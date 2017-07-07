As Twitchy told you, a lot of people are freaking out over Donald Trump’s handshake with Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit. Because scandal or something.

But all those hot takes are ice cold compared to this one from Samuel Sinyangwe, a woke policy analyst for OurStates, which “connects communities to actionable information and tools to reject the Trump / GOP agenda in every state and protect communities from harm”:

This scorching 🔥 take can melt steel beams….. pic.twitter.com/xIJQM5fi7n — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 7, 2017

Screenshotted for posterity because Sinyangwe deleted it.

Well that tweet didn't last very long…@samswey — Georgann 🕊 (@blkdiamond97) July 7, 2017

Nope. But it lasted long enough. The internet is forever, after all … and why should the world be deprived of that kind of stupidity?

This is…not a great analogy. — Jean-Paul Bevilacqua (@jpbevi) July 7, 2017

So Russia is now like post-9/11 Al Qaeda – and Putin = bin Laden – when it comes to US enemies? https://t.co/QDTZmSbCVq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 7, 2017

I cant believe you equate thousands of lives being lost by a terror attack to a propaganda frenzy to cover up for the dems.This is vile — Snoop ✌️ (@snoopuhh) July 7, 2017

@samswey I have not drank enough today to read this — )))Loren Fluegge((( (@LorenFluegge) July 7, 2017

I'm frying eggs on this take — Grim Duncan 🌹 (@Jordan_Stewart) July 7, 2017

Yes it's EXACTLY like that wow he nailed it I have no idea why Americans are rejecting the left and media these days — Chairman Becky Mao (@Tiffany1985B) July 7, 2017

There's a level of pure stupidity that I think nobody can reach, then some asswipe like @samswey blows right past ithttps://t.co/GoSk58XaUL — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) July 7, 2017

Congrats on the dumbest tweet of the day….. — Mark 🌴🏌🏼🥃🇺🇸 (@MarkMizzouSteel) July 7, 2017

This is the stupidest, most hysterical take yet… — Bill David (@proust1974) July 7, 2017

What an utterly silly, hysterical, nonsensical, thing to stay — DiggingUpDom (@ODhonnabhain) July 7, 2017

Don’t worry — there’s still plenty more where that came from:

Putin orchestrated the most destructive foreign attack on our electoral system in history. Disinformation, election systems, voter rolls. — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 7, 2017

You can both critique the current white supremacist US regime and the ways the white supremacist Russian regime helped put them in power. — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 7, 2017

Yes. And it appears Putin and the current regime share a common goal to exacerbate voter suppression and preserve white supremacy. — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 7, 2017

If Russia hacked voting rolls, who exactly do you think they'd be interested in purging? The same people the GOP is purging. Both are bad. — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 7, 2017

So voter suppression is problematic when the GOP does it but not when Putin hacks election systems to try to do it? — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 7, 2017

Putin and Trump have essentially the same ideology. Both are problematic and white supremacist. And now they're working together. — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 7, 2017

Lie down, Samuel. Before you hurt yourself.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.