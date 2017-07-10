As Twitchy told you, Lena Dunham is auctioning off the dress she cried in when Hillary Clinton lost the election. Proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood, of course.
There’s plenty of mockery (and disgust) to be had at Dunham’s expense, of course. But Ben Shapiro’s response may very well take the gold:
This is the second-most-famous dress stained by Leftist juices ever. It can be yours for just a few abortions. https://t.co/TmdyuHx5IQ
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2017
Dayum.
Is it gross? Yes.
— ELLYMAYE (@Ellysa_Maye) July 10, 2017
— Aaron Haney (@AHaney87) July 10, 2017
— TruthGoesALongWay (@jody_mazzarese) July 10, 2017
— Bri💚 (@FaithBased92) July 10, 2017
Ewww
— commonsense (@commonsense258) July 10, 2017
Gross.
— Jesse Dieterman (@JesseDieterman) July 10, 2017
That is just so disgusting!
— Mary Banks (@MaryPharaoh) July 10, 2017
But when it comes to Dunham, it’s also entirely fitting.
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) July 10, 2017
Brutal.
— Hello, Friend (@ItsActuallyHim) July 10, 2017
— Ventzi (@VentziV) July 10, 2017
Savage af. I love you Ben
— magdalena s (@Maggiemoo811) July 10, 2017
Daaaaaaamn! Love it!
— nickglatz (@nickglatz) July 10, 2017
Someone give Ben a whole box of mics to drop, right now.
— Diesel (@Diesel_moto) July 10, 2017