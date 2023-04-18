This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: all reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

A parking garage in lower Manhattan has collapsed and according to CNN, reportedly one person is dead and six people are injured. At this time, authorities appear to be continuing their search of the rubble.

Here is a video of the immediate aftermath:

Mr. Guerra says he shot the video personally.

Some other videos:

NYC officials discuss the collapse, here:

More video of the aftermath:

Video of the situation on the streets:

A different angle on the aftermath:

And this is allegedly the ‘robot dog’ they are using to search the rubble:

As Glenn Reynolds would say, ‘Well, this is the 21st century, you know.’

More:

And some expressed appropriate concern for those who were caught in this and gratitude for first responders:

And for some life went on …

Still, we are sure that many more people are praying for everyone in harm’s way and their loved ones than we have seen on Twitter. We are among those hoping and praying for the best outcomes possible.

