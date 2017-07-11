Donald Trump Jr. just released a statement and the entire email chain with Rob Goldstone that’s at the center of the reporting by the New York Times on his meeting with a Kremlin-linked attorney:

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here’s the part everyone will be talking about today:

Rob Goldstone wrote:

“The crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offer to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father. This is obviously very high-level and sensitive information but it’s part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump-helped along by Aras and Emin.”

Trump responded with, “…if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer. Could we do a call first thing next week when I’m back?”

Apparently Trump Jr. released the email after the New York Times contacted him about the email:

Confirmed from an NYT source: "We were preparing to publish" story — Don Jr. camp "asked for more time" to comment "and then pre-empted us" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 11, 2017

Full size screenshots:

