The journalistic profession isn’t polling so well these days. Stuff like this isn’t likely to do it any favors:
The Trump administration has 133 nominees waiting for a vote and we learned a new word in the briefing, "stagflation"!
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 10, 2017
Granted, nobody knows everything … but it seems like as a White House correspondent, April Ryan should know that “stagflation” is hardly a “new word.”
c'mon. https://t.co/oui9sWaTWQ
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 10, 2017
C’mon, indeed.
Well that's embarrassing for you
— syd (@SydneyCarton1) July 10, 2017
New? Where the hell have you been?
— Joel Capizzi (@joel_capizzi) July 10, 2017
A NEW word? How young are you???
— (((Jeff Goldman))) (@TheJeffGoldman) July 10, 2017
It isn't her youth that's a problem, it's her ignorance.
— William Keane (@largebill68) July 10, 2017
No. Just no. Not everything is new and shocking. Look up Carter. https://t.co/kUrEH2vg7C
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2017
Stagflation is totally a new word and not a textbook economic term that has been around for 50+ years. https://t.co/CSnItVpoCP
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 10, 2017
Learned a new word, April? Hmm…https://t.co/3EuOIsxUsK
— DRon (@Gallant_DA) July 10, 2017
Congratulations pic.twitter.com/bsIuQTPvZ8
— Esteban (@RealSteveScaf) July 10, 2017
Dear April. That word has been around since the late '70's, early 80's. You are still young, unlike some of us!
— rosemary sullivan (@rosemarysulliv1) July 10, 2017
Oh lord. Public history will tell you that we who remember the term, is not a new word. You youngs need to read history from say the 70s…
— Aurona Youngblood (@Aurona47) July 10, 2017
Stagflation is the term that comes from Carters era. Even I know this AND I AM NOT EVEN LIVING IN THE US FFS.
— Michael Durčák (@DurcakMisa) July 10, 2017
"Stagflation" disproved Keynesian econ and was quite a bit of How You Got Reagan. Would not be shocked journos never learned about it. https://t.co/FfKFbMZC02
— Just Karl (@justkarl) July 10, 2017
Absolutely inexplicable.
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 10, 2017
Sadly, totally explicable.
— Just Karl (@justkarl) July 10, 2017
Because Real Journalism™.
If history is the story of progress, why study the past? It's only the story of mistakes . . .
— Richard Samuelson (@Rickersam2) July 10, 2017
Heh. Fair point.
If that word is new to you you really shouldn't have the job you do.
— Mark (@twitmadin) July 10, 2017
***
Update:
Backpedal alert!
Marc Short made a mistake and said stagflation instead of stagnation. Of course I have heard of that word over the decades!!
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 10, 2017
Riiiiiiight.
Of course I know that word I said I just learned 12 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/MrnZO3WIen
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2017
***
Update:
I have been around for decades. Umm can you say joke. And yes I heard the word.
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 10, 2017
Yes, April. We can say “joke.” Except it wasn’t a joke.
Okay some folks are too sensitive and take is so literally on Twitter. I will not joke anymore okay? Umm Not. Lol I will continue to be me.
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 10, 2017
Sensitive? No. Just amused at your ignorance. But you get an “A” for effort when it comes to making excuses!
Also when I went to type in the letters stag, stagflation came right up. We to include auto correct are aware of the word. #sarcasm
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 10, 2017