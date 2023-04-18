This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: all reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

A parking garage in lower Manhattan has collapsed and according to CNN, reportedly one person is dead and six people are injured. At this time, authorities appear to be continuing their search of the rubble.

Here is a video of the immediate aftermath:

Garage collapse in the Financial District in downtown NYC. 🙏 Praying that the garage workers made it out. pic.twitter.com/5CyBa1VcfB — Erasmo Guerra (@erasmoguerra) April 18, 2023

Mr. Guerra says he shot the video personally.

UPDATE: 1 person killed in NYC parking garage collapse, officials warn injuries and death totals may ‘change rapidly’ https://t.co/nEZ2Dce2U1 pic.twitter.com/s83SsIzCgY — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2023

Some other videos:

BREAKING: A parking garage collapse in New York City's lower Manhattan caused several injuries, local emergency officials and media said, adding people may be trapped in the structure https://t.co/TUVNaSMq8x pic.twitter.com/FmARrJKXAW — Reuters (@Reuters) April 18, 2023

Acting #NYC Buildings Commissioner and first responders arriving at scene of Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse. #NYPD blocking access — even to residents — near the site on Ann St. for safety. pic.twitter.com/w7RLhwfAcZ — Ben Von Klemperer (@BVKImages) April 18, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Footage from a vehicle inside in parking lot the explosion and collapse reported in Manhattan parking garage at Ann St and William St. Multiple people trapped, according to 911 calls. pic.twitter.com/wHCQl9tPSB — Yid Info (@YidInfoOfficial) April 18, 2023

NYC officials discuss the collapse, here:

FDNY officials provide an update on a parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan https://t.co/nTinhAuMZy — FDNY (@FDNY) April 18, 2023

More video of the aftermath:

#BREAKING | The roof of a parking garage has collapsed in Lower Manhattan. The collapse happened around 4:15 p.m. at Ann and William streets. Citizen app video showed vehicles piled on top of each other after the roof collapsed. pic.twitter.com/OzVHn3SEcv — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 18, 2023

Video of the situation on the streets:

#BREAKING One Dead, Multiple Injured in MASSIVE Parking Garage Collapse in Manhattan Financial district. One person is still missing as rescue efforts are underway Video by Ed Quinn [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/dmSn8cwe9K — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) April 18, 2023

A different angle on the aftermath:

BREAKING NEWS: Authorities: 1 dead, 5 injured in parking garage collapse in Manhattan's Financial District. https://t.co/XQjLAK3ARX pic.twitter.com/3ZPG79Bf0x — News12BX (@News12BX) April 18, 2023

And this is allegedly the ‘robot dog’ they are using to search the rubble:

The FDNY’s robot dog is a Dalmatian – it’s checking the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan pic.twitter.com/OeHuAyvm9t — LilEsBella 💅🏽 (@LilEsBella) April 18, 2023

As Glenn Reynolds would say, ‘Well, this is the 21st century, you know.’

More:

ROBOT DOG and DRONES used for rescue operation of MAJOR Parking Garage Collapse in Manhattan. One Dead, 6 Injured. https://t.co/s0qg3JI07Q pic.twitter.com/t2ZoGFYTJS — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) April 18, 2023

If anyone has loved ones or friends who park in that parking garage in Lower Manhattan, ABC 7 is covering it live. 1 dead, multiple injured in parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattanhttps://t.co/hAgeAUgElu#NYC #ParkingGarage #Collapse #LowerManhattan #financialdistrict — Tay Austin (@Jasamsdestiny) April 18, 2023

And some expressed appropriate concern for those who were caught in this and gratitude for first responders:

Tremendous capacity to respond to this type of event. N.Y. we are with you.#NewYork — Rafael Read (@rafaelread) April 18, 2023

And for some life went on …

Half a block down from the parking garage collapse, people are still getting cuts at Skullfade Barbers. The barbers told me they felt the shaking . One guy said he had just done a cut for a nearby hotel guest who had to go get his car from the garage pic.twitter.com/eq172sqgTU — David Brand (@DavidFBrand) April 18, 2023

Still, we are sure that many more people are praying for everyone in harm’s way and their loved ones than we have seen on Twitter. We are among those hoping and praying for the best outcomes possible.