic.twitter.com/ZugTkkBJF6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

Senator Cruz is arguing that because Justice Thomas is black, liberals believe he has to be liberal like them and so they are uniquely angry because of that sense of betrayal.

You know, just like we argued the other day…

Wait, does Ted Cruz read Twitchy?!

