As Twitchy told you, a lot of people are freaking out over Donald Trump’s handshake with Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit. Because scandal or something.

But all those hot takes are ice cold compared to this one from Samuel Sinyangwe, a woke policy analyst for OurStates, which “connects communities to actionable information and tools to reject the Trump / GOP agenda in every state and protect communities from harm”:

Screenshotted for posterity because Sinyangwe deleted it.

Nope. But it lasted long enough. The internet is forever, after all … and why should the world be deprived of that kind of stupidity?

Don’t worry — there’s still plenty more where that came from:

Lie down, Samuel. Before you hurt yourself.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

