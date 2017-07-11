So this Donald Trump Jr. email business is pretty messy, all right, but is it illegal? The jury’s still out on that, depending on whom you ask.

Truth about DJT Jr. story: even if all alleged is true (a big "if," lest we get out over our skis), it's not criminal. Just super-sleazy. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 11, 2017

I'm still not at all convinced about criminality of DJT Jr. affair. But that doesn't matter w/r/t the ETHICALITY of it. These ppl are scum. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 11, 2017

The latest “bombshell” does raise an interesting question, though: Was it illegal when Hillary Clinton’s allies allegedly got help from Ukraine when it came to oppo work and research on Trump?

It is worth re-reading this @kenvogel story on Hillary Clinton's campaign and Ukraine embassy officials. https://t.co/5WfP8PBlrH — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 10, 2017

This from @politico in January. Apparently former Clinton officials worked with Ukrainians to trip up Trump. pic.twitter.com/CpdKSUrdaa — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 11, 2017

Friendly reminder that DNC operatives actively worked with Ukrainian gov officials to dig up oppo research https://t.co/Cfe9KhesV4 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 11, 2017

Waiting for CNN to run 24/7 coverage of how Crooked Hillary aides colluded with Ukraine to help defeat Donald Trump. I'll grab the popcorn!😁 — Elder Lansing (@ElderLansing) July 11, 2017

To be clear, whatever shady business Hillary and her people were involved in does not excuse any shady business by Trump or his associates. But it does seem fair to ask why the outrage over “collusion” seems so one-sided.

Forget for a second the “but the Dems did it too” angle. The point is, did the Dem’s actions set a legal bar that Jr. didn’t cross? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 11, 2017

Are Trump Jrs emails a story? Yes, just like its a story that Ukraine worked with Hillary's campaign. Do they deserve outrage? NO. — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) July 11, 2017

Accepting $ from Russia and selling off uranium production to Russia sans congressional review is OK. Accepting oppo isn’t I guess. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2017

Well, in any event:

Yes, Democrats are awful hypocrites. But the Trump campaign said repeatedly they had no contact with Russia. So yes, it's a story. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 11, 2017

Like we said: It’s messy.