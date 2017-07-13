Constitutional scholar Neil deGrasse Tyson has an important reminder about the First Amendment:

The US Constitution grants freedom of speech in its First Amendment, but does not protect you from ridicule for being wrong. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 13, 2017

He’s right about the ridicule thing. What he’s not, however, is self-aware.

Gotta love it when a guy who basically spends his days trying to ruin things for people and frequently winds up with egg on his own face gets all lecture-y about understanding when you’re wrong.

Being wrong is your right. — Tono C (@modorus) July 13, 2017

Oh, and speaking of being wrong:

The constitution doesn't "grant" rights, it protects you from the governments taking them away. Important distinction. #naturalrights — Cole (@Robcole24) July 13, 2017

It doesn't grant anything. Free speech is our natural right. 1A restricts the government from infringing on that right. — obeyconsume (@obeyconsume) July 13, 2017

Actually our rights aren't granted to us. We have those Rights, they are ours. The gov't doesn't grant us rights. — John Maksuta (@JohnMaksuta) July 13, 2017

So should I ridicule you? The Constitution doesn't grant freedom; it acknowledges and is supposed to protect it. — DrBrooks (@DrBrooks2013) July 13, 2017

The constitution doesn't grant any rights, it only guarantees them. The second amendment protects them. — Jeffrey White (@releasethekeken) July 13, 2017

The Constitution doesn't grant rights, it says government can't infringe on rights with which we were born. Try reading it once. https://t.co/ZpSvlQb9Xk — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 13, 2017

The Constitution doesn't "grant" rights, genius. But hey looks like you were right about that second part. https://t.co/aeXvOOh6A4 — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) July 13, 2017

The Constitution doesn't GRANT anybody anything. But you're right about the second part, you ignorant, pompous ass. https://t.co/PQinKf1GoE — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) July 13, 2017

Never change, Neil.

What a doofus.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

