We have to warn you that this is not for the feint of heart, but @BillboardChris recently shared the story of an absolute horror show that caused the death of a 18-year-old young man who decided to ‘transition’ to being a young woman.

An 18-year-old boy died when doctors tried to create a vagina for him using part of his colon. His colon was used because puberty blockers stopped growth of his genitals, which meant there wasn’t enough tissue to do the penile inversion surgery.https://t.co/BGF7Z7h0v2 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 25, 2023

Major complications began within 24 hours of surgery, and necrotising fasciitis was confirmed in the days that followed. Despite large doses of antibiotics and repeated removal of dead or infected tissue, the previously healthy patient went into multiple organ failure and died. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 25, 2023

Once again, after this harrowing account of a young person’s needless death, the researchers assure the reader that “vaginal reconstruction” has a “positive influence” on the quality of life of “non-transgender and transgender women," but cautions that “physicians and patients… — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 25, 2023

Once again, after this harrowing account of a young person’s needless death, the researchers assure the reader that ‘vaginal reconstruction’ has a ‘positive influence’ on the quality of life of ‘non-transgender and transgender women,’ but cautions that ‘physicians and patients need to be aware of serious complications that may arise.’

The investigation into the young person’s death revealed that the deadly strain of E-Coli most likely came from the patient’s own intestines, not from the hospital setting, meaning that the more risky vaginoplasty surgery necessary due to early puberty suppression almost… — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 25, 2023

The investigation into the young person’s death revealed that the deadly strain of E-Coli most likely came from the patient’s own intestines, not from the hospital setting, meaning that the more risky vaginoplasty surgery necessary due to early puberty suppression almost certainly caused the fatality.

The thread contains a nauseating picture of some of the damage these butchers did to this young man, which we won’t include in this post because it really doesn’t add very much. The thread wraps up with this tweet:

This surgery is being done in children’s hospitals across the U.S. Dr. Oren Ganor of @BostonChildrens says they “reconstruct things the way they were supposed to be for that patient.” pic.twitter.com/p9j3Hoq7uD — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 25, 2023

Of course, we are supposed to believe that Boston Children’s Hospital never did the exact things they are admitting to having done. And the language is Orwellian in the extreme, portraying cut off an appendage, cutting it up and so on as ‘reconstruction.’ It’s not ‘reconstruction’ of a thing if it never existed before you ‘reconstructed’ it.

Indeed, the article @BillboardChris links to says that this young man was ‘one of the participants in the linchpin Dutch study upon which the entire child sex change experiment is based.’ In other words, these Dutch ‘scientists’ read about this story and still thought doing this to children was a good idea.

Rapper Zuby was appropriately disgusted:

Horrifying. People in the West really need to pause and consider WTF they are doing and supporting with this. The reality is so vile that even advocates rely purely on euphemisms and fluffy language to get around it. https://t.co/sVz4Edd4lX — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) April 25, 2023

That first sentence just shouldn't be a thing in any type of sane society… This is Frankenstein level stuff. It is grotesque. Intellectuals can 'rationalise' anything but there is also wisdom in disgust and natural revulsion. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) April 25, 2023

This type of stuff is where 'progressive' and even some forms of 'libertarian' thinking fall short for me. If someone has body dysmorphia or is depressed, I don't think it is right to carve them up, or 'help' to kill them, respectively. Even if they 'consent'. It's backwards. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) April 25, 2023

There are all sorts of strange problems, disorders, and mental illnesses that exist across the human population. Butchering or straight up killing people isn't the answer. That's so dark. I think people know this intuitively but they get stuck in their ideologies. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) April 25, 2023

Elon Musk shared Zuby’s horror:

I agree. This is super messed up. Mature, consenting adults should do as they wish, so long as they do not harm anyone else, but this child was too young for any kind of consent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2023

Some people pointed out that the young man was 18, which is the age at which most people are able to consent to most things in America. However even if you buy that he was old enough to consent to the surgery (Musk doesn’t seem to) and the doctors were not committing malpractice to use tissue from his colon, @BillboardChris is saying that the problem arose in part because this young man received puberty blockers. That means he was getting these body-altering medications when he was too young for them, and that created a cascading chain of causation that eventually led to his death.

And apparently, it is relatively common to provide such body-altering chemicals:

Seven gender clinics told Reuters that they give puberty blockers or hormones to children at the first visit https://t.co/sQEb5fXcMH https://t.co/lBapY2YCLP pic.twitter.com/Oo0a4rNFiW — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 25, 2023

Hundreds of breasts removed and dozens of genital surgeries on patients aged 13-17 — and these are just the procedures paid by insurance. They are doing surgeries to minors. pic.twitter.com/a9ocwJSxlQ — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 25, 2023

Musk, for his part, was on an age-of-consent tear yesterday. For instance, when @zerohedge tweeted this out:

*SENATE BILL WOULD SET AGE LIMIT FOR KIDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: WAPO — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 25, 2023

Musk had this reply:

Age limit for sterilization by the state or parents too? Or is that too much to hope for. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2023

It is worth noting that @zerohedge is correct:

An incoming bipartisan Senate bill would set an age minimum for kids on social media at 13 and require parental consent for those 13-17. It's led by Schatz & Cotton and could be introduced as early as this week https://t.co/iC6Y4OfAKw — Cristiano Lima (@viaCristiano) April 25, 2023

However, it is Musk’s response that we find interesting.

And if so-called gender transition surgeries for minors weren’t bad enough, we have this fresh horror from the Netherlands:

The Netherlands legalizes parents euthanizing their sick children at any age https://t.co/myQtQdrgRc — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 24, 2023

(Not the Bee is the website the Babylon Bee created for stories so ridiculous that it sounds like a Babylon Bee parody, but it’s actually true.)

And Musk responded to that as well:

I agree with assisted suicide if someone is a mature adult, but definitely not kids. There is a reason we have an age of consent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2023

Finally, to return to Mr. Yang, yesterday he exposed a so-called ‘pioneer in gender health.’

Local Indianapolis report on 9-y/o trans-ID boy. includes interview w/ "Yeet the Teets" surgeon who advertises masectomies to teens on TikTok & recently did video advertising to "eunuch identified" patients. Referred to as "pioneer in transgender health"https://t.co/aglvx2bS6O pic.twitter.com/EsOsDNQbIS — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 23, 2023

She tells the reporter that "we do not perform gender affirmation surgery on children." She told the NYT that she removes the breasts of 40 patients per months, most of whom have been found through TikTok, and that she has operated at least on 13-year old and one 14-year old. pic.twitter.com/wH0zojL4Wa — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 23, 2023

She also told the Times, "I don't know of a single case of regret." though one of her patients is a prominent detransitioner pic.twitter.com/vwjINaYcQU — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 23, 2023

The same family was featured in a Today Show segment in June 2022 https://t.co/zCBPCfbY5R — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 23, 2023

This mass formation psychosis cannot end soon enough.