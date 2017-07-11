Boy, the ACLU sure can pick ’em!

You know, was thinking of making a donation to you until I saw this. She is divisive. — ViveLaResistance🇺🇸 (@ateacher97) July 11, 2017

Sorry to lose your donation but we still stand with Linda Sarsour. #IStandWithLinda https://t.co/md6XPvGb5H — ACLU National (@ACLU) July 11, 2017

Can you give us details on why you stand with Linda Sarsour? — Natalie Roth (@nateroth) July 11, 2017

She fights for civil rights and civil liberties. Here's a profile of @lsarsour for our magazine to learn more: https://t.co/6QYWtVabw9 https://t.co/910WSxDlZM — ACLU National (@ACLU) July 11, 2017

Yeah, Linda Sarsour is a model “civil rights” activist.

apparently you don't read much of what she writes. — AnxyAnarchist (@Liberty8691) July 11, 2017

Seriously? You apparently know very little about her at all. — LCKoons (@KAKRKBKMKE5) July 11, 2017

Not sure how you came to this judgment @ACLU, you might want to dig a little deeper. @lsarsour's own words do not support personal #liberty! — Orb of Concern (@ExecCanuck) July 11, 2017

Not last time we checked, no.

A Christian florist served a gay man for 9 years and ACLU is suing her for not doing his wedding. Sarsour endorses Sharia & ACLU lauds her. https://t.co/KXRUbxK2mz — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 11, 2017

Has the definition of "civil rights" been downgraded to mean paid maternity leave is better than being able to leave the house and drive? pic.twitter.com/RuWGE5aq1k — JLaw (@yoopermomma) July 11, 2017

Sharia + civil liberties– Intersectional AF https://t.co/UrnR0pXseX — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) July 11, 2017

She finds Sharia Law "reasonable" & thinks "it makes a lot of sense" *Sharia law murders gays, subjugates/honor kills women pic.twitter.com/dI2kcezim1 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) July 11, 2017

She's wants to take away vaginas, but 'civilly' pic.twitter.com/i2F5TL4Rto — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) July 11, 2017

Yup, a real fighter. 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Q6GFBNFqfS — Long little doggie (@54Doggie) July 11, 2017

And here's her warmly embracing a terrorist who murdered two innocent people. pic.twitter.com/2QgTuGAq0S — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) July 11, 2017

Way to go, ACLU. If we didn’t take you seriously before, we definitely will now.

Oh, for Christ's sake. Et tu, ACLU? — Charles Duesler (@EmperorDuesler) July 11, 2017

ACLU, you are letting us down. Please check with whom you are in bed. — Jim Cunningham (@shipsure) July 11, 2017

I have a monthly donation set up and can't figure out how to cancel. Please assist. — Moty Raven (@MotyRaven) July 11, 2017

I set up my donation to defend civil liberties in a time I felt they were specifically under fire, not to promote Antisemites. https://t.co/uH6ul3Bm49 — Moty Raven (@MotyRaven) July 11, 2017

When she supports my right to be a Jewish feminist with any beliefs I want re Israel, she'll be worth lauding. Wrong choice for an icon now. — Johanna Cohen (@JohannaRCohen) July 11, 2017

Ugh. No. Just no. She's not that at all. — SdotLow (@SdotLow) July 11, 2017

Thoroughly.

Shorter @ACLU: Fuck gays and women. They're not real people anyway. https://t.co/ae5bGs7aHh — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 11, 2017

It's too bad we don't have a prominent civil liberties defense organization that isn't garbage https://t.co/49p73T7bbV — Elise Terry, PAS-II (@elisecterry) July 11, 2017

Proving once again that all shitty people need to do to gain your approval is to couch their awfulness in flowery terms. — neontaster (@neontaster) July 11, 2017

