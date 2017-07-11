Wow, Joe Scarborough. This changes everything. Or is it nothing?

.@JoeNBC just announced during @colbertlateshow taping that he's leaving GOP. Now an Independent. Watch tonight at 11:35 on @CBS — Chris Licht (@ChrisLicht) July 11, 2017

Alrighty then.

File this in the "who gives a shit" bin. — PtitsThompson (@PtitsThompson) July 11, 2017

Surely somebody cares somewhere. Not us, but somebody.

Is that allowed, he helped light this dumpster fire? — Diogenes the Critic (@DiogenesCritic) July 11, 2017

That's what did it. Not all the free fun time he gave Trump during primaries. This tho.. https://t.co/cmjwwljc5X — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2017

That's cute Joe, I left last year while you and Mika were fawning all over him as he took down Rubio https://t.co/JIGBUrDTXy — 🕵🏽Luis A. Mendez🏖 (@AuthorLMendez) July 11, 2017

Pretty cute PR stunt considering Joe & Mika gave Trump outsized coverage and access during primary. But now he's principled? Lol, ok fella. https://t.co/pkEykLnqnV — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 11, 2017

He did more than enough damage by coddling Trump for months before it became uncool. His party ID means nothing. — PBPike (@PBPike38765) July 11, 2017

