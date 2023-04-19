On March 8, 2023, an organization called UNAIDS (which apparently represents the U.N.’s efforts to fight AIDS), came together with The International Committee of Jurists (ICJ), and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to officially launch a new set of ‘expert jurist legal principles to guide the application of international human rights law to criminal law.’

In other words, these groups are launching something called the ‘8 March Principles.’ However, for some reason, the document just got attention in the last few days, and … oh boy:

We have looked up this document and it is frankly a mealy-mouthed mess, but here’s the key paragraph:

Moreover, sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law. In this context, the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them. Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees.

So they’re saying they disagree with certain unspecified laws on the age of consent and therefore all the people in charge of enforcing the law—basically cops and prosecutors in America—should ignore the law if they feel the child can actually consent. That’s not quite saying all children can consent or that we should do away with all age-of-consent laws, but they definitely think many age-of-consent laws are already too high and they are disturbingly vague about what the cut-off should be. Indeed, one can even interpret it as arguing that shouldn’t be any age of consent, but rather a vague test determining whether the child is capable of meaningful consent.

Also, they do say that prostitution should be legal in nearly all cases: ‘The exchange of sexual services between consenting adults … may not be criminalized, absent coercion, force, abuse of authority or fraud.’

Naturally, there has been some pushback.

MAP stands for ‘Minor Attracted Person’ which is a term being used to try to rebrand pedophiles as something other than monsters.

Even Legal Feminist, which describes itself as a ‘Collection of feminist lawyers’ was disturbed and shared some highlights:

Their community was bothered, too:

Some people connected a few other dots:

Yes, a lot of people who work for the UN have been accused of child sexual abuse.

Several people tried to defend it by inserting words:

This is one of many who made this claim. And was (verbally) smacked down:

We’ll go with Suz and ‘Gray Zone’ on this. The language is not limited to children having sex with other children—and it really wouldn’t be hard to say so if that is what they meant. But to be charitable to the ‘Darins’ of the world, what UNAIDS said is so evil it would be normal for some people to have trouble believing UNAIDS actually meant what they said.

A sillier defense was offered by ‘Mildred’s Moustache’:

That’s a weird place to start. The more logical place to start, when someone says a document says something is to look at the document itself. And LiveAction provides a link to the UNAIDS website, which in turn links to the source document. So ‘Moustache’ could simply figure out for him or herself whether or not this is true as step 1. That was our starting point: are they actually saying it?

Instead, this person starts with an ad hominem.

Sadly, ‘Mustache’ goes on:

That’s right, he or she is looking at everything but what UNAIDS says about consent.

At this point, they are spinning conspiracy theories, rather than addressing the actual claim.

No one objects to that part. So add straw man to the list of fallacies this person has employed.

In other words, they are basically right.

Except it does say that age-of-consent laws should be routinely ignored and doesn’t limit their analysis to minors.

‘Conspiracy’ is just a dog whistle here to try to distract you from the words UNAIDS actually said—ironically after ‘Mustache’ spun their own conspiracy theory.

All-in-all a terrible attempt at debunking.

So, this is the latest garbage from the U.N., which is fundamentally a trash organization. Maybe at one time, the U.N. was useful, but today it is little more than a club for dictators pushing values that rightly horrify most Americans.

And just as a reminder, this document promoting sex—promoting children being more sexually active and promoting prostitution—is coming from an organization that allegedly wants to fight AIDS. The mind boggles.

