As Twitchy told you, Lena Dunham is auctioning off the dress she cried in when Hillary Clinton lost the election. Proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood, of course.

There’s plenty of mockery (and disgust) to be had at Dunham’s expense, of course. But Ben Shapiro’s response may very well take the gold:

This is the second-most-famous dress stained by Leftist juices ever. It can be yours for just a few abortions. https://t.co/TmdyuHx5IQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2017

Dayum.

Is it gross? Yes.

Ewww — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 10, 2017

Gross. — Jesse Dieterman (@JesseDieterman) July 10, 2017

That is just so disgusting! — Mary Banks (@MaryPharaoh) July 10, 2017

But when it comes to Dunham, it’s also entirely fitting.

Savage af. I love you Ben — magdalena s (@Maggiemoo811) July 10, 2017

Daaaaaaamn! Love it! — nickglatz (@nickglatz) July 10, 2017