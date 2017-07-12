Stop the presses! ABC News has caught Attorney General Jeff Sessions engaging in some shadowy hateful activity:

AG Sessions delivered speech to an alleged “anti-LGBT hate group,” but the DOJ is refusing to reveal what he said. https://t.co/sWxap65RXG pic.twitter.com/NFfbvZGGbr — ABC News (@ABC) July 12, 2017

The actual headline doesn’t even bother with the “alleged” bit:

So, what is this “hate group”? The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents Jack Phillips, a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding in 2012. And who decided that the Alliance Defending Freedom is a “hate group”? None other than the fine folks at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

I stopped reading when I got to the words "Southern Poverty Law Center." — Bill David (@proust1974) July 12, 2017

It is a hate group according to SPLC, not an objective source. — Colette Verdun (@ColetteVerdun) July 12, 2017

"Designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center". HAHAHAHAAHAAHAHAHAHA! — You'reNoDaisy (@ChazK1234) July 12, 2017

Guess their word is good enough for ABC News.

Sure this organization just won a religious liberty case before SCOTUS 7-2, but why not have @ABC news outrageously label them a hate group? pic.twitter.com/HvlNI1tTMt — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 12, 2017

Yeah, why not?

Holy shit. The "hate group" is Alliance Defending Freedom? Are you kidding me? https://t.co/edPLyyvJfp — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 12, 2017

Speechless. — Jarvis The Evil (@JarvisTheEvil) July 12, 2017

Hate group?! This is why people don't trust the media. This is as dishonest as you can get. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) July 12, 2017

Unbelievable. What a disgustingly mendacious headline, ABC News. This is what people are sick of. https://t.co/gVb5Nn6C0T — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 12, 2017

The modern-day SPLC has about as much credibility when it comes to fighting “hate groups” as the ACLU has fighting for “civil liberties.” In other words, basically none whatsoever.

SPLC thinks every group that isn't like them is a hate group. Guys, you're losing by your own Tweets. It's embarrassing. — David 🦇 (@SantaCarlaDavid) July 12, 2017

Anti-LGBT & hate group are not necessarily synonymous. The SPLC now calls anyone they disagree with a hate group. They need to be checked. — Webb (@cobra429jet) July 12, 2017

the Southern Poverty Law Center is an extremely biased group that has been going around recently labeling many non-liberal orgs as hate grps — Pit Master (@PitWah0995) July 12, 2017

You should update reporting to include the fact that the SPLC is designating all kinds of innocent people as "hate mongers" on risible evid. — Tim Hirsch (@thewineismine) July 12, 2017