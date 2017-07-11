Boy, the ACLU sure can pick ’em!

Yeah, Linda Sarsour is a model “civil rights” activist.

Trending

Not last time we checked, no.

Way to go, ACLU. If we didn’t take you seriously before, we definitely will now.

Thoroughly.

***

Related:

Full Twitchy coverage of Linda Sarsour

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ACLUAmerican Civil Liberties UnionCivil libertiescivil rightsLinda Sarsour