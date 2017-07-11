So this Donald Trump Jr. email business is pretty messy, all right, but is it illegal? The jury’s still out on that, depending on whom you ask.

The latest “bombshell” does raise an interesting question, though: Was it illegal when Hillary Clinton’s allies allegedly got help from Ukraine when it came to oppo work and research on Trump?

To be clear, whatever shady business Hillary and her people were involved in does not excuse any shady business by Trump or his associates. But it does seem fair to ask why the outrage over “collusion” seems so one-sided.

Well, in any event:

Like we said: It’s messy.

