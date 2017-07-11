Boy, the ACLU sure can pick ’em!
The ACLU stands with @lsarsour #IStandWithLinda https://t.co/6QYWtVabw9
— ACLU National (@ACLU) July 11, 2017
You know, was thinking of making a donation to you until I saw this. She is divisive.
— ViveLaResistance🇺🇸 (@ateacher97) July 11, 2017
Sorry to lose your donation but we still stand with Linda Sarsour. #IStandWithLinda https://t.co/md6XPvGb5H
— ACLU National (@ACLU) July 11, 2017
Can you give us details on why you stand with Linda Sarsour?
— Natalie Roth (@nateroth) July 11, 2017
She fights for civil rights and civil liberties. Here's a profile of @lsarsour for our magazine to learn more: https://t.co/6QYWtVabw9 https://t.co/910WSxDlZM
— ACLU National (@ACLU) July 11, 2017
Yeah, Linda Sarsour is a model “civil rights” activist.
apparently you don't read much of what she writes.
— AnxyAnarchist (@Liberty8691) July 11, 2017
Seriously? You apparently know very little about her at all.
— LCKoons (@KAKRKBKMKE5) July 11, 2017
Not sure how you came to this judgment @ACLU, you might want to dig a little deeper. @lsarsour's own words do not support personal #liberty!
— Orb of Concern (@ExecCanuck) July 11, 2017
Not last time we checked, no.
A Christian florist served a gay man for 9 years and ACLU is suing her for not doing his wedding. Sarsour endorses Sharia & ACLU lauds her. https://t.co/KXRUbxK2mz
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 11, 2017
Has the definition of "civil rights" been downgraded to mean paid maternity leave is better than being able to leave the house and drive? pic.twitter.com/RuWGE5aq1k
— JLaw (@yoopermomma) July 11, 2017
Sharia + civil liberties– Intersectional AF https://t.co/UrnR0pXseX
— Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) July 11, 2017
She finds Sharia Law "reasonable" & thinks "it makes a lot of sense"
*Sharia law murders gays, subjugates/honor kills women pic.twitter.com/dI2kcezim1
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) July 11, 2017
MT @ACLU The ACLU stands with @lsarsour #IStandWithLinda pic.twitter.com/PaVyn9ntTd
— lauren (@LilMissRightie) July 11, 2017
She's wants to take away vaginas, but 'civilly' pic.twitter.com/i2F5TL4Rto
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) July 11, 2017
Yup, a real fighter. 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Q6GFBNFqfS
— Long little doggie (@54Doggie) July 11, 2017
And here's her warmly embracing a terrorist who murdered two innocent people. pic.twitter.com/2QgTuGAq0S
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) July 11, 2017
Way to go, ACLU. If we didn’t take you seriously before, we definitely will now.
Oh, for Christ's sake. Et tu, ACLU?
— Charles Duesler (@EmperorDuesler) July 11, 2017
ACLU, you are letting us down. Please check with whom you are in bed.
— Jim Cunningham (@shipsure) July 11, 2017
I have a monthly donation set up and can't figure out how to cancel. Please assist.
— Moty Raven (@MotyRaven) July 11, 2017
I set up my donation to defend civil liberties in a time I felt they were specifically under fire, not to promote Antisemites. https://t.co/uH6ul3Bm49
— Moty Raven (@MotyRaven) July 11, 2017
When she supports my right to be a Jewish feminist with any beliefs I want re Israel, she'll be worth lauding. Wrong choice for an icon now.
— Johanna Cohen (@JohannaRCohen) July 11, 2017
Ugh. No. Just no. She's not that at all.
— SdotLow (@SdotLow) July 11, 2017
For shame. https://t.co/YffuFE8wni
— neontaster (@neontaster) July 11, 2017
This is shameful. https://t.co/NXtBWJXY31
— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 11, 2017
Thoroughly.
Shorter @ACLU: Fuck gays and women. They're not real people anyway. https://t.co/ae5bGs7aHh
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 11, 2017
It's too bad we don't have a prominent civil liberties defense organization that isn't garbage https://t.co/49p73T7bbV
— Elise Terry, PAS-II (@elisecterry) July 11, 2017
Proving once again that all shitty people need to do to gain your approval is to couch their awfulness in flowery terms.
— neontaster (@neontaster) July 11, 2017
***
Related:
Full Twitchy coverage of Linda Sarsour