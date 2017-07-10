The journalistic profession isn’t polling so well these days. Stuff like this isn’t likely to do it any favors:

The Trump administration has 133 nominees waiting for a vote and we learned a new word in the briefing, "stagflation"! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 10, 2017

Granted, nobody knows everything … but it seems like as a White House correspondent, April Ryan should know that “stagflation” is hardly a “new word.”

C’mon, indeed.

Well that's embarrassing for you — syd (@SydneyCarton1) July 10, 2017

New? Where the hell have you been? — Joel Capizzi (@joel_capizzi) July 10, 2017

A NEW word? How young are you??? — (((Jeff Goldman))) (@TheJeffGoldman) July 10, 2017

It isn't her youth that's a problem, it's her ignorance. — William Keane (@largebill68) July 10, 2017

No. Just no. Not everything is new and shocking. Look up Carter. https://t.co/kUrEH2vg7C — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2017

Stagflation is totally a new word and not a textbook economic term that has been around for 50+ years. https://t.co/CSnItVpoCP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 10, 2017

Dear April. That word has been around since the late '70's, early 80's. You are still young, unlike some of us! — rosemary sullivan (@rosemarysulliv1) July 10, 2017

Oh lord. Public history will tell you that we who remember the term, is not a new word. You youngs need to read history from say the 70s… — Aurona Youngblood (@Aurona47) July 10, 2017

Stagflation is the term that comes from Carters era. Even I know this AND I AM NOT EVEN LIVING IN THE US FFS. — Michael Durčák (@DurcakMisa) July 10, 2017

"Stagflation" disproved Keynesian econ and was quite a bit of How You Got Reagan. Would not be shocked journos never learned about it. https://t.co/FfKFbMZC02 — Just Karl (@justkarl) July 10, 2017

Absolutely inexplicable. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 10, 2017

Sadly, totally explicable. — Just Karl (@justkarl) July 10, 2017

Because Real Journalism™.

If history is the story of progress, why study the past? It's only the story of mistakes . . . — Richard Samuelson (@Rickersam2) July 10, 2017

Heh. Fair point.

If that word is new to you you really shouldn't have the job you do. — Mark (@twitmadin) July 10, 2017

***

Update:

Backpedal alert!

Marc Short made a mistake and said stagflation instead of stagnation. Of course I have heard of that word over the decades!! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 10, 2017

Riiiiiiight.

Of course I know that word I said I just learned 12 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/MrnZO3WIen — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2017

***

Update:

I have been around for decades. Umm can you say joke. And yes I heard the word. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 10, 2017

Yes, April. We can say “joke.” Except it wasn’t a joke.

Okay some folks are too sensitive and take is so literally on Twitter. I will not joke anymore okay? Umm Not. Lol I will continue to be me. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 10, 2017

Sensitive? No. Just amused at your ignorance. But you get an “A” for effort when it comes to making excuses!