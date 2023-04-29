Yesterday, we told you about how Democrats tried to cheat in the process of amending the Constitution:

Today, they are attacking the Constitution itself by attempting to undermine the Supreme Court itself with one bogus ‘scandal’ after another. Via Mattathias Schwartz …

… we get the latest HORRIBLE SUPREME COURT SCANDAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

So just to be clear, she helps lawyers find jobs and gets paid when she is successful in placing them in jobs. She isn’t appearing before the Supreme Court. She isn’t working for a law firm appearing before the Supreme Court. She is at most helping people find jobs, who work for law firms, that someday might have business before the Supreme Court.

This is all based on the claims of Kendal B. Price, a supposed whistleblower, who used to work for the same recruiting firm. However, his lawyer, Joshua Dratel, kind of gives away the whole thing:

Dratel said that regardless of whether there was an actual conflict of interest, the linkage between the couple’s careers looked bad. ‘What’s the public confidence in a system when the firms which are appearing before the court are making decisions that are to the financial benefit of the chief justice?’ he asked.

Except there is no financial benefit to the Chief Justice. So, they can’t actually point to an actual ‘conflict of interest’ and there is no financial benefit to the Chief Justice, so what is the scandal?

Other lawyers were not impressed:

And while we don’t know if this Tweeter is a lawyer or not, this person drives Ms. Medvin’s point home:

Back to attorneys:

Still, we all know what is really going on, here:

Really, Jeff Blehar explains it well.

As we just saw, the whistleblower’s lawyer admitted there was no conflict.

Professor Bernstein agreed:

Someone tried to rebut the claim that this is politics:

A different Professor set her straight:

Indeed, people who are currently criticizing Roberts for his wife’s behavior walked right past the even more questionable conduct of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saint Ruth Bader of Ginsburg. Her husband worked for law firms that had business before the Supreme Court:

This is not about principle. This is about power, about destroying the Supreme Court as an institution so that nothing can stand in the left’s way.

Nothing good can come from that outcome.

