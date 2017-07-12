Stop the presses! ABC News has caught Attorney General Jeff Sessions engaging in some shadowy hateful activity:

So, what is this “hate group”? The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents Jack Phillips, a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding in 2012. And who decided that the Alliance Defending Freedom is a “hate group”? None other than the fine folks at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Guess their word is good enough for ABC News.

Yeah, why not?

The modern-day SPLC has about as much credibility when it comes to fighting “hate groups” as the ACLU has fighting for “civil liberties.” In other words, basically none whatsoever.

