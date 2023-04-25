We have to warn you that this is not for the feint of heart, but @BillboardChris recently shared the story of an absolute horror show that caused the death of a 18-year-old young man who decided to ‘transition’ to being a young woman.

Once again, after this harrowing account of a young person’s needless death, the researchers assure the reader that ‘vaginal reconstruction’ has a ‘positive influence’ on the quality of life of ‘non-transgender and transgender women,’ but cautions that ‘physicians and patients need to be aware of serious complications that may arise.’

The investigation into the young person’s death revealed that the deadly strain of E-Coli most likely came from the patient’s own intestines, not from the hospital setting, meaning that the more risky vaginoplasty surgery necessary due to early puberty suppression almost certainly caused the fatality.

The thread contains a nauseating picture of some of the damage these butchers did to this young man, which we won’t include in this post because it really doesn’t add very much. The thread wraps up with this tweet:

Of course, we are supposed to believe that Boston Children’s Hospital never did the exact things they are admitting to having done. And the language is Orwellian in the extreme, portraying cut off an appendage, cutting it up and so on as ‘reconstruction.’ It’s not ‘reconstruction’ of a thing if it never existed before you ‘reconstructed’ it.

Indeed, the article @BillboardChris links to says that this young man was ‘one of the participants in the linchpin Dutch study upon which the entire child sex change experiment is based.’ In other words, these Dutch ‘scientists’ read about this story and still thought doing this to children was a good idea.

Rapper Zuby was appropriately disgusted:

Elon Musk shared Zuby’s horror:

Some people pointed out that the young man was 18, which is the age at which most people are able to consent to most things in America. However even if you buy that he was old enough to consent to the surgery (Musk doesn’t seem to) and the doctors were not committing malpractice to use tissue from his colon, @BillboardChris is saying that the problem arose in part because this young man received puberty blockers. That means he was getting these body-altering medications when he was too young for them, and that created a cascading chain of causation that eventually led to his death.

And apparently, it is relatively common to provide such body-altering chemicals:

Musk, for his part, was on an age-of-consent tear yesterday. For instance, when @zerohedge tweeted this out:

Musk had this reply:

It is worth noting that @zerohedge is correct:

However, it is Musk’s response that we find interesting.

And if so-called gender transition surgeries for minors weren’t bad enough, we have this fresh horror from the Netherlands:

(Not the Bee is the website the Babylon Bee created for stories so ridiculous that it sounds like a Babylon Bee parody, but it’s actually true.)

And Musk responded to that as well:

Finally, to return to Mr. Yang, yesterday he exposed a so-called ‘pioneer in gender health.’

This mass formation psychosis cannot end soon enough.

